Chile has opened its files on sentence cuts. They show a practice that runs across two decades and seven governments, not only the present one.

File photo, 2023. The main entrance of the Palace of Courts in Santiago, where Chile's Supreme Court sits. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Chile

Chile’s Justice Ministry gave a commission of the lower house of Congress 1,886 sentence-reduction decrees (ministerial orders that grant or refuse a cut) on Monday 23 November 2026, along with its own count of more than 41,200 reductions granted since 2003. The count spans seven governments, from former president Ricardo Lagos to the present one.

The papers arrived while Justice Minister Fernando Rabat faces a “constitutional accusation”, Chile’s impeachment-style process, in the Chamber of Deputies. The commission reviewing the charge had asked for every decree the current government signed.

Key Facts Who. Justice Minister Fernando Rabat faces an impeachment-style accusation in Chile’s lower house.

What. The ministry gave 1,886 decrees and a count of 41,200-plus sentence cuts since 2003.

Next. The commission meets Tuesday 24 November; its chair sees a likely Chamber vote on Monday 30 November.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 10:30 GMT.

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Chile has opened its files on sentence cuts. They show a practice that runs across two decades and seven governments, not only the present one.

The ministry delivered 13 binders at 15:00 Chile time that Monday, covering decrees signed since President José Antonio Kast’s conservative government took office in March 2026. The decrees are anonymised and concern people convicted of all kinds of crimes, and not every decree granted the benefit.

The delivery answers an official letter of 19 November from the commission, which asked for all decrees signed between 11 March and 19 November 2026. The request named sex offenders against minors and crimes against humanity, and added any other crime.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Deputy Raúl Soto, of the centre-left Party for Democracy (PPD), chairs the commission and received the binders. He said the request was specific: every sentence-reduction decree the government granted in these eight months without an express order from the Supreme Court.

“We will run an analysis to know clearly whether they are all here or whether some are still missing,” Soto said on Monday (translated from Spanish). He also objected that the government insisted on delivering the documents in anonymised form.

Seven Governments, One Benefit

The ministry’s own analysis, handed over the same day, counts the people released under the benefit from 2003 to November 2026. Its government-by-government figures add up to 41,238.

Former president Sebastián Piñera’s first government tops the ministry’s list with 14,099 people, followed by former president Michelle Bachelet’s first with 11,302. Gabriel Boric’s government counts 4,655, Bachelet’s second 4,551 and Lagos’s 3,444.

Piñera’s second government counts 1,779 and Kast’s government 1,408 up to November 2026, the same analysis shows. The ministry notes that its counts of people can differ from the 1,886 decrees, because the decrees include rejections in which nobody was released.

The benefit comes from Law 19.856, which began in 2003 and lets prisoners shorten their sentences. A 2022 reform under Piñera’s second government excluded people convicted of sex crimes against minors.

The National Congress building in Valparaíso, Chile, 3 September 2023. Photo: Carlos Figueroa Rojas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What the Accusation Says

Opposition deputies filed the accusation on Thursday 12 November 2026 on the ground of “infringement of the Constitution or the laws” (translated). According to the opposition’s summary it has three chapters: reductions for people who sexually abused children, reductions for people convicted of crimes against humanity, and inaccurate and incomplete information given to Congress.

The opposition says Rabat abandoned a criterion the ministry kept under two administrations “without a legal change or a court order obliging it” (translated). It also says he “ruled in favour of the convict without considering the victims” (translated).

On Wednesday 11 November, the day before the filing, Rabat said the ministry had sent the Senate Constitution Committee a first batch of what he called 309 decrees for people convicted of sex crimes against minors since 2022. Of those, he said, 17, about 5%, were signed by him without a Supreme Court ruling.

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“It is a first delivery, because the information from 2002 to date is a great deal,” he told reporters (translated). He said the ministry would answer in full the more than 50 information requests it had received from Parliament.

Rabat did not attend the commission’s first working session in person. His lawyer, Juan Ignacio Piña, went in his place.

The long record gives each side something to use. Kast’s government accounts for 1,408 of the 41,238 reductions, about 3.4%, which supports the argument that the practice is old, while the opposition can point to decrees signed without a Supreme Court order since March.

Which reading holds depends on what the commission finds in the binders. Soto’s analysis will test whether all the decrees are there, and any gap would feed his complaint about the delivery.

The commission meets on Tuesday 24 November at 10:30 Chile time for its ordinary session. Soto also called an extraordinary session at 15:30 to review the delivered decrees.

Soto said on Monday that the commission will probably take its full allowed time and report on Friday 27 November at 23:59 (translated). He added that the full lower house would then most likely vote on the accusation in its session of Monday 30 November (translated).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a constitutional accusation?

It is Chile’s impeachment-style process, begun in the lower house of Congress. Opposition deputies used it against the justice minister over sentence-reduction decrees.

Why do the decrees matter?

They show how the sentence-reduction law has worked in practice, under governments of every stripe. The commission will test whether the set handed over is complete.

Does the long record clear the minister?

Not by itself, because the accusation turns on whether he broke with an earlier criterion without a legal change. The commission’s review of the decrees will bear on that.

Sources Decrees and analysis delivered to the commission on 23 November 2026. Ministerio de Justicia y Derechos Humanos (https://www.minjusticia.gob.cl/); Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional, Ley 19.856 (https://www.bcn.cl/leychile/navegar?idNorma=207330); Cámara de Diputados, commission reviewing the constitutional accusation (https://www.camara.cl/); Comisión de Constitución del Senado (https://www.senado.cl/).

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