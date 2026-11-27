The appointments pair two outside hires with one internal promotion and end an interim post at the Ventanas division.

Codelco, Chile’s state-owned copper company, will name new heads for two vice presidencies and a new general manager for Ventanas, its refinery complex. It told the financial regulator on Thursday 26 November 2026 that the changes take effect between 1 December and 1 January 2027.

The company’s essential-fact notice, as such filings are called, came with a statement from Executive President Jorge Gómez. It adds to the restructuring he began after taking charge in July, which in August changed five vice presidencies and four divisional general managers.

Key Facts Projects James Galatoire becomes vice president of Projects on 1 December.

Sales Carlos Olavarría Brown becomes head of Commercialisation, the sales unit, on 1 January.

Ventanas Paulina Andreoli Celis becomes Ventanas general manager on 14 December.

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As of 27 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

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A copper mine in northern Chile. File photo.

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The appointments pair two outside hires with one internal promotion and end an interim post at the Ventanas division.

James Galatoire becomes vice president of Projects, which builds Codelco’s expansions and mine renewals, on Tuesday 1 December. Galatoire, a civil and environmental engineer trained at Texas A&M University in the United States, has directed the expansion project at Collahuasi, a large copper mine in northern Chile, since 2024.

He spent more than two decades at Bechtel, the US engineering group, evaluating and managing investment projects in the fuels sector. He also held a regional role at BHP, the Australian mining group.

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In sales, Braim Chiple Cendegui has resigned as head of Commercialisation, the unit that sells Codelco’s copper, a post he has held since 2024. Carlos Olavarría Brown, now head of refined-copper sales at Codelco, takes over on 1 January 2027.

Olavarría studied industrial civil engineering at the University of Chile and has worked in mining in Chile, Singapore, Canada and the United States, mostly in copper marketing and trading. No reason for Chiple’s resignation has been published.

The financial district of Santiago, where Codelco has its headquarters. File photo.

At Ventanas, Paulina Andreoli Celis becomes general manager on Monday 14 December. She ends the interim term of Claudio Flores, who has led Ventanas, Codelco’s refinery complex in the Valparaíso region, since August.

Andreoli, an environmental engineer, joins from Compañía Minera del Pacífico, a Chilean mining company, where she managed risk and sustainability. Her career has centred on environmental issues, safety and relations with local communities, according to Codelco.

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Gómez said in the statement: “With these changes, we want to keep consolidating a team that combines knowledge of the Corporation with experience gained in different companies in the industry” (translated from Spanish). The team is meant to serve Codelco’s strategic and operational priorities.

The changes come after a difficult few months for the company. On 5 November Codelco’s chairman told shareholders that about 42,100 tonnes of copper output had been wrongly booked in 2024 and 2025, a preliminary figure, as we reported in Codelco Overstated Copper by 42,000 Tonnes.

The appointments put an outside project builder in charge of the investment pipeline and keep copper sales with an insider. That suggests continuity in customer relationships while the company changes how it builds mines.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Leads Codelco?

Jorge Gómez is Codelco’s executive president and took charge in July 2026. He signed the notice announcing the new appointments.

When Do the New Executives Start?

Galatoire starts first, and Andreoli follows on 14 December. Olavarría begins in the new year.

Sources: Codelco, essential-fact notice to the Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF), Chile’s financial regulator, 26 November 2026; Codelco statement by Executive President Jorge Gómez, 26 November 2026; Codelco, extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, 5 November 2026.

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