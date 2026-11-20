Key Facts Black Friday. Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, the day after US Thanksgiving; Cyber Monday is Monday, Nov. 30.

Chile. The Santiago chamber of commerce says the sale runs Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, with more than 400 companies.

Chile in ET. The sale opens at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26 and closes at 9:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 30.

Brazil and Mexico. Brazilian retailers started parts of their campaigns on Nov. 11; Mexico’s Buen Fin ended on Nov. 17.

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The Calendar for the Week Ahead

Black Friday falls on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, the day after US Thanksgiving on Nov. 26. Cyber Monday follows on Monday, Nov. 30.

Latin America does not run one shared calendar. Each country, and in Brazil each retailer, sets its own start date.

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File photo: a São Paulo shopping centre decorated for Christmas. Retailers earn much of their year in the weeks before the holidays.

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Chile Opens Before Thanksgiving Ends in the US

The Cámara de Comercio de Santiago (CCS), Santiago’s chamber of commerce, says Black Friday in Chile runs from 00:00 on Friday, Nov. 27 to 23:59 on Monday, Nov. 30. Chile is on UTC−3 in November, so that is 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26 to 9:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 30.

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More than 400 companies are taking part, online and in stores. Physical shops will be geolocated on cyber.cl, the CCS campaign site, and its Cyber App so shoppers can verify them.

For Black Friday 2025, CCS reported US$426 million in sales over the first three days, about 3% more than a year earlier. The online share of sales rose by 4 percentage points.

Colombia and Brazil Set Different Rhythms

In Colombia, Acecolombia, the campaign’s organiser, runs its national Compras Black Days 2026 campaign starting Nov. 27. We could not confirm the campaign’s end date or its Cyber Monday date.

Brazil has no single official start. Shopee, Mercado Livre and Magalu, three large online retailers, moved part of their campaigns forward to Nov. 11.

Mexico Looks Back at Buen Fin

Mexico’s Buen Fin, a national discount weekend, ran from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17. Concanaco Servytur, the national confederation of chambers of commerce, reported sales about 20% above a normal weekend.

It has not published a final peso total. Black Friday in Mexico follows the Buen Fin weekend by ten days.

What Is at Stake for Shoppers

Consumer complaints are the main risk marker in Brazil. Procon-SP, the São Paulo state consumer-protection agency, logged 2,979 Black Friday complaints in 2025.

In a partial count for Nov. 26 and 27, 2025, Reclame Aqui, a Brazilian consumer-complaints platform, showed delivery delays at 25.29% and undelivered products at 12.62% of complaints. The next checkpoints are the post-Cyber Monday balances from CCS, Procon-SP and Concanaco.

What It Means for US Readers

US shoppers can follow Chile’s sale on cyber.cl and Mexico’s results through Concanaco Servytur. Chile’s opening falls on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 26 in US Eastern time, while many Americans are still celebrating Thanksgiving.

For US investors, the sales are an early read on consumer spending in Latin America’s big retail markets. The first hard figures should come after Cyber Monday.

What Is Not Known

The end date of Colombia’s campaign and its Cyber Monday date are unconfirmed. Mexico’s final Buen Fin peso total has not been published.

Brazil has no official start time. No sales figures for the 2026 events exist yet.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources

Published Friday, 20 November 2026 · Source: Cámara de Comercio de Santiago, Concanaco Servytur, Procon-SP, Reclame Aqui, Acecolombia.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Black Friday 2026 in Latin America?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, and Cyber Monday is Monday, Nov. 30. Chile’s organised sale runs from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30.

What time does Chile’s Black Friday start in US Eastern time?

The Santiago chamber of commerce says it opens at 00:00 on Friday, Nov. 27 in Chile. That is 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26.

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