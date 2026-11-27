The higher wall would let an existing waste site keep working while its replacement is finished. The plan is a company proposal.

Business: Peru

Cerro Verde, a large copper mine near Arequipa in southern Peru, wants to raise the wall of Enlozada, one of its two tailings storage sites, by 8 metres (about 26 feet). Tailings are the ground-up rock waste left after copper is extracted, and in a filing with Senace, Peru’s environmental permitting agency, the company proposes keeping the dam in use until November 2032.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Dam. Cerro Verde proposes raising Enlozada’s main dike by 8 metres, from 260 to 268 metres.

Capacity. Storage rises by 80 million tonnes, from 1,032 million to 1,112 million tonnes.

Cost. The company’s reference investment is about US$30.7 million, with work planned from 2027.

Open point. The filing gives no date for a Senace decision.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

The higher wall would let an existing waste site keep working while its replacement is finished. The plan is a company proposal.

Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde S.A.A. filed with Senace (the Servicio Nacional de Certificación Ambiental para las Inversiones Sostenibles) its first Informe Técnico Sustentatorio (ITS), a technical supporting report used to change an approved environmental permit, on the Second Modification of its Environmental and Social Impact Study. The filing, reported on 27 November 2026, proposes changes at its Arequipa installations, with work from 2027 and a reference investment of about US$30.7 million that is the company’s own estimate.

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In the filing, Enlozada’s storage capacity would grow from 1,032 million to 1,112 million tonnes (about 1.1 billion metric tons), which is 80 million tonnes more. That would let Enlozada keep receiving tailings from concentrator C1, a plant that crushes ore and separates the copper, for several more years.

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After 2032 and until 2044, Enlozada would stay as a backup for contingencies or maintenance. The extra height gives a margin while a system to move C1 tailings to Linga, the company’s other tailings storage site, is completed.

The El Misti volcano above Arequipa, the southern Peruvian region where Cerro Verde operates. Photo: Josep M. Gracia, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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That system was due to start in 2030, and Cerro Verde wants two more years of margin to finish it. Whether Senace has ruled on the filing is not stated, and no decision date is given.

At Linga the filing adds a pumping station able to move up to 15,000 cubic metres of water per hour through pipes of about 5 kilometres, plus three emergency ponds of 39,000, 8,500 and 6,500 cubic metres. A 1,420-metre corridor would collect seepage water and return it to Linga, with a second pumping station and three vehicle accesses.

The West Borrow Area, a quarry, would grow from 128 to 184.04 hectares and quarry QSD-1 from 28 to 39.57 hectares. A new quarry, Zona 5, would cover 18.38 hectares.

Cerro Verde would also relocate the fuel station known as Grifo Norte and build a new one holding 200,000 gallons of B5 diesel (diesel blended with 5% biofuel). A 2.76-kilometre stretch of a 220-kilovolt power line would change, with four new towers and six removed.

Smaller items include an 18.32-hectare truck parking platform, three groundwater monitoring points and a 2.21-hectare area for used mining tyres. The filing’s environmental assessment of the changes is not covered here, and the record is silent on their effects.

Senace approved the Second Modification of the Cerro Verde Production Unit Expansion study by Resolución Directoral N° 00014-2026-SENACE-PE/DEAR (a ruling signed by a Senace director) of 6 February 2026, according to its press release of 10 February 2026. Peru’s National Water Authority gave a binding favourable opinion.

Freeport-McMoRan, the US copper producer (NYSE: FCX), is the majority owner of Cerro Verde. Copper is a key input for US power and electronics, and routine permit steps like this determine how long an existing mine can keep storing waste.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cerro Verde asking for?

It proposes raising the main dike of the Enlozada tailings dam. That would keep Enlozada receiving waste from concentrator C1 for several more years.

Why does the company want the extra time?

It needs more time to finish the system that will move waste to Linga, which was due to start in 2030. Enlozada would keep receiving waste in the meantime.

Sources Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde S.A.A. first Informe Técnico Sustentatorio of the Second Modification of its Environmental and Social Impact Study, filed with Senace (November 2026)

Senace press release of 10 February 2026 on Resolución Directoral N° 00014-2026-SENACE-PE/DEAR

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