Chile still keeps fenced minefields on its desert border, and a driver who crosses the fence enters one. Investigators now have to explain how it happened and who was behind the wheel.

File photo, 2012. El Morro headland above the beach in Arica, the northern Chilean city where San Marcos de Arica is based. (Photo: Jowyto, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Chile

A vehicle crossed a perimeter fence and set off an anti-tank mine on Chile’s northern border with Peru late on Friday 27 November 2026. The blast came at about 23:30 local time in the minefield facing Hito 16, border marker number 16, in the Arica y Parinacota region.

Hugo Puebla, a prosecutor on the case, said investigators have so far found no human remains. Who was in the vehicle, and whether anyone was hurt, has not been established.

Key Facts Who. A vehicle crossed a military fence on the Chile-Peru border; two other cars were nearby.

What. The vehicle set off an anti-tank mine in the minefield facing border marker 16.

Status. Prosecutors report no human remains found so far; the investigation continues.

Where and when. Arica y Parinacota region, about 23:30 local time on Friday 27 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

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Chile still keeps fenced minefields on its desert border, and a driver who crosses the fence enters one. Investigators now have to explain how it happened and who was behind the wheel.

The Jefatura de Área Fronteriza, the Army’s border-area command, said its surveillance detected a vehicle approaching the minefield at 23:30 on Friday, with two other cars close by. A military patrol moved toward the site, and when it was about 300 metres away one vehicle crossed the wire and a detonation followed.

The command’s statement says the vehicle crossed the perimeter preventive fence, which it described as marked and signposted under current rules. Prosecutor Hugo Puebla said no human remains had been found so far.

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Puebla, of the Fiscalía de Frontera in Arica (the prosecutors’ border unit), said: “hasta el momento no se ha detectado la presencia de restos humanos”, meaning no human remains have been detected so far. The Ministerio Público, Chile’s prosecution service, has ordered the Brigada de Homicidios of the PDI, the civilian investigative police, to investigate with Army support.

Authorities are also trying to establish how the crossing happened and whether anyone left the vehicle on foot. Neither the Army nor prosecutors have named anyone or given a motive, and the record supports no guess.

Cristián Sayes Maldonado, the president’s delegate for the Arica region, went to the site and said the government will keep reinforcing border work. He said the commitment comes from President José Antonio Kast.

Parinacota volcano over Lake Chungará in the Arica y Parinacota region, near the Bolivian border; the landscape is typical of the far north, not the incident site. Photo: S.Liberona, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

On 3 March 2020 the secretariat of the Ottawa Convention, the global treaty banning anti-personnel mines, announced that Chile had cleared its last such mines on 27 February 2020. It said Chile had destroyed 177,725 mines.

The treaty covers anti-personnel mines, which are designed to injure people. Anti-tank mines, built to stop vehicles, remain inside fenced zones, and Chile’s Defence Ministry said on 14 September 2026 that no plan exists to clear them.

Commander Rodrigo Parada, an Army engineer, said then that an anti-tank mine holds about 10.5 kilograms of TNT and fires under 160 to 200 kilograms of pressure. An anti-personnel mine holds about 29 grams and fires at 15 to 20 kilograms.

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It is not the first blast at Hito 16. On Sunday 13 September 2026 a pickup truck burned after setting off mines about 280 metres from the border, and prosecutor Paulina Brito said she believed two anti-tank mines exploded.

Sayes said at the time that officials believed the truck was carrying copper toward Peru. In July 2024 another vehicle set off a mine near Hito 15, and one person died.

Prosecutor Paulina Brito said then that the heat may have reached 3,000 to 4,000 degrees. The findings on this latest blast are still to come.

The September truck, which officials believed was a Ford F-150 pickup, had entered Chile from Tacna, the Peruvian city across the border, at about 5 p.m. that Sunday. Emol reported that two people had travelled from Tacna in it and one later left in another vehicle.

Prosecutors have not given a date for their next update. The Army has not said whether the vehicle can be recovered while the area may still hold live mines.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hito 16?

It is a numbered border marker on the Chile-Peru line near Arica. The minefield in question is the fenced strip facing it.

Are Chile’s border minefields still active?

Chile cleared its anti-personnel mines by 2020. Fenced zones with anti-tank mines remain, and the Defence Ministry says there is no plan to clear them.

Has anyone been identified or charged?

Not in the statements released so far. Prosecutors say the investigation continues.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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