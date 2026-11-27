Prosecutors searched five sites before Ecuador’s local vote, and a Guayaquil mayoral candidate says his allies were targeted; prosecutors have not named a crime or any targets.

File photo. Downtown Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, July 2011. Photo: Jordan Fischer, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons

Politics: Ecuador

Ecuador’s Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía General del Estado, the national prosecution service) said it carried out five searches of properties in Guayaquil and in the neighbouring district of Samborondón in the early hours of Friday 27 November 2026. The searches came two days before local elections on Sunday 29 November.

Andrés Roche, the candidate for mayor of Guayaquil for the Social Christian Party (PSC, a conservative party), said the homes of three people close to his campaign were searched. Guayaquil is Ecuador’s largest city and its main port.

Key Facts Who. Ecuador’s prosecutors and Andrés Roche, Social Christian Party candidate for mayor of Guayaquil.

What. Five searches; Roche says three people close to his campaign had homes searched.

Where and when. Guayaquil and Samborondón, early Friday 27 November; local vote Sunday 29 November.

Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:20 GMT.

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Prosecutors searched five sites before Ecuador’s local vote, and a Guayaquil mayoral candidate says his allies were targeted; prosecutors have not named a crime or any targets.

The prosecutors said in a post on their social media accounts that the searches took place in Guayas province, whose capital is Guayaquil, under an “urgent act” procedure (acto urgente). Their stated aim was to “collect indications that allow determining the possible commission of a crime”, in our translation.

The office did not say which crime it is examining, did not name the targets and did not confirm any arrests. Roche is the one who has linked the searches to his campaign.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo, February 2024. Pedestrians on the Malecón 2000 riverfront promenade in Guayaquil. Photo: Freddy eduardo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Roche wrote that “in honour of the truth there were no detainees and no mistreatment”, adding: “Injustice and illegality, yes”. He said everything was “based on the famous anonymous complaints so that nobody then answers for the outrage”, and that nothing incriminating was found.

He said that before the mayoral debate on Sunday 22 November he received a message from the national government warning of supposed “intelligence alerts” about electoral fraud in his favour. He said the message threatened prison for him and some of his campaign collaborators.

Roche linked the method to the earlier freezing of his bank accounts. In September he had already complained about frozen bank accounts linked to his companies.

Roche said the government wants to prepare the ground to delegitimise his win, as he put it in his statement of 27 November. The prosecutors’ office has not responded to those accusations in the statements we found.

Prosecutors have not confirmed that the five searches match the homes Roche mentions, so his account is his own and unverified. We have found no government response to his claims.

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Ecuador holds local elections on Sunday 29 November for mayors, prefects (provincial governors) and other local posts, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE, the election authority), and the campaign ban known as electoral silence has begun. Guayaquil’s mayoral race has eight candidates, as our report Guayaquil Campaigns Close Before Sunday Vote describes.

Guayaquil’s elected mayor, Aquiles Álvarez, is not among them, according to the same report. The report also describes how the campaign closed on Thursday.

More than 13.8 million voters are called on Sunday to choose local authorities and members of the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council (CPCCS, a state oversight body), according to the CNE. Electoral silence, a ban on campaign rallies and election advertising, covers the last days before the vote.

The first figures come from the official count of polling-station tallies, not a quick count, the CNE said. The first tallies are expected to enter its system between 18:00 and 18:30 Ecuador time (23:00 to 23:30 GMT) on Sunday, according to José Cabrera, president of the CNE.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did prosecutors say they were looking for?

They said they wanted indications of a possible crime, without naming it. They did not name targets or confirm arrests.

Has the government answered Roche?

We have not found a government response. Until one appears, Roche’s account stays his own and unverified.

When will the results come?

The CNE says the first figures come from the official count of polling-station tallies. They are expected on Sunday evening local time.

Sources Sources Fiscalía General del Estado (Attorney General’s Office), statement on the five searches, 27 November 2026

Public statements of Andrés Roche after the searches

National Electoral Council (CNE), electoral calendar for the 29 November 2026 local elections

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