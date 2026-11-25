Ghana's foreign minister says the government has protested to Iraq and is weighing a recruitment ban. He is also helping the returned worker with care, money and schooling.

Kotoka International Airport, Accra. Photo: Manuel Dohmen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Ghana, Iraq

Ghana has lodged a formal diplomatic protest with Iraq over the assault of a Ghanaian domestic worker, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The protest follows a video of her ordeal that went viral, and Ghana is calling for appropriate action against those responsible.

The worker is Stephanie Nkrumah, from Kumawu, a town in the Ashanti Region, who has now returned home. Ablakwa made the announcement in a Facebook post after meeting her and her family on Monday 23 November 2026.

Key Facts Who Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and domestic worker Stephanie Nkrumah.

What Ghana lodged a formal protest with Iraqi authorities over an assault shown in a viral video.

Support Free medical and psychological care, GH¢50,000 (about US$4,200) start-up help, scholarship promised.

Next Ghana is considering a temporary ban on recruiting domestic workers to Iraq.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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Ghana’s foreign minister says the government has protested to Iraq and is weighing a recruitment ban. He is also helping the returned worker with care, money and schooling.

Nkrumah reportedly escaped her attackers and returned to Ghana with her family’s help. Ablakwa said he and his team listened to her account and encouraged her to share information about her alleged attackers and their network.

That information, he said, would support Ghana’s diplomatic efforts to secure justice. In his post he wrote that “an attack on any Ghanaian out there is an attack on all of us.”

File photo. Office towers and traffic in Accra, Ghana, 2019. Photo: Synth85, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Earlier, Ablakwa disclosed that the government had opened an investigation into the viral video. No suspect has been named in the statements available.

The government is also considering a moratorium, meaning a temporary ban, on recruiting domestic workers to Iraq. Ablakwa said her experience may not be an isolated case.

The ministry has not said whether the moratorium will be imposed or when. It has also not said who the alleged attackers are, or whether Iraqi authorities have responded to the protest.

The public record does not yet say when and where the assault happened. It is equally silent on how long she was in Iraq.

Ablakwa said he personally gave her GH¢50,000 (Ghanaian cedis; about US$4,200, at about 11.8 cedis per US$ in mid-November) as initial help to set up a small business. He also promised a scholarship so she can resume the formal schooling she stopped some years ago.

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The government is providing urgent medical care and clinical psychological support free of charge. This follows a medical assessment.

Ghana’s much discussed ban on sending domestic workers directly to Gulf households has its own history. An April 2023 investigation by a Gulf advocacy group for migrant workers said the ban followed reports of abuse of Ghanaian domestic workers in the Gulf.

The group said there was no written policy, only a verbal announcement. That report concerns Gulf states generally, and the case of Iraq is not part of this background.

Ablakwa said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ghana’s diplomatic missions would keep working to protect the welfare and dignity of citizens abroad. He assured Nkrumah of continued government support as she seeks justice and recovers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a recruitment moratorium?

It is a temporary ban on sending workers abroad. Ghana is considering one for domestic workers going to Iraq but has not imposed it.

Has Iraq responded to the protest?

No Iraqi response has been made public so far. Ghana has asked for appropriate action against those responsible.

Why does the case matter beyond Ghana?

The case has prompted Ghana to consider restricting recruitment to Iraq. No decision has been announced.

More: Ghana news





Sources: Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migrant-Rights.org, April 2023

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