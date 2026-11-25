Ghana needs the gold that pays its bills and the clean rivers that its towns drink from. A December deadline and an April lease decision will test which one the government protects first.

The River Pra in southern Ghana, brown with silt from illegal alluvial mining. File photo, 2024. (Photo: Efo Komla, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Explainer: Ghana

Ghana’s rivers are running brown with mud from illegal gold mining, and one river-fed water plant has been shut for more than a year. On Wednesday 2 December 2026 a 30-day government deadline falls due for local officials to list the worst mining sites.

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Illegal small-scale mining, called galamsey in Ghana, matters to US readers because gold pays for most of what the country sells abroad. Gold earned US$12.5 billion in the first half of 2026, more than two-thirds of Ghana’s exports, Ghana’s central bank says.

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Key Facts Who. Ghana’s lands minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, gave local heads 30 days to list galamsey hotspots.

Why. Mining mud has kept the Kyebi water plant, in Eastern Region, shut for over a year.

Money. Gold made more than two-thirds of Ghana’s exports in the first half of 2026.

Next. Lists due in early December; South African miner Gold Fields’ Tarkwa mine leases expire April 2027.

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

Ghana needs the gold that pays its bills and the clean rivers that its towns drink from. A December deadline and an April lease decision will test which one the government protects first.

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Galamsey is the Ghanaian name for illegal small-scale gold mining, often done with excavators and river pumps that churn banks into mud. Cloudiness at the intake of the Kyebi plant in the Eastern Region, on the Birim River, was reported at more than 63 million nephelometric turbidity units, a measure of cloudiness, against a design limit of 200, during a visit by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, the state utilities regulator, in early November 2026.

Ghana Water Limited, the state water company, shut the Kyebi plant more than a year ago. Residents now rely on boreholes and wells, some of which carry high levels of iron.

Dr Ken Ashigbey, convener of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, a civil-society group, says the plant cannot run because “what will go into it will be sludge.” He also says the government promised civil society monthly water-quality results that have not been published.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah answered at a conference in Kumasi on Monday 2 November 2026. He gave metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, the heads of local government, 30 days to list illegal-mining hotspots, threatened water bodies and dangerous abandoned pits.

“We deceive ourselves if we believe we can mortgage our rivers, poison our lands and sacrifice the health of our people on the altar of a short-term gain,” Buah told the conference. He asked district task forces to work with NAIMOS, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, the national task force against galamsey.

Buah said the lists would let the ministry and the district assemblies agree on priorities for action. He added that more than 20 responsible cooperative mining programmes, which train and regulate community miners, are running, with a target of 70 by the end of 2026.

Gold Pays Ghana’s Bills

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson told Parliament in the 2027 Budget Statement on Thursday 12 November 2026 that GoldBod, the state gold board that buys and exports small-scale gold, has exported 88 tonnes worth US$12 billion since January 2026. The large-scale mining sector exported 80.64 tonnes, worth US$10.23 billion.

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama said at a Monetary Policy Committee briefing on Thursday 24 September 2026 that the bigger risk to those receipts is the gold price. He said gold prices tend to fall when the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, raises its policy rate.

For US readers the stakes run two ways: gold earns the dollars that back the cedi, Ghana’s currency, and a water crisis in mining regions raises the political cost of that gold. The cedi trades near 11.85 per US dollar in market data of 25 November 2026, so GH¢1,000 is about US$84.

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Chiefs and Gold Fields Fight Over Tarkwa

The same question of who gains from Ghana’s gold drives a lease fight at Tarkwa, a mine in the Western Region run by Gold Fields, a South African miner whose American depositary shares (US-traded receipts) trade in New York. Gold Fields has applied to renew its five Tarkwa leases, which expire in April 2027.

On Wednesday 4 November 2026 the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, a body of local chiefs, unanimously asked the government not to renew, citing too little development for host communities. “Years of cheating and unfulfilled promises are what have pushed us to come together,” said Nana Kobina Gyan II, Chief of Mahamo, a Wassa Fiase community.

The council’s Paramount Queen Mother, a senior female traditional leader, Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, said the call was not driven by animosity and urged that the lease go to a Ghanaian investor. Gold Fields said in a statement on Monday 27 July 2026 that about 74 cents of every dollar of value the mine generates stays in Ghana, through taxes, royalties, dividends on the state’s 10% free stake, wages and local purchasing.

The chiefs say officials have signalled there will be no automatic renewal. Gold Fields said in June that renewal discussions with the government were under way.

It is not known how much of Ghana’s gold comes from illegal mining, because the export figures here cover sales, not galamsey output. The district lists are due about Wednesday 2 December 2026, and the Tarkwa decision must come before the leases run out.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Galamsey?

It is Ghana’s word for illegal small-scale gold mining, often done with excavators in or beside rivers. The mud it creates clogs the water that treatment plants draw on.

Why Does Ghana’s Mining Fight Matter to US Readers?

Gold pays for most of Ghana’s exports, so the fight touches the cedi and US-listed miners such as Gold Fields. Gold prices, which respond to US interest rates, add a second risk.

Will Gold Fields Keep Its Tarkwa Lease?

No decision has been made public. The chiefs want a Ghanaian owner, while Gold Fields wants renewal.

Sources Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, national conference on illegal mining, 2 November 2026; Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, Kyebi visit, 6 November 2026; Ministry of Finance, 2027 Budget Statement, 12 November 2026; Bank of Ghana, Summary of Economic and Financial Data (June 2026) and Monetary Policy Committee briefing; Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, statements of 4 November 2026; Gold Fields Ghana release of 27 July 2026; market data of 25 November 2026 · Ministry of Lands · PURC · Ministry of Finance · Bank of Ghana · GoldBod

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error