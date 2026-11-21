Prediction Markets: Federal Reserve

Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, now put the chance of a quarter-point Federal Reserve rate rise at its January 2027 meeting at 47%, down about 14.5 points in 24 hours. “No change” has moved up about 10 points to 47.5%, so the two outcomes are now level (read 4:27 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday 21 November 2026).

For US readers, a January rate rise would push borrowing costs higher again for mortgages, car loans and credit cards. The Federal Reserve, the US central bank, sets the rate that those loans follow.

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A price of 47% is a bet by traders using real money, not a forecast by The Rio Times. It covers only the January meeting, not the December decision that traders still expect to be a rise.

Key Facts Prediction markets. Polymarket: 25 basis points (bps) increase in January 47%, no change 47.5% (4:27 a.m. ET, 21 November).

Move. The 25 bps increase is down about 14.5 points in 24 hours and 10.5 points in seven days.

Context. No single trigger reported; US stocks fell sharply on Friday 20 November and Treasury yields dropped.

Next. The Fed meets 8–9 December; the January meeting runs 26–27 January 2027.

Volume. About US$191,000 traded in 24 hours on this market; about US$4.3 million in total.

The price shows what traders believe today and can reverse within hours. It covers only the January meeting, not the December decision that most traders still expect.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s “Fed Decision in January?” market asks how much the Fed will change its target interest rate at the January 2027 meeting. Each price is the implied probability of that outcome, read on 21 November at 4:27 a.m. ET:

25 bps increase: 47%, down about 14.5 points in 24 hours and 10.5 points in seven days.

47%, down about 14.5 points in 24 hours and 10.5 points in seven days. No change: 47.5%, up about 10 points in 24 hours and 6 points in seven days.

47.5%, up about 10 points in 24 hours and 6 points in seven days. 25 bps decrease: 2.1%, up about 1 point in 24 hours.

2.1%, up about 1 point in 24 hours. 50+ bps increase: 1.1%, little changed.

1.1%, little changed. 50+ bps decrease: 0.5%, little changed.

About US$191,000 changed hands on the market in 24 hours and about US$4.3 million since it opened, per Polymarket data. That is enough trading to read, though one large order can still move a price.

The market resolves to “the amount of basis points the upper bound of the target federal funds rate is changed by versus the level it was prior to the Federal Reserve’s January 2027 meeting.” A basis point (bp) is one-hundredth of a percentage point, so 25 bps is a quarter-point.

We found no matching January contract on Kalshi, an exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), at the time of reading. The price cannot tell us what the Fed will do, only how traders weigh the odds today, and a one-day move can fade.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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What Happened Around the Move

No single trigger was reported for the fall in the January price. Several things happened in the days before, but no source ties any of them to it.

The Fed published the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), its rate-setting panel, for the 27–28 October meeting on Wednesday 18 November. The committee kept its target range at 3.75% to 4.00% in a 10–2 vote, with Lisa Cook, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, and Beth Hammack, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, preferring a quarter-point rise.

The minutes say that “almost all participants” judged further rate increases would likely be appropriate, and a couple said a rise of more than 25 bps could warrant consideration at the next meeting if inflation data were unfavourable. On Friday 20 November, Cook said in a speech in Santiago, Chile, that “waiting longer to implement rate increases risks getting behind the curve,” Yahoo Finance reported.

The same day Wall Street sold off sharply: the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 1.9%, the S&P 500 about 3.7% and the Nasdaq about 5.3%, in a sell-off led by AI-linked technology stocks. Those are the three main US stock indices.

Bond traders also backed away from bets on a half-point rise in December, Yahoo Finance reported, while still expecting a quarter-point rise, which CME Group’s FedWatch tool, a tracker of futures-market bets on Fed decisions, priced at 91.8% late on Friday. The 10-year Treasury yield, the interest rate on 10-year US government bonds, fell 13 basis points to 4.92%, its lowest in more than 10 days.

Our reading, not a reported cause: if a December rise is nearly certain, some traders may see a pause in January as more likely after it. A steep stock fall can also make a central bank more cautious, but no Fed official has said so.

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1.16

-5.04% LTC

38.60

-4.84% HBAR

0.05

-3.66% NEAR

2.75

-3.27% ADA

0.14

-2.74% DOT

0.64

-2.73% BNB

524.73

-2.65% XLM

0.12

-2.36% The session read The Bitcoin eased 1.65%, with breadth negative — 2 of 17 names higher. ETH led, while ATOM lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Bitcoin Falls 5.01% to a 6-Month Low Read →

What It Means for US Readers

Mortgage, car-loan and credit-card rates tend to follow the Fed’s rate, so a pause in January would slow the rise in borrowing costs. A rise would extend it.

Savers earn more when rates rise. The next checkpoints are the Fed’s meeting on 8–9 December, the first after these minutes, and the inflation data that comes before it.

Staff estimated in the minutes that 12-month PCE inflation (the Fed’s preferred price measure) rose to 3.6% in September. Our earlier look at the January market is here, and the Prediction Markets hub tracks other markets.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

This is our general reading, not something the sources above report: higher US rates tend to strengthen the dollar and draw money out of emerging markets. They also make dollar debt more expensive for governments and companies in Latin America and Africa.

Cook’s speech in Santiago, Chile, is a reminder that Fed policy is discussed in the region as a local issue. A Fed pause would ease that pressure, but one price on one meeting is thin evidence.

See our Latin America odds and Africa odds pages for markets closer to home.

In Plain English

Rate rise or hike: the Fed raises its target interest rate, which makes borrowing more expensive.

the Fed raises its target interest rate, which makes borrowing more expensive. Basis point: one-hundredth of a percentage point; 25 basis points is a quarter-point.

one-hundredth of a percentage point; 25 basis points is a quarter-point. FOMC minutes: the Federal Open Market Committee’s written record of a meeting, published about three weeks later.

the Federal Open Market Committee’s written record of a meeting, published about three weeks later. Implied probability: the chance a price suggests, such as 47 cents for a contract that pays US$1 if the event happens.

What Is Not Known

Which event, if any, drove the fall; no source reported a single trigger.

What the Fed will decide on 8–9 December, and whether a December rise would make a January pause more likely.

What inflation data will show before the January meeting.

Who is trading; a price cannot show how many bettors are professionals.

Sources

Federal Reserve, minutes of the 27–28 October 2026 FOMC meeting, 18 November 2026; Federal Reserve meeting calendar; Yahoo Finance market live blog, 20 November 2026; Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 21 November 2026, 4:27 a.m. ET).

More from The Rio Times: Prediction Markets hub, Fed January hike odds, Fed October hike odds, Latin America odds, Africa odds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are traders betting on?

They bet on how much the Fed will change its target interest rate at its January 2027 meeting. Polymarket prices a 25 bps increase at 47% and no change at 47.5%.

Why did January rate-hike odds fall?

No single trigger was reported. The fall came as the Fed’s October minutes, a sharp US stock sell-off on 20 November and a drop in Treasury yields landed, but no source links them to the price.

Does this mean the Fed will not raise rates in January?

No. A price is a bet, not a forecast, and 47% is close to a coin flip. It can reverse within hours.

Do traders still expect a December rate rise?

Yes. CME Group’s FedWatch tool priced a quarter-point rise in December at 91.8% late on Friday 20 November, Yahoo Finance reported.