Peru and Bolivia revive a joint cabinet meeting that has not been held for five years. The talks turn on Pacific ports for Bolivian exports and a safer shared border.

Copacabana on the Bolivian shore of Lake Titicaca, which Bolivia shares with Peru, pictured in 2025. Photo: P. Hughes / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Politics: Bolivia

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz landed in Lima on Thursday to attend the first joint cabinet meeting between Bolivia and Peru in five years. On Friday 27 November he and Peru’s president, Keiko Fujimori, preside over the seventh Binational Cabinet at the Government Palace in Lima.

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A binational cabinet is a joint meeting of both presidents and their ministers, and Bolivia arrives with a long list of requests. The biggest is a route to the Pacific for a landlocked country, including the Peruvian port of Chancay, which gives a direct route to China.

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Key Facts Who. Presidents Rodrigo Paz of Bolivia and Keiko Fujimori of Peru, with their ministers.

What. The seventh binational cabinet, a joint meeting of both governments, the first in five years.

Where. Government Palace in Lima, Friday 27 November, from about 9:40 a.m. local time.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:00 GMT.

Peru and Bolivia revive a joint cabinet meeting that has not been held for five years. The talks turn on Pacific ports for Bolivian exports and a safer shared border.

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The last binational cabinet took place in La Paz in 2021, led by Bolivia’s then president Luis Arce and Peru’s then president Pedro Castillo. No cabinet has met since, and Peru went about three years without an ambassador in La Paz.

Relations froze in January 2023, when Peru recalled its ambassador from La Paz after a dispute with Bolivia’s government and former president Evo Morales. After Paz took office in November 2025, the two governments agreed to resume relations, and Peru’s ambassador presented his credentials in La Paz in February 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Plaza Murillo in La Paz, with Bolivia’s legislative palace (File photo, 2019). Photo: Mario Falcetti, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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In August 2026 the foreign ministers, Peru’s Carlos Espá and Bolivia’s Héctor Huanca, met at the border town of Desaguadero and agreed to schedule the cabinet for this year. Paz had last visited Peru in July 2026, for Fujimori’s inauguration.

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Peru’s Foreign Ministry calls the cabinet the highest-level bilateral political dialogue mechanism between the two countries. In a notice on 26 November it said the presidents will adopt concrete commitments on trade and investment, security, connectivity and sustainable development.

The ministry says both countries will sign two texts, the Lima Presidential Declaration 2026 and the Lima Executive Action Plan 2026, for the benefit of Bolivians and Peruvians. Defence, border integration, water resources, and social and migration matters are also on the agenda.

Paz wrote on X, the social network, on Thursday that Lima welcomes his delegation “as brothers” and that Bolivia brings 48 proposals. He said they aim at more trade, ports to export through and a safer border against drug trafficking, smuggling and illegal mining.

Bolivian vice foreign minister Carlos Paz told Bolivian state television ahead of the cabinet that the agenda centres on moving Bolivian cargo through Peru. He named the southern ports of Ilo and Matarani and Chancay, north of Lima, which gives a direct route to China.

Bolivian cargo has traditionally moved mainly through the Chilean port of Arica, the closest to its territory. A convention between Bolivia’s port services administration, known as ASPB, and Peru’s national port company Enapu is being prepared.

For readers abroad, this is mainly a regional trade and security story. If Bolivia gains reliable access to Ilo, Matarani and Chancay, its exporters would have more Pacific routes than Arica alone offers.

The vice minister also listed the modernisation of the binational authority that manages Lake Titicaca, which the two countries share. The governments also plan to extend migration services so that the Desaguadero checkpoint works 24 hours a day, with a new one at San Lorenzo-Extrema on the Amazon border.

Foreign Minister Huanca said on Tuesday 24 November that one of the topics at the cabinet would be borders. The two countries share a 1,047-kilometre border, and the vice minister said the joint fight against drug trafficking and illegal mining is also on the agenda.

The texts of the two documents are not published, and neither government has given a value for any port or road deal. The outcome of the meeting is also unknown at the time of writing.

Paz was due at the palace at 9:40 a.m. local time, the same clock time as New York, or 14:40 GMT. Bolivia then turns to a Mercosur summit, a South American trade bloc meeting, in Montevideo on 3 and 4 December.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a binational cabinet?

It is a joint meeting of two presidents and their ministers. Peru’s Foreign Ministry calls it the highest-level bilateral political dialogue mechanism between the two countries.

Why does Bolivia want Peruvian ports?

Bolivia has no coastline, so its cargo must cross a neighbour to reach the sea. Peruvian ports would give exporters more routes to the Pacific, and Chancay offers a direct link to China.

Have any agreements been announced?

Peru’s Foreign Ministry says two documents will be signed in Lima. Their texts are not yet public, so the exact commitments are unknown.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error