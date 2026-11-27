Dominica heads to the polls on a new voters list, while an unconfirmed report says opposition groups are worried about more than 1,000 pending applications.

Hanover Street in Roseau, Dominica's capital. Photo: Tournasol7/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Politics: Dominica

Dominica, the Caribbean island nation whose capital is Roseau and which is not the Dominican Republic, votes on Wednesday 16 December 2026 on a new voters list of 36,923 electors. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who leads the government, said so in a national address on Wednesday 18 November.

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A Dominican news report published on Friday 27 November said opposition groups have raised alarm over more than 1,000 pending voter applications, but we could not open that report and cannot confirm the figure. The Electoral Office, the body that keeps the voters list, has not published a pending count that we could find.

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Key Facts Who. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Electoral Office, which keeps Dominica’s voters list.

What. A new Register of Electors with 36,923 names; an unconfirmed report of opposition concern over pending applications.

Where. Dominica, the Caribbean island nation whose capital is Roseau.

When. Nomination day (candidate registration) Monday 30 November; vote Wednesday 16 December.

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:20 GMT.

Dominica heads to the polls on a new voters list, while an unconfirmed report says opposition groups are worried about more than 1,000 pending applications.

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Skerrit said the voter confirmation exercise formally concluded on Monday 16 November and that the new Register of Electors held 36,923 electors as at the morning of Tuesday 17 November. He said he had advised the President, Dominica’s ceremonial head of state, to dissolve Parliament and issue writs, the formal orders that start an election, with effect from 18 November.

The Electoral Office’s public statement, a PDF dated 17 November 2026 (the news page lists it under 18 November), announces the preliminary Register of Electors and, in the text we read, gives no figure for applications still pending. That leaves the reported figure of more than 1,000 without an official count to test it against.

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Skerrit defended the overhaul: “We have led the way to ensuring a clean voters list and ID cards for voting.” He added that the opposition had called for an election every December for three years while the reforms were being carried out.

Skerrit framed the early vote as a request for a renewed mandate: “This is a good time, we believe, to return to the voters of Dominica, for a renewed mandate.” He called the cost of living the government’s “greatest challenge” and said taxes are “poised” to fall further in January 2027.

File photo. The river in Roseau, Dominica’s capital.

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The voters list has been the opposition’s grievance before. The United Workers Party (UWP, an opposition party) said it would boycott the 6 December 2022 election over concerns about the voters list, and the governing Dominica Labour Party (Skerrit’s party) won that vote.

The stakes reach abroad because Skerrit’s address says his government “strengthened the Citizenship by Investment revenue platform”, the programme that sells Dominican passports to foreigners. Whoever wins on 16 December will oversee that programme.

The Electoral Office has not said whether it will publish a pending-applications count before nomination day on Monday 30 November. We have not found what the opposition groups are demanding, and the government has not been quoted on the report.

Nomination day is Monday 30 November and voting follows on Wednesday 16 December, according to Skerrit’s address. The Electoral Office’s news page also lists amended preliminary registers dated 18 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this the Dominican Republic?

No. Dominica is a separate Caribbean island nation, and its capital is Roseau.

Is the pending-applications figure official?

No. We found no published pending count from the Electoral Office, and we could not open the report that cites the figure.

Why does Dominica’s election matter abroad?

The winning party will oversee the island’s citizenship-by-investment programme, which sells Dominican passports to foreigners. The government’s own address lists that programme among its achievements.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error