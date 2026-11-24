Seven people are guilty of fire causing death and forest fire in Chile’s Valparaíso region, and the court has found a criminal association behind the blazes. The penalties are still to be set.

Brightly painted homes on a hillside lane in Valparaíso. File photo, 2002. (Photo: Anna Maj Michelson, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Courts: Chile

A court in Chile found seven of nine accused guilty on Tuesday 24 November 2026 over the fires of 2 February 2024 in the Valparaíso region. The prosecution counts 138 dead, and the Tribunal Oral en lo Penal de Valparaíso, the criminal trial court, acquitted the other two accused and freed them at once.

The same court found proven that a criminal association set about five forest fires in areas between the Lago Peñuelas nature reserve and the town of Casablanca, in the Valparaíso region, between October 2023 and February 2024. The court is due to fix the penalties on Friday 18 December 2026.

Key Facts Who. Valparaíso’s criminal trial court convicted seven of nine accused.

What. Seven guilty of fire causing death; two acquitted. The 2024 fires killed 138.

Where/When. Valparaíso, Chile. Verdict Tuesday 24 November 2026; sentence due Friday 18 December.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:36 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Seven people are guilty of fire causing death and forest fire in Chile’s Valparaíso region, and the court has found a criminal association behind the blazes. The penalties are still to be set.

The fires of 2 February 2024 reached Viña del Mar, Quilpué and Villa Alemana, three cities of the Valparaíso region. The Ministerio Público, the state prosecution service, then investigated whether people had lit them.

Prosecutors filed their indictment in July 2025 and asked for life imprisonment for the accused. That request set the stakes for the trial that ended on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo, 2006. Boats at the waterfront of Valparaíso, Chile. (Photo: Pavaretto, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The prosecution’s theory is that the group set fires to create emergencies and then earn money from firefighting work such as overtime and bonuses. The case is known in Chile as the “mafia del fuego”, or fire mafia.

The accused included former brigade members of Conaf, Chile’s national forest service, and volunteer firefighters known as Bomberos. One was a former operator of Senapred, Chile’s national disaster-response agency.

The decision as made public does not say which accused held which role. It does not say either whether the verdict was unanimous.

The court convicted Franco Pinto, Elías Salazar, José Atenas, Maximiliano Véliz, Ángel Barahona, José Jerez and Francisco Mondaca on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Their offences are fire causing death, together with forest fire.

The court also found proven a criminal association, known in Spanish as asociación criminal, between October 2023 and February 2024. It held the group responsible as well for four earlier fires between December 2021 and December 2022.

The court named Quintay and Casablanca, besides the Lago Peñuelas reserve, among the areas where the group lit fires. Quintay and Casablanca are places in the Valparaíso region, and Lago Peñuelas is a national nature reserve.

The court acquitted Matías Cordero and Claudio Gamboa of all charges on Tuesday and freed them at once. It found that the evidence did not prove their participation beyond reasonable doubt.

In its July 2025 indictment the prosecution counted three former Conaf brigade members and five Bomberos volunteers among the nine accused. Prosecutors had first set out publicly who ran the group and how it operated in November 2024, nine months after the fires.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Luis Cantellano, a lawyer for victims’ relatives, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026: “For the first time, an unlawful association was proven in this matter.” He welcomed the finding, though the claim that it is a first is his own and was not confirmed.

For these seven people, a deliberate origin of the fires is now judicially established by the trial court. The court rejected other lines of the case on Tuesday, namely charges of environmental crime, arson causing property damage, fraud against the State and some negligence charges, as described in the account of the verdict made public.

The verdict answers, for the seven convicted, whether the 2024 blazes were set on purpose. The penalties come at a separate hearing.

The penalties are not known, because the court fixes them at a separate hearing. Whether the seven convicted will appeal is also not known, and published information so far does not mention appeals.

The court reads the sentence at 13:00 on Friday 18 December 2026, when it fixes the penalties. Prosecutors will ask for specific penalties for each crime at that hearing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the court decide in Valparaíso?

It convicted most of the accused of fire causing death and forest fire, and it found a criminal association proven. It acquitted the remaining defendants and freed them at once.

When will the penalties be known?

The court is due to read the sentence next month, after prosecutors ask for penalties for each crime. Until then the punishments are open.

Can the verdict be appealed?

Published information does not say whether the defendants will appeal. That question will matter once the penalties are set.

Living in or visiting Valparaíso? See this month's events and our Valparaíso city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: verdict of the Tribunal Oral en lo Penal de Valparaíso, 24 November 2026, as publicly reported

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →