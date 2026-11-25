A fire that destroyed homes along Chile's central coast now has a verdict. The penalties come next, and prosecutors have already said what they want.

Source: Wikimedia Commons / Carlos Figueroa Rojas (CC BY-SA 4.0)

CHILE · JUSTICE

Chile’s oral criminal trial court in Valparaíso convicted seven men on Tuesday 24 November 2026 over the megafire of Friday 2 February 2024 that killed 138 people in Viña del Mar and nearby towns. The judges ruled unanimously, in a trial that opened on 2 October.

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The court found that the fire was set by a group of former firefighters and forestry brigade members. The accused were people whose training was to stop fires, not to start them.

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Key Facts Who Former firefighters and members of Conaf, Chile’s forestry agency, found guilty; two co-defendants walked free.

What Guilty of causing deaths by fire in a forest blaze; the penalties have not been set.

Where Valparaíso region, Chile, including the seaside resort city of Viña del Mar.

Next Sentencing hearing on Friday 18 December 2026 at 13:00.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A fire that destroyed homes along Chile’s central coast now has a verdict. The penalties come next, and prosecutors have already said what they want.

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The fire reached populated areas, destroyed homes and burned natural areas across the region. In July 2025 prosecutors formally accused nine people of starting it.

According to the court’s findings, between October 2023 and February 2024 the group set out to start fires in forests around the Lago Peñuelas National Reserve, a protected forest area, Quintay, Casablanca and Melosilla. They coordinated to create emergencies that called out firefighting crews, using what they knew about fighting fires.

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On the day of the megafire, the court found, they knew the weather and the wind. They threw a home-made device of lit cigarettes and matches from a vehicle along Routes F-718 and 68, starting four fires, two of which grew into the large blaze.

Boats at the waterfront of Valparaíso, pictured in 2006. File photo. Photo: Pavaretto / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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The court convicted José Atenas, Ángel Barahona, Maximiliano Véliz, Elías Salazar, Franco Pinto, Francisco Mondaca and José Jerez. Among them are former volunteer firefighters, former brigade members of Conaf, Chile’s national forestry corporation, and a former operator of Senapred, Chile’s national disaster-response agency.

All seven were found guilty as authors of a fire resulting in death, combined with a forest fire. The court also found them guilty of criminal association.

Pinto was also convicted of four forest fires in 2022. Salazar and Barahona were convicted over a forest fire on Wednesday 22 December 2021.

The court acquitted the other two defendants, Claudio Gamboa Ortiz and Matías Cordero de la Fuente, and lifted their pre-trial detention. The ruling said “reasonable doubt” remained about their role and called the evidence against them “weak and inconsistent”.

The judges rejected the prosecution’s claim of repeated offences of fire resulting in death, and found the charge of possessing an artisanal explosive not established. They also set aside other charges, including environmental offences and fraud against the state.

Prosecutor Osvaldo Ossandón, who led the fire investigation, said the court had resolved that a criminal organisation existed and that it committed various fires. He said the last of them “ended up taking the lives of 138 people”, in translation.

Ossandón said the inquiry grew out of work prosecutors were already doing at the Lago Peñuelas reserve. “It is not by chance that we have spent years pursuing what was happening,” he said, in translation.

The verdict does not set any punishment. The penalties will now be measured against the demand for life imprisonment that prosecutors made in July 2025.

The case has two steps, a verdict first and the sentence later. The court announced its verdict on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and it will read the sentence, with the penalties, on Friday 18 December.

For readers who know Viña del Mar as a seaside resort and Valparaíso as a port, the verdict closes the first chapter of a case with 138 victims. Judge Claudio Martínez read the ruling in Valparaíso.

The court will announce the penalties at that hearing, which is set for 13:00. It has not been reported whether the defence will appeal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Was Convicted in the Chile Megafire Case?

The court convicted seven of the nine defendants, among them former volunteer firefighters and former members of the national forestry corporation’s brigades. The other two were acquitted.

When Will the Sentences Be Announced?

The court has scheduled a sentence reading for later in December. Until then the penalties are unknown.

Can the Verdict Be Appealed?

Whether the defence will appeal has not been reported. The sentences have not yet been set.

Sources: Poder Judicial of Chile (the judiciary), verdict of the Valparaíso criminal trial court, 24 November 2026; statements by Prosecutor Osvaldo Ossandón after the verdict; Senapred and Conaf public information. Official sites: Poder Judicial of Chile, Senapred, Conaf.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error