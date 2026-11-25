Cameroon's best-known opposition figure is reported to have entered a race in the capital region. Without confirmation from his party or the election body, the filing remains unverified.

The Unity Palace in Yaoundé, the presidential palace and seat of power in Cameroon. File photo, 2020. (Photo: Fotsingboris, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

CAMEROON · POLITICS

Maurice Kamto, Cameroon’s best-known opposition leader, is reported to have filed a candidacy on Tuesday 24 November 2026 for the Mfoundi department, the Yaoundé area, in the legislative vote of 7 February 2027. Cameroonian media reports of 24 and 25 November say he appeared shortly after 20:00 at the headquarters of ELECAM, Elections Cameroon, the state election body, in Yaoundé.

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As of 25 November, neither the MRC, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement that Kamto founded, nor ELECAM has confirmed the filing or published a list. We report the candidacy as said, not as established.

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Key Facts Who Opposition leader Maurice Kamto, reported but not confirmed as a candidate.

What A candidacy for the National Assembly, the lower house, in the Mfoundi department.

Where Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital.

When Filing reported on 24 November 2026; vote on 7 February 2027.

As of 25 November 2026, 08:14 GMT.

Cameroon’s best-known opposition figure is reported to have entered a race in the capital region. Without confirmation from his party or the election body, the filing remains unverified.

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The reports say Kamto gave no statement to the press, and ELECAM officials also said nothing. Reports differ on who else is on the list, so we name nobody else because none of the circulating names is confirmed.

The calendar is consistent across Cameroonian media reports. President Paul Biya convened the vote by decree on Monday 9 November 2026, and party filing closed at midnight on Tuesday 24 November, as our earlier report on the filing deadline described.

File photo, 2011: a voter casts her ballot in Cameroon’s presidential election. Photo: Minette Lontsie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The vote on Sunday 7 February 2027 covers the National Assembly and municipal councils. The electoral council examines the files, ELECAM must publish the accepted and rejected lists by 9 December 2026, and the campaign is reported to run from 23 January to 6 February 2027.

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Kamto resigned as MRC president on Tuesday 8 September 2026 in a letter he published himself, as we reported at the time. Tiriane Balbine Noah was elected to succeed him on 17 October 2026 at Odza, a district of Yaoundé, with nearly 97% of votes, according to media reports.

On 11 November 2026 the MRC said, in a declaration signed by its president Tiriane Noah, that administrative officials were using “crude manoeuvres” (translated) to block its candidates’ files. The party’s complaint about blocked papers was followed by its repeated stated aim to run in all polls of 7 February 2027.

Kamto was excluded from the October 2025 presidential election. ELECAM rejected his candidacy over a “double investiture” question involving the opposition party MANIDEM, and the Constitutional Council, the body that rules on election disputes, confirmed the exclusion on 5 August 2025.

Mfoundi is the department around Yaoundé. The ruling CPDM, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, known as RDPC in French, held 152 of 180 National Assembly seats after the 2020 vote, according to the Constitutional Council’s final results.

Kamto has given no reason for choosing Mfoundi, the department around the capital, and the MRC has not explained the choice. Yaoundé is the seat of government, so a seat there puts him in the political centre.

ELECAM has not said whether it accepted the file, and the MRC has not published its list. It is also unclear whether MINAT, Cameroon’s interior ministry, recognises the current MRC leadership.

Cameroon is a Central African oil and cocoa exporter that Biya has ruled since 1982. The best-known opponent trying to enter parliament tests whether the opposition is allowed to compete.

The next dated step is 9 December 2026, when the lists are due. Until ELECAM or the MRC speaks, the reported candidacy stays unconfirmed, and more is on our Cameroon page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Maurice Kamto officially registered as a candidate?

Not officially. Media reports say he filed, but neither his party nor the election body has confirmed it.

Why does the Mfoundi seat matter?

It is the department around Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital and seat of government. Kamto has not explained his choice.

Sources: ELECAM (Elections Cameroon) and the presidential decree of 9 November 2026; Mouvement pour la renaissance du Cameroun (MRC), declaration of 11 November 2026; Constitutional Council of Cameroon, ruling of 5 August 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error