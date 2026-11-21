Codelco Offers Investors 60 Mining Sites
Chile's state copper miner is asking private money to help find its next mines, while its own output falls and lawmakers argue over who stays in control.
CHILE · COPPER
Codelco, Chile’s state-owned copper miner, has offered private investors about one million hectares of mining concessions that it holds but has not developed. Chairman Bernardo Fontaine presented an initial portfolio of 60 properties this week at Asia Copper Week, an annual industry conference in Shanghai.
He spoke at the closing dinner, where about 2,500 industry representatives gathered, and framed Codelco as a long-term partner, not only a seller of metal. The offer matters to US readers because the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco), the state copper research body, said in its third-quarter 2026 market report that Chile’s mine output will fall 8.4% this year, to 4.94 million tonnes.
Key Facts
- Who. Bernardo Fontaine, chairman of Codelco, Chile’s state copper miner, made the offer in Shanghai.
- What. Concessions over about one million hectares, with an initial portfolio of 60 properties at different exploration stages.
- Open. No partner, deal terms or first properties have been named; terms would be set project by project.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 21:00 GMT
- Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
Chile’s state copper miner is asking private money to help find its next mines, while its own output falls and lawmakers argue over who stays in control.
Codelco already explores with BHP, the global mining group, on the Anillo project in the Antofagasta region. It has also signed an exploration memorandum with India’s Adani Group, a large conglomerate, for the Kaburkaala project and works with Pucobre, a Chilean copper company, on the Tovaku project.
Under the plan, Codelco would contribute its mining rights and geological knowledge, while partners would be expected to bring money, technology and experience. Terms would be negotiated project by project, and Codelco has not said what share it would keep, which properties would go first or which partners it has in mind.
His talk was titled “The Next Great Frontier of Copper: From Competition to Collaboration”, and it ended with an invitation. “We invite you to choose Chile when you assess where to invest, and Codelco if you are looking for a long-term partner,” Fontaine said.
He added that “the copper of the future will not be found by waiting.” In his words, it “will be discovered by exploring, investing and building together.”
The urgency sits in Codelco’s own numbers. On 28 August 2026 the company reported 564,000 tonnes of fine copper (pure metal content) for January to June, against 634,000 tonnes in the same months of 2025, a fall of 11%.
On 5 November Codelco said its 2024 and 2025 records had overstated production by more than 40,000 tonnes (preliminary figures), a week after it dismissed eight executives and professionals over the reporting errors on 29 October. The audits by KPMG and EY, two international audit firms, are unfinished, and no completion date has been published.
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Chile — Live Market Board
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166,376.43
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|+0.00%
|+9.67%
|1,022
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|COPPER
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|COPEC
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|FALABELLA
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|CENCOSUD
|1,697
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|BANCO CHILE
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|LATAM AIR
|23.04
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|SOUTHERN COPPER
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In a radio interview, Fontaine said that Codelco’s “future production will keep falling unless we can undertake a very broad action of partnering with private companies.” That is the argument behind the Shanghai offer.
Chile’s Law 19.137, in force since 1992, sets the conditions under which Codelco may form associations with third parties over certain mining properties. Fontaine has said its procedures are long and bureaucratic and can take years.
Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz said on 11 November 2026 that state control of Codelco will never be lost. He called private capital a long-term idea, not privatisation, in the debate on private capital.
Cristián Tapia, a deputy of the centre-left Party for Democracy (PPD) who presides over the lower house’s Mining Committee, backs partnerships “as long as Codelco can hold the majority control of these shares.” That is the one condition he set.
Marco Antonio Sulantay, a deputy of the conservative Independent Democratic Union (UDI), welcomed the call for private capital but said it should be open to investors from every country. Daniel Valenzuela, an independent deputy sitting with the conservative National Renewal (RN) bench, called private capital a good strategy because “to keep indebting Codelco would be a tremendous irresponsibility.”
Cochilco expects output to recover by 3% in 2027, to 5.08 million tonnes, but that rebound is not guaranteed by any new mine. For US buyers, whose power grids, electric vehicles and data centres all run on copper, new supply from Chile’s idle ground would depend on partners willing to pay for the search.
No one has yet said how investment, risk and control of new projects would be shared across Chile’s copper industry. The next dated marker is 1 December 2026, when the Central Bank of Chile publishes the October IMACEC, its monthly economic activity index, a first read on mining’s weight in the economy.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Codelco being sold to private investors?
No. The offer concerns undeveloped mining rights, and Chilean officials say state control of Codelco itself will not be lost.
Who could invest?
Codelco has named no partner from this offer. One lawmaker said any call should be open to investors worldwide, not only Chinese ones.
Why does this matter outside Chile?
Chile is a leading copper supplier, so the way its state miner finds new ore affects future supply. Who pays and who controls new projects is still undecided.
Sources: Codelco, production and financial results, 28 August 2026, and statement of 5 November 2026 (https://www.codelco.com); Chilean Copper Commission, Cochilco, Q3 2026 copper market trends report (https://www.cochilco.cl); Central Bank of Chile, statistical calendar (https://www.bcentral.cl/areas/estadisticas/calendario-estadistico); Law 19.137, Library of the National Congress of Chile (https://www.bcn.cl/leychile).
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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