Copper prices, a shrinking economy and global nerves are all weighing on the currency. Economists disagree on whether the central bank should respond now or wait.

CHILE · MARKETS

Chile’s peso closed at its weakest level in over four years on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Economists now argue over whether the central bank should sell dollars to halt the slide.

Intervention means a central bank sells dollars to lift its own currency. The peso lost about 1.7% on Tuesday alone.

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Key Facts What Chile’s peso closed at 1,033.53 per dollar on Tuesday 24 November, its weakest close since July 2022.

Rate The central bank holds its main interest rate at 4.5% and meets next on Tuesday 15 December.

Prediction markets Polymarket bets give a hold 61% and a rise 35% on 15 December (25 November, 5:54 a.m. ET).

As of 25 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Copper prices, a shrinking economy and global nerves are all weighing on the currency. Economists disagree on whether the central bank should respond now or wait.

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Market data from RT, a financial data provider, show the peso closing at 999.55 per dollar on Monday 16 November and at 1,022.80 on Friday 20 November, its weakest level in over two years at that point. After a pause at 1,016.37 on Monday 23 November, it fell about 17 pesos on Tuesday to 1,033.53.

That is the weakest close since Thursday 14 July 2022, when the dollar ended near 1,050. No close in between was weaker than Tuesday’s, so the peso is at its lowest in more than four years.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A copper mine in Chile’s Atacama Desert. File photo.

Copper, Chile’s main export, helps explain the fall. Chile’s copper commission Cochilco said London copper dropped 3.6% to US$5.78 a pound on Wednesday 18 November.

That left the metal 14.1% below its record of US$6.74 set on 17 August 2026. Copper kept falling on Tuesday 24 November, the day the peso lost most ground.

The domestic economy offers little cushion to Chile’s economy right now. The central bank’s national accounts, published on Wednesday 18 November, showed third quarter output down 1.1% from a year earlier, worse than the 0.8% fall in its own preliminary estimate.

The bank said mining drove the drop, with mining activity down 14.7%. Alejandro Fernández, a partner at the consultancy Gemines Consultores, said in an interview published on Wednesday 25 November that the peso weakens whenever the monthly activity index, known as IMACEC, comes in below expectations.

Sergio Lehmann, chief economist at the Chilean bank BCI, sees no case for a rescue. “I do not see room for a central bank intervention,” he said in an interview published on Wednesday 25 November.

Lehmann calls the rise an external shock that is “somewhat excessive”. In 2022, he noted, the intervention pushed the dollar down, but “weeks later it rose again”.

The bank announced that programme on 14 July 2022 as up to US$25 billion in total, of which up to US$10 billion was spot dollar sales. The rest was made up of hedging instruments and currency swaps.

Kevin Cowan, a member of the central bank’s board, said on Monday 23 November, at a financial stability presentation at the University of Los Andes, that “the foreign exchange market has worked normally”. He said spreads and price formation showed no sign of disruption.

Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Chile 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,331.15

-1.13% L 10,263 day range H 10,444 Market breadth · 11 names 36% advancing 4 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,037 +0.33% Copper 5.40 +0.66% Gold 3,560 -0.05% Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +0.87% COPEC Financials -0.19% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Materials -0.96% SQM-B, CMPC Industrials -1.16% LATAM AIR Utilities -1.17% ENELAM Other -1.93% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Consumer Disc. -2.26% FALABELLA Consumer Staples -2.96% CENCOSUD Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,089.81

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,301.41

-0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,331.15

-1.13%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — USD/CLP 1,037 +0.33% +10.23% 1,034 1,037 1,033 — COPPER 5.40 +0.66% +7.97% 5.36 5.52 5.36 22,018 SQM-B 48,689 -2.19% -10.99% 49,780 49,749 47,946 214,788 COPEC 6,400 +0.87% -3.03% 6,345 6,482 6,335 911,254 BSANTANDER 79.00 +0.19% +15.78% 78.85 79.48 77.01 227,582,036 FALABELLA 6,625 -2.26% +12.48% 6,778 6,778 6,600 1,010,510 ENELAM 78.00 -1.17% -12.79% 78.92 79.67 77.78 18,204,836 CENCOSUD 1,635 -2.96% -40.54% 1,685 1,684 1,630 1,406,101 CMPC 944.00 +0.27% -26.31% 941.50 944.00 927.54 1,602,056 BANCO CHILE 187.30 -0.56% +8.58% 188.35 188.60 185.97 85,361,426 LATAM AIR 23.92 -1.16% +9.17% 24.20 24.19 23.68 573,645,081 SOUTHERN COPPER 136.85 -4.52% +10.29% 143.32 139.76 133.95 1,302,038 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER

136.85

-4.52% CENCOSUD

1,635

-2.96% FALABELLA

6,625

-2.26% SQM-B

48,689

-2.19% ENELAM

78.00

-1.17% LATAM AIR

23.92

-1.16% IPSA

10,331.15

-1.13% COPEC

6,400

+0.87% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 1.13%, with breadth negative — 4 of 11 names higher. Energy led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →

Government dollar sales are already under way, but through a different channel. Chile’s Finance Ministry, led by minister Jorge Quiroz, raised its ceiling to US$1 billion a week for November, announced on Monday 2 November.

These sales are fiscal financing run by the ministry’s budget office, Dipres, not central bank intervention. They are made directly with banks that have agreements with that office, and the ceilings can change.

Fernández takes the opposite line, saying the central bank should stop buying dollars at these prices and “would have to raise the rate”. He puts the bank’s own estimate of the equilibrium exchange rate at about 880 pesos per dollar.

The bank held its main interest rate, the policy rate, at 4.5% on Tuesday 27 October 2026 in a unanimous vote. A higher rate makes peso deposits more rewarding for investors, which usually supports a currency.

A weaker peso helps copper, fruit and wine exporters, whose dollar sales now convert into more pesos. It also raises the cost of imports, while US visitors find prices lower, since one peso is now worth about US$0.00097.

The central bank next meets on Tuesday 15 December 2026 to decide its policy rate. Chile’s statistics office put unemployment at 9.8% for July to September in its release of 29 October.

The central bank has not said whether it will act, and the Finance Ministry has not said how long it will keep its weekly dollar sales. Lehmann puts the main driver abroad, in global risk aversion after doubts about the AI investment boom.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices the central bank’s 15 December decision at no change 61% and a 25-basis-point rise 35%, with US$41,612 traded (25 November 2026, 5:54 a.m. ET). These are real-money bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Central Bank Intervention Mean?

It means the bank sells dollars from its holdings to buy pesos, which lifts the currency for a time. Chile did this in 2022, and one economist quoted above says the effect faded.

Is the Finance Ministry’s Dollar Selling the Same Thing?

No, it is financing run by the budget office, not a central bank move to steer the exchange rate. The ministry sells dollars to banks under agreements, while the central bank decides on rates separately.

What Does a Weak Peso Mean for US Readers?

Chilean exporters earn more pesos per dollar, and US visitors pay less for local goods. US investors holding peso assets see their returns shrink when converted into dollars.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources: Banco Central de Chile (policy-rate statement 27 October 2026; national accounts 18 November 2026; meeting calendar); Chile’s Finance Ministry and budget office Dipres (dollar-sale announcements 5 October and 2 November 2026); Cochilco copper prices (18 and 19 November 2026); RT market data (USD/CLP closes to 24 November 2026); Polymarket (25 November 2026).

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error