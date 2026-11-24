Key Facts Brazil’s stocks open 21.2% below their 9 October peak and 19.27% lower over the last 20 sessions, so today’s question is whether a Petrobras payout and a fiscal vote can stop the slide

and 19.27% lower over the last 20 sessions, so today’s question is whether a Petrobras payout and a fiscal vote can stop the slide Petrobras is the name that matters most today after its board approved a US$122bn investment plan to 2031 and a R$15.6bn extra payout, with shareholders of record on 7 December

after its board approved a US$122bn investment plan to 2031 and a R$15.6bn extra payout, with shareholders of record on 7 December The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, is the anchor held at 13.75% by the central bank on 4 November, with the market pricing few cuts, so rate relief is not the rescue

held at 13.75% by the central bank on 4 November, with the market pricing few cuts, so rate relief is not the rescue Brazil’s lower house passed the fiscal package 353-128 on Monday and sent it to President Lula for signature

and sent it to President Lula for signature The real, Brazil’s currency, sits close to its 12-month low against the dollar at 5.93 per dollar, within 0.3% of the 5.95 high set on 20 November

Today’s Focus Brazil opens today as the odd one out. Wall Street staged a huge rally on Monday, yet Brazilian stocks closed at their lowest level in at least six months, and the Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo exchange (B3), is 21.2% below its 9 October peak. The reasons are home-grown. Investors doubt that Brasília can fix its public finances, the central bank has stopped cutting interest rates, and Petrobras, the state-controlled oil giant that weighs heavily on the index, has been sold hard. Today’s catalysts are Brazilian too. Petrobras has approved a R$15.6bn extra payout to shareholders and a bigger investment plan, and the lower house has passed the government’s fiscal package, which now goes to President Lula for signature. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For a foreign investor the message is plain: the cheap prices are real, but nothing in today’s diary fixes the underlying worry about debt. What matters today. Watch whether the Petrobras payout and the fiscal bill can turn a falling market, with the real near 5.95 per dollar as the stress gauge.

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília at dusk. File photo.

Today’s Economic Events Brazil — FGV Consumer Confidence (Nov. 2026): previous 84.7 Mexico — Mid-month Core Inflation Rate (Nov. 2026, YOY): consensus 3.88, previous 3.78 Mexico — Mid-month Inflation Rate (Nov. 2026, MOM): consensus 0.51, previous 0.41 Mexico — Mid-month Inflation Rate (Nov. 2026, YOY): consensus 3.92, previous 3.62 Mexico — Mid-month Core Inflation Rate (Nov. 2026, MOM): consensus 0.1, previous 0.25 United States — ADP Employment Change Weekly: previous 23,750 Argentina — Economic Activity (Sep. 2026, YOY): consensus -0.6, previous -1.7 Japan — Chain Store Sales (Oct. 2026, YOY): previous 0.8 France — New Passenger Car Registrations (Oct. 2026, YOY): previous 11.6 Germany — New Passenger Car Registrations (Oct. 2026, YOY): previous 9 Germany — New Car Registrations (Oct. 2026, MOM): previous 20.8

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 164,796 -0.95% S&P 500 (US) 7,237 +4.73% USD/BRL 5.9306 -0.31%

Source: market close, 23 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Brazil goes into Tuesday with good news and bad news arriving together. The good news is Petrobras: its board has approved US$122bn of investment through 2031 and a R$15.6bn extra payout, a sweetener for shareholders on the register on 7 December.

The bad news is the backdrop. The Ibovespa has fallen for three sessions in a row, is down 19.27% over 20 sessions, and sits just 6.1% above its 12-month low of 155,278 set on 24 November 2025.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Yesterday’s session gets one line here: the index fell 0.95% while the S&P 500 jumped, so Brazil did not share in the global relief. The rest of this note is about what happens next.

I could not confirm pre-market futures quotes for today, so the table below gives direction and levels rather than a number for the open. The US flash PMIs for November, released on Monday (consensus 54.5 for manufacturing and 55.7 for services, RT economic calendar, RT), had no published readings when this note was written.

Assessment — Bounce possible, reversal not yet earned MEDIUM A rebound at the open is plausible, because Wall Street’s rally lifts global appetite for risk and Petrobras offers a payout to buy. But the causes of the fall are fiscal doubt, a Selic that is not coming down and a currency near its weakest, and none is resolved by today’s light data calendar. The variable to watch is the real: if it stays below 5.95 per dollar as the fiscal bill reaches Lula’s desk, the bounce has a chance; a move through that level would say the sellers are still in charge.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 164,796, lowest close in at least 6 months Firmer tone likely after Wall Street’s rally; pre-market quote unconfirmed 160,000 round-number support, 170,000 first resistance; Petrobras sets the direction USD/BRL 5.93 reals per dollar Little changed to firmer; not confirmed 5.95 (20 November high), then the 6.00 round number Selic (benchmark rate) 13.75%, held on 4 November No decision today Rate-futures pricing after the fiscal package Petrobras (PETR4) Sold off heavily in November Reaction to plan and payout at the open Whether buyers step in before the 7 December record date US dollar index 104.27 Firm after Monday’s rise A stronger dollar adds pressure on the real

Read the table as a map of pressure points, not a forecast. The Ibovespa is being held down by Brazil-specific worries, while the real is held close to its weakest level in 12 months.

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The two are linked: when the real weakens, foreign investors in Brazilian stocks lose twice, once on the share price and once on the currency. That is why the 5.95 level matters as much as any index number.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 30% advancing 10 ▲ advancing23 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% EUR / BRL 6.47 -0.33% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 86.36 -3.37% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Other +1.52% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Consumer Disc. +0.44% AZZA3, LREN3 Mining -0.22% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities -0.57% ENEV3 Financials -0.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -1.39% SUZB3, KLABIN Industrials -1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Staples -2.12% SLCE3, ABEV3 Energy -3.25% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% Ibovespa164,796.05 -0.95% Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P/BMV IPC69,490.83 +1.26% Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P IPSA10,449.80 +0.96% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.33% +5.81% 6.49 6.47 6.47 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 86.36 -3.37% +36.28% 89.37 87.10 86.20 1,405 WTI 79.81 -0.45% +35.64% 80.17 80.61 79.67 12,008 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.06% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 3,626 -0.69% -11.43% 3,651 3,677 3,619 33,283 SILVER 42.39 -1.77% -15.73% 43.15 43.81 42.38 10,506 LITHIUM 54.70 +5.23% -9.30% 51.98 55.31 54.35 196,816 SOY 1,228 -0.08% +9.30% 1,229 1,232 1,227 5,474 CORN 448.50 +3.28% +5.84% 434.25 449.25 448.00 3,735 WHEAT 592.00 +2.60% +13.36% 577.00 595.75 591.00 2,825 COFFEE 267.35 -2.73% -34.38% 274.85 275.45 265.55 — SUGAR 17.58 +3.23% +18.62% 17.03 17.76 17.05 — ORANGE JUICE 135.40 +6.11% -1.06% 127.60 136.85 128.50 — COTTON 81.21 +7.61% +32.18% 75.47 79.90 78.63 27,405 BEEF 228.78 +2.59% +10.41% 223.00 225.38 224.00 25,388 CATTLE 334.25 -0.35% +9.60% 335.42 339.30 333.68 7,147 COCOA 5,281 +3.04% +3.75% 5,125 5,356 5,174 — PETR4 41.30 -3.21% +26.92% 42.67 42.35 41.27 46,638,500 VALE3 58.41 -0.12% -10.26% 58.48 59.19 57.67 15,724,500 SUZB3 55.19 -0.24% +15.03% 55.32 56.40 54.41 9,811,700 KLABIN 16.51 -2.54% -3.78% 16.94 17.04 16.43 9,415,300 SLCE3 16.94 -3.37% +17.13% 17.53 17.33 16.90 1,969,400 ABEV3 15.94 -0.87% +15.76% 16.08 16.04 15.85 29,145,900 ITUB4 39.73 -0.85% +2.77% 40.07 40.09 39.47 28,876,800 BBDC4 13.71 -0.87% -27.07% 13.83 13.92 13.63 55,251,200 BBAS3 14.20 -0.70% -34.98% 14.30 14.48 14.12 35,327,200 B3SA3 14.16 -0.84% +1.29% 14.28 14.45 13.90 59,066,700 WEGE3 49.91 -2.39% +15.56% 51.13 51.22 49.55 11,200,800 PRIO3 58.22 -3.29% +51.06% 60.20 60.61 58.22 10,658,000 RENT3 28.74 -0.42% -33.12% 28.86 29.23 28.36 8,868,900 AZZA3 14.58 -0.34% -49.36% 14.63 14.89 14.17 3,743,100 CSNA3 3.48 +1.46% -57.09% 3.43 3.48 3.28 42,458,800 GGBR4 25.34 -2.01% +36.31% 25.86 25.84 25.18 10,744,600 ENEV3 26.07 -0.57% +36.49% 26.22 26.20 25.75 14,203,600 LREN3 9.21 +1.21% -39.01% 9.10 9.21 8.89 27,103,800 Largest moves today COTTON 81.21 +7.61% ORANGE JUICE 135.40 +6.11% LITHIUM 54.70 +5.23% BRENT 86.36 -3.37% SLCE3 16.94 -3.37% PRIO3 58.22 -3.29% CORN 448.50 +3.28% SUGAR 17.58 +3.23% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth negative — 10 of 33 names higher. Other led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Brazil Bank Chief Says Minimum Wage Adds Pressure Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — Petrobras’s payout and the fiscal bill

Item When Why it matters FGV consumer confidence, November (October was 84.7) 08:00 BRT A read on whether households feel the pinch of high rates and a weak real Petrobras reaction to US$122bn plan and R$15.6bn extra payout From the open Largest weight on the index; record date for B3 shareholders is 7 December Fiscal adjustment bill Lula’s signature, this week Passed the lower house 353-128 on 23 November; the government estimates savings of R$45.1bn to R$56.1bn (about US$7.6bn to US$9.5bn) in 2027 Mexico mid-month inflation (consensus 3.92% a year, prior 3.62%) 09:00 BRT A regional read on prices and Latin American interest-rate bets US consumer confidence, Conference Board (October was 91.7) 12:00 BRT Signals US demand and the global risk mood US crude inventories, API 18:30 BRT Oil drives Petrobras after the close

Brazil’s own data diary is thin today, which leaves the corporate and political headlines to steer the market. The mid-month inflation reading known as IPCA-15 has no confirmed date in my checks, so I have left it out.

Tomorrow brings a heavier US slate at 10:30 BRT, including core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, and a US growth reading with a consensus of 3.4%. That is a reason for traders to stay cautious into the close.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, a unanimous decision that ended a run of five quarter-point cuts. The next meeting date and the market odds for an August move are not something I could confirm, so I will not guess at them.

What I can give you is the market’s own signal. The weekly Focus survey of economists sees the Selic still at 13.75% at the end of 2026 .

Interest-rate futures tell the same story: the January 2027 contract closed at 13.699%, while the 2028 and 2029 contracts closed at 14.645% and 15.080%. In plain words, traders are not betting on relief and are asking for more pay to lend further out.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Petrobras is the main event. Its board approved US$122bn of investment through 2031 and a R$15.6bn extra payout, with a record date of 7 December for holders of shares on B3.

The company will also buy a 42% stake in the corn-ethanol producer Neomille, which Petrobras presents as a push into renewable and low-carbon energy. Investors will weigh whether big spending plans sit comfortably beside generous payouts.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the nearest hard support is the 12-month low of 155,278, with 160,000 the round number before it. On the upside, 170,000 is the first marker and the 9 October peak of 209,067 is far away.

For the real, the line is 5.95 per dollar, the 12-month high for the dollar set on 20 November, with 6.00 above it. The dollar is up 9.51% against the real over 20 sessions and 21.3% above its low of 4.89 on 11 May.

Our own price history offers one sober fact. In the 20 earlier cases since 2007 when the dollar rose this much against the real in 20 sessions, it was higher again 20 sessions later in 10 of 20 cases, with a median move of -0.3% and a worst case of -8.0%. History is not a forecast.

The Latin America lens: Mexico’s peso and Peru’s stocks have held up better, and Mexico’s mid-month inflation reading at 09:00 BRT is the regional data point. A weak Brazil hurts Brazilian importers, travellers and companies with dollar debt, while exporters such as oil producers gain from a cheaper real.

07 What to watch

Fiscal bill: Whether Lula signs the package this week and whether investors treat it as enough.

Whether Lula signs the package this week and whether investors treat it as enough. Petrobras at the open: Whether buyers back the R$15.6bn payout ahead of the 7 December record date.

Whether buyers back the R$15.6bn payout ahead of the 7 December record date. The real at 5.93: A close beyond the 20 November high of 5.95 per dollar would show stress is still building.

A close beyond the 20 November high of 5.95 per dollar would show stress is still building. US data on Wednesday: Core PCE and US growth at 10:30 BRT could shift the dollar and the Fed outlook.

Background: Soybeans Rise 0.66% as Grain Glut Persists.

Background: US Oil Fund Falls 4.49% as Supply Returns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Brazil falling when Wall Street is rallying?

Brazil’s worries are local: doubt over public finances, a Selic held at 13.75%, a weak real and a heavy sell-off in Petrobras.

What is the Selic?

It is the central bank’s benchmark interest rate, now 13.75% after the Copom held it on 4 November.

When is Petrobras’s extra payout?

The board approved R$15.6bn, with a record date of 7 December for holders of shares on B3; Petrobras says the R$15.6bn (about US$2.6bn) is paid on 23 December 2026.

What should a foreign investor watch today?

The real against the 5.95 level, the Petrobras reaction at the open and Lula’s signature on the fiscal bill.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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