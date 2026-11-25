Chile’s lower house has backed the compromise on President Kast’s first budget. The Senate was due to decide the same afternoon, days before the constitutional deadline.

Chile's National Congress, with Valparaíso's hillside homes behind it. (Photo: Carlos Figueroa Rojas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

CHILE · BUDGET

Chile’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, approved on Wednesday 25 November 2026 the report of a joint committee of deputies and senators on the 2027 budget, by 113 votes to 9, with 9 abstentions. The report settles differences between the two houses on the first budget of President José Antonio Kast, in office since March 2026.

The bill then went to the Senate, which was due to debate and vote the report from 4:00 p.m. in Santiago (2:00 p.m. ET) the same day. The Senate result was not known at the time of writing.

Key Facts Vote Lower house approved the budget compromise 113 to 9, with 9 abstentions, on 25 November.

Next The Senate was due to vote from 4:00 p.m. Santiago time; approval ends the parliamentary process.

Deadline Congress must act by Sunday 29 November, or the government text becomes law.

Why it matters Chile is the top copper producer, and the budget sets its public spending for 2027.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

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Chile’s lower house has backed the compromise on President Kast’s first budget. The Senate was due to decide the same afternoon, days before the constitutional deadline.

The government filed the bill by the constitutional deadline of 30 September 2026. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz and Kast set real public-spending growth of 1.5% for 2027, as the government announced when it filed the bill.

The Finance Ministry’s plan sets a structural deficit target of 1.8% of GDP for 2027 and 1.5% by 2030. The structural deficit is the gap between spending and revenue once the effects of the economic and copper cycles are stripped out.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Chamber approved the bill in general on Monday 9 November 2026 by 80 votes to 63, with one abstention, as we reported at the time. After an overnight session it finished voting on Friday 13 November, rejecting sections including Interior, Education, Mining, the Government Secretariat, Women and Culture.

The budget proposal included a cut of 49 billion pesos (about US$47 million) to the Culture item before deputies rejected it, as we covered on 13 November. The government then said it would try to recover the rejected items in the Senate.

La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago (file photo: Rjcastillo, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0).

A year earlier, under the previous government of Gabriel Boric, the Chamber backed the joint committee’s report on the 2026 budget by 66 votes to 35, according to the Chamber of Deputies. This year’s 113 to 9 is a much wider margin.

The joint committee, known in Spanish as the comisión mixta, brings deputies and senators together to settle differences between the two houses. It reached its agreements on Tuesday 24 November 2026, with some items passing on split votes.

Its report settles the open disagreements between the two houses, and it restored funding for the Interior item and for sites of memory, which commemorate abuses under the dictatorship. The Chamber approved it on Wednesday.

Deputy Agustín Romero of the Republican Party, which Kast founded, said his party still disagrees with some deals, notably funding for sites of memory and for the national human-rights institute. He said his caucus will nonetheless back sending the bill on.

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Opposition deputies argued that the government restored money only under public pressure. “It was not thanks to the goodwill of this government or of Minister Quiroz, but thanks to social pressure,” said Sofía González of the Communist Party, a left-wing opposition party, in the Rio Times translation of her Spanish.

Broad Front deputy Gael Yeomans, from a left-wing party, criticised what she called a 30.7% cut to resources for Sence, the national training and employment agency, and the Finance Minister’s refusal to raise the unified employment subsidy. She did welcome the restored funds for sites of memory.

The floor also saw a clash. Deputy Macarena Santelices wished former dictator Augusto Pinochet a happy birthday from the floor on 25 November, his birth date, and the opposition said it would take her to the Chamber’s Ethics Committee, which polices deputies’ conduct.

For US investors, the budget sets how much the state of the world’s largest copper producer will spend and borrow next year, which matters to holders of Chilean bonds and shares. Earlier steps are in our Chile coverage.

Under Article 67 of Chile’s Constitution, Congress must act by Sunday 29 November 2026, or the government’s original text becomes law. If the Senate approves the report, the parliamentary process ends and the bill goes to promulgation, the formal signing into law, whose date is not yet known.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if the Senate approves the report?

The parliamentary process ends and the bill goes to promulgation, when it is formally signed into law. The date has not been announced.

What if Congress does not finish in time?

The government’s original text becomes law under Article 67 of the Constitution.

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

Sources: Chamber of Deputies of Chile (report of the joint budget committee, 24 November 2026); Budget Office (Dipres); Finance Ministry of Chile; Senate of Chile.

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