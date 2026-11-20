Colombia’s Economy Slows to 0.5% Growth
Colombia’s recent growth leaned on public spending, says economist César Pabón, and with that push fading he expects only a modest pace through 2027.
Economy: Colombia
Colombia’s economy grew just 0.5% in the third quarter of 2026 against the same quarter of 2025, DANE, the national statistics office, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It is the weakest reading since the first quarter of 2024 in DANE’s series.
César Pabón, director of economic research at Corficolombiana, a Colombian financial-services corporation, explained the slowdown in an interview published on Friday 20 November 2026. “As we expected, after the party the hangover had to arrive,” he said, using guayabo, Colombian slang for a hangover.
Key Facts
- What. DANE says GDP (the economy’s output) grew 0.5% in July–September, the weakest since early 2024.
- Next. Colombia’s central bank decides on interest rates in December.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices no December rate change at 60.5% (20 Nov, 7:02 a.m. ET).
- Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.
Colombia’s recent growth leaned on public spending, says economist César Pabón, and with that push fading he expects only a modest pace through 2027.
Pabón called it “a perfect storm”: the previous government’s pro-cyclical fiscal policy, which adds spending in good times, sped up public spending over the last year and ran out of force once the elections passed. The 10 August earthquake, which Pabón says hit activity at once, came on top of the first effects of El Niño, a Pacific weather pattern that disrupts rainfall, on farming.
Investment is the bottleneck in his reading, at about 16% of GDP, one of the lowest levels in six decades. Pabón says investment will recover, but slowly.
About 2,200 prior consultations, the mandatory talks with Indigenous and ethnic communities before a project starts, are active, and roughly two in three have been open for more than three years. Recent announcements may show in activity only toward the end of 2027, Pabón said, and then only partly.
Farming and Factories Dragged the Quarter
DANE’s data show agriculture, livestock and fishing fell 6.7% and took 0.45 percentage points off growth, the largest drag. Manufacturing fell 1.2% and took off 0.13 points, while mining and quarrying grew 7.8% and added 0.26 points.
The other sectors grew slowly: public administration, defence, education and health 1.6%, real estate 1.9%, trade, transport, hotels and food 0.7%, construction 0.6%, and arts, entertainment and other services 5.2%. Mining had fallen for nine quarters, bottomed at a 10.8% drop in the second quarter of 2025 and grew 5.8% in the second quarter of 2026.
The interview does not size the earthquake’s effect on output. DANE’s headline number compares with the same quarter of 2025, not with the previous quarter.
DANE’s preliminary figures, which it revises, show growth of 2.1% over January to September 2026. The central bank held its policy rate at 12.25% on 30 October in a split 4–3 vote.
Pabón sees 2026 growth hardly above 2%, with a best estimate of 1.9%, and about 2% in 2027 with a different mix. He adds that public spending will carry less weight in the mix.
Household consumption will keep leading, but without the “extraordinary impulses” of recent years: the expansion of public spending, the remittances boom and the coffee bonanza. Remittances are money that Colombians abroad send home.
Alexánder Ríos, chief executive of the consultancy Inverxia, said this week that the central bank will keep interest rates high until inflation falls clearly. That implies growth of “around 2% or 2.5%” in 2026 and 2027, a range a little above Pabón’s 1.9%.
For US investors and exporters, slower growth now meets a 12.25% policy rate set by Banco de la República, Colombia’s central bank. Annual inflation was 6.3% in October, DANE’s latest reading, the figure the bank wants to bring down.
DANE publishes its next monthly inflation reading on Monday 7 December 2026, the next test of the central bank’s caution. The bank’s December interest-rate decision follows.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, shows US$43,674 traded on its market for the Banco de la República December decision, read at 7:02 a.m. ET on Friday 20 November 2026. Traders priced no change at 60.5%, a 25 basis point (0.25 percentage point) increase at 32.2%, a cut of 50 basis points or more at 4.0%, a rise of 50 or more at 1.9% and a 25 basis point cut at under 1%.
A price here is a bet, not a forecast, and these are bets, not polls. They show what traders will pay today, not what the bank has decided.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Colombia’s economy slow down?
Corficolombiana economist César Pabón says a burst of public spending ran out after the 2026 elections. He also points to an earthquake and to El Niño, a Pacific weather pattern that disrupts rainfall.
Does the slowdown change what the central bank will do?
Economist Alexánder Ríos expects the bank to keep interest rates high until inflation clearly falls. The next signals are DANE’s inflation data and the bank’s December decision.
Will growth recover next year?
Pabón expects a similar pace, but with less public spending and a slower rise in investment. Projects announced now may reach the economy only late in 2027, and only partly.
Sources
DANE national accounts · Banco de la República · Corficolombiana economist interview, 20 November 2026 · Polymarket market page
Connected Coverage
Colombia news · 64% of Colombian Consultations Pass 3 Years · Colombia Investment Falls to 16% of GDP · Corficolombiana Debt Interest Seen at 31.6% · Latin America Power Map
In depth
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