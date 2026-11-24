Brazil Stocks Fall 0.95% as Petrobras Plans Payout | Morning Call, Nov 24
Key Facts
- Brazil’s stocks open 21.2% below their 9 October peak and 19.27% lower over the last 20 sessions, so today’s question is whether a Petrobras payout and a fiscal vote can stop the slide
- Petrobras is the name that matters most today after its board approved a US$122bn investment plan to 2031 and a R$15.6bn extra payout, with shareholders of record on 7 December
- The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, is the anchor held at 13.75% by the central bank on 4 November, with the market pricing few cuts, so rate relief is not the rescue
- Brazil’s lower house passed the fiscal package 353-128 on Monday and sent it to President Lula for signature
- The real, Brazil’s currency, sits close to its 12-month low against the dollar at 5.93 per dollar, within 0.3% of the 5.95 high set on 20 November
Today’s Focus
Brazil opens today as the odd one out. Wall Street staged a huge rally on Monday, yet Brazilian stocks closed at their lowest level in at least six months, and the Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo exchange (B3), is 21.2% below its 9 October peak.
The reasons are home-grown. Investors doubt that Brasília can fix its public finances, the central bank has stopped cutting interest rates, and Petrobras, the state-controlled oil giant that weighs heavily on the index, has been sold hard.
Today’s catalysts are Brazilian too. Petrobras has approved a R$15.6bn extra payout to shareholders and a bigger investment plan, and the lower house has passed the government’s fiscal package, which now goes to President Lula for signature.
For a foreign investor the message is plain: the cheap prices are real, but nothing in today’s diary fixes the underlying worry about debt.
What matters today. Watch whether the Petrobras payout and the fiscal bill can turn a falling market, with the real near 5.95 per dollar as the stress gauge.
Today’s Economic Events
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|164,796
|-0.95%
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,237
|+4.73%
|USD/BRL
|5.9306
|-0.31%
Source: market close, 23 November 2026.
01 The setup in one read
Brazil goes into Tuesday with good news and bad news arriving together. The good news is Petrobras: its board has approved US$122bn of investment through 2031 and a R$15.6bn extra payout, a sweetener for shareholders on the register on 7 December.
The bad news is the backdrop. The Ibovespa has fallen for three sessions in a row, is down 19.27% over 20 sessions, and sits just 6.1% above its 12-month low of 155,278 set on 24 November 2025.
Yesterday’s session gets one line here: the index fell 0.95% while the S&P 500 jumped, so Brazil did not share in the global relief. The rest of this note is about what happens next.
I could not confirm pre-market futures quotes for today, so the table below gives direction and levels rather than a number for the open. The US flash PMIs for November, released on Monday (consensus 54.5 for manufacturing and 55.7 for services, RT economic calendar, RT), had no published readings when this note was written.
A rebound at the open is plausible, because Wall Street’s rally lifts global appetite for risk and Petrobras offers a payout to buy. But the causes of the fall are fiscal doubt, a Selic that is not coming down and a currency near its weakest, and none is resolved by today’s light data calendar.
The variable to watch is the real: if it stays below 5.95 per dollar as the fiscal bill reaches Lula’s desk, the bounce has a chance; a move through that level would say the sellers are still in charge.
02 Where Brazil is set to open
|Instrument
|Last close
|Indicated
|Watch today
|Ibovespa
|164,796, lowest close in at least 6 months
|Firmer tone likely after Wall Street’s rally; pre-market quote unconfirmed
|160,000 round-number support, 170,000 first resistance; Petrobras sets the direction
|USD/BRL
|5.93 reals per dollar
|Little changed to firmer; not confirmed
|5.95 (20 November high), then the 6.00 round number
|Selic (benchmark rate)
|13.75%, held on 4 November
|No decision today
|Rate-futures pricing after the fiscal package
|Petrobras (PETR4)
|Sold off heavily in November
|Reaction to plan and payout at the open
|Whether buyers step in before the 7 December record date
|US dollar index
|104.27
|Firm after Monday’s rise
|A stronger dollar adds pressure on the real
Read the table as a map of pressure points, not a forecast. The Ibovespa is being held down by Brazil-specific worries, while the real is held close to its weakest level in 12 months.
The two are linked: when the real weakens, foreign investors in Brazilian stocks lose twice, once on the share price and once on the currency. That is why the 5.95 level matters as much as any index number. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live Board
Brazil Morning Call — Live Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
164,796.05
-0.95%
+6.13%
166,376.43
—
—
—
USD/BRL
5.93
-0.33%
+9.76%
5.95
5.93
5.92
—
EUR/BRL
6.47
-0.33%
+5.81%
6.49
6.47
6.47
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
BRENT
86.36
-3.37%
+36.28%
89.37
87.10
86.20
1,405
WTI
79.81
-0.45%
+35.64%
80.17
80.61
79.67
12,008
IRON ORE
161.91
—
+55.06%
161.91
161.91
1
GOLD
3,626
-0.69%
-11.43%
3,651
3,677
3,619
33,283
SILVER
42.39
-1.77%
-15.73%
43.15
43.81
42.38
10,506
LITHIUM
54.70
+5.23%
-9.30%
51.98
55.31
54.35
196,816
SOY
1,228
-0.08%
+9.30%
1,229
1,232
1,227
5,474
CORN
448.50
+3.28%
+5.84%
434.25
449.25
448.00
3,735
WHEAT
592.00
+2.60%
+13.36%
577.00
595.75
591.00
2,825
COFFEE
267.35
-2.73%
-34.38%
274.85
275.45
265.55
—
SUGAR
17.58
+3.23%
+18.62%
17.03
17.76
17.05
—
ORANGE JUICE
135.40
+6.11%
-1.06%
127.60
136.85
128.50
—
COTTON
81.21
+7.61%
+32.18%
75.47
79.90
78.63
27,405
BEEF
228.78
+2.59%
+10.41%
223.00
225.38
224.00
25,388
CATTLE
334.25
-0.35%
+9.60%
335.42
339.30
333.68
7,147
COCOA
5,281
+3.04%
+3.75%
5,125
5,356
5,174
—
PETR4
41.30
-3.21%
+26.92%
42.67
42.35
41.27
46,638,500
VALE3
58.41
-0.12%
-10.26%
58.48
59.19
57.67
15,724,500
SUZB3
55.19
-0.24%
+15.03%
55.32
56.40
54.41
9,811,700
KLABIN
16.51
-2.54%
-3.78%
16.94
17.04
16.43
9,415,300
SLCE3
16.94
-3.37%
+17.13%
17.53
17.33
16.90
1,969,400
ABEV3
15.94
-0.87%
+15.76%
16.08
16.04
15.85
29,145,900
ITUB4
39.73
-0.85%
+2.77%
40.07
40.09
39.47
28,876,800
BBDC4
13.71
-0.87%
-27.07%
13.83
13.92
13.63
55,251,200
BBAS3
14.20
-0.70%
-34.98%
14.30
14.48
14.12
35,327,200
B3SA3
14.16
-0.84%
+1.29%
14.28
14.45
13.90
59,066,700
WEGE3
49.91
-2.39%
+15.56%
51.13
51.22
49.55
11,200,800
PRIO3
58.22
-3.29%
+51.06%
60.20
60.61
58.22
10,658,000
RENT3
28.74
-0.42%
-33.12%
28.86
29.23
28.36
8,868,900
AZZA3
14.58
-0.34%
-49.36%
14.63
14.89
14.17
3,743,100
CSNA3
3.48
+1.46%
-57.09%
3.43
3.48
3.28
42,458,800
GGBR4
25.34
-2.01%
+36.31%
25.86
25.84
25.18
10,744,600
ENEV3
26.07
-0.57%
+36.49%
26.22
26.20
25.75
14,203,600
LREN3
9.21
+1.21%
-39.01%
9.10
9.21
8.89
27,103,800
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 On the B3 radar today — Petrobras’s payout and the fiscal bill
|Item
|When
|Why it matters
|FGV consumer confidence, November (October was 84.7)
|08:00 BRT
|A read on whether households feel the pinch of high rates and a weak real
|Petrobras reaction to US$122bn plan and R$15.6bn extra payout
|From the open
|Largest weight on the index; record date for B3 shareholders is 7 December
|Fiscal adjustment bill
|Lula’s signature, this week
|Passed the lower house 353-128 on 23 November; the government estimates savings of R$45.1bn to R$56.1bn (about US$7.6bn to US$9.5bn) in 2027
|Mexico mid-month inflation (consensus 3.92% a year, prior 3.62%)
|09:00 BRT
|A regional read on prices and Latin American interest-rate bets
|US consumer confidence, Conference Board (October was 91.7)
|12:00 BRT
|Signals US demand and the global risk mood
|US crude inventories, API
|18:30 BRT
|Oil drives Petrobras after the close
Brazil’s own data diary is thin today, which leaves the corporate and political headlines to steer the market. The mid-month inflation reading known as IPCA-15 has no confirmed date in my checks, so I have left it out.
Tomorrow brings a heavier US slate at 10:30 BRT, including core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, and a US growth reading with a consensus of 3.4%. That is a reason for traders to stay cautious into the close.
04 Copom and the macro backdrop
The Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, a unanimous decision that ended a run of five quarter-point cuts. The next meeting date and the market odds for an August move are not something I could confirm, so I will not guess at them.
What I can give you is the market’s own signal. The weekly Focus survey of economists sees the Selic still at 13.75% at the end of 2026 .
Interest-rate futures tell the same story: the January 2027 contract closed at 13.699%, while the 2028 and 2029 contracts closed at 14.645% and 15.080%. In plain words, traders are not betting on relief and are asking for more pay to lend further out.
05 Corporate stories to watch today
Petrobras is the main event. Its board approved US$122bn of investment through 2031 and a R$15.6bn extra payout, with a record date of 7 December for holders of shares on B3.
The company will also buy a 42% stake in the corn-ethanol producer Neomille, which Petrobras presents as a push into renewable and low-carbon energy. Investors will weigh whether big spending plans sit comfortably beside generous payouts.
06 The levels to watch at the open
For the Ibovespa, the nearest hard support is the 12-month low of 155,278, with 160,000 the round number before it. On the upside, 170,000 is the first marker and the 9 October peak of 209,067 is far away.
For the real, the line is 5.95 per dollar, the 12-month high for the dollar set on 20 November, with 6.00 above it. The dollar is up 9.51% against the real over 20 sessions and 21.3% above its low of 4.89 on 11 May.
Our own price history offers one sober fact. In the 20 earlier cases since 2007 when the dollar rose this much against the real in 20 sessions, it was higher again 20 sessions later in 10 of 20 cases, with a median move of -0.3% and a worst case of -8.0%. History is not a forecast.
The Latin America lens: Mexico’s peso and Peru’s stocks have held up better, and Mexico’s mid-month inflation reading at 09:00 BRT is the regional data point. A weak Brazil hurts Brazilian importers, travellers and companies with dollar debt, while exporters such as oil producers gain from a cheaper real.
07 What to watch
- Fiscal bill: Whether Lula signs the package this week and whether investors treat it as enough.
- Petrobras at the open: Whether buyers back the R$15.6bn payout ahead of the 7 December record date.
- The real at 5.93: A close beyond the 20 November high of 5.95 per dollar would show stress is still building.
- US data on Wednesday: Core PCE and US growth at 10:30 BRT could shift the dollar and the Fed outlook.
Background: Soybeans Rise 0.66% as Grain Glut Persists.
Background: US Oil Fund Falls 4.49% as Supply Returns.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Brazil falling when Wall Street is rallying?
Brazil’s worries are local: doubt over public finances, a Selic held at 13.75%, a weak real and a heavy sell-off in Petrobras.
What is the Selic?
It is the central bank’s benchmark interest rate, now 13.75% after the Copom held it on 4 November.
When is Petrobras’s extra payout?
The board approved R$15.6bn, with a record date of 7 December for holders of shares on B3; Petrobras says the R$15.6bn (about US$2.6bn) is paid on 23 December 2026.
What should a foreign investor watch today?
The real against the 5.95 level, the Petrobras reaction at the open and Lula’s signature on the fiscal bill.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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