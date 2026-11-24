The oil-tracking fund fell 4.49% on Monday, 23 November 2026, as returning supply outweighed Gulf worries. Petrobras and Ecopetrol slipped; YPF rose.

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Crude gave back ground on Monday, 23 November 2026, even as Wall Street cheered. The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, had hit its weakest level since late August on 18 November, and extra supply kept swamping worries about the Gulf.

The oil-tracking fund USO fell 4.49% to US$133.36 after a 5-session drop of 4.76%. The 20-session slide of 19.77% shows the selling has been steady rather than sudden.

Key Facts Oil fund: USO fell 4.49% to US$133.36 (RT, Monday close), 21.3% below its 23 October high.

USO fell 4.49% to US$133.36 (RT, Monday close), 21.3% below its 23 October high. Giants: Petrobras, Brazil’s state oil firm, fell 1.25% to US$15.81; Colombia’s Ecopetrol fell 0.07% to US$13.35.

Petrobras, Brazil’s state oil firm, fell 1.25% to US$15.81; Colombia’s Ecopetrol fell 0.07% to US$13.35. Argentina: YPF, the Vaca Muerta shale producer, rose 2.66% to US$33.18.

YPF, the Vaca Muerta shale producer, rose 2.66% to US$33.18. Cause: returning supply, not a growth scare, as US stocks rallied while crude fell.

returning supply, not a growth scare, as US stocks rallied while crude fell. US supply: commercial crude stocks rose 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million in the week to 13 November.

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Today’s Focus Oil had its worst day in weeks on Monday, 23 November 2026, with the fund tracking US crude closing at US$133.36, down 4.49%. West Texas Intermediate, the American benchmark, hit its weakest level since late August on 18 November as supply came back faster than traders expected. The fund now sits 21.3% below its 12-month high of 169.53, set on 23 October, so almost a fifth of the autumn rally has gone in a month. It is still 101.5% above its December 2025 low of 66.17, so this is a retreat from a spike, not a collapse. For Latin America the pain is concentrated in the state-controlled giants. Petrobras is 39.6% below its 23 October peak and Ecopetrol 26.9% below its 15 September high, while YPF, driven by Argentine shale, went the other way. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Oil is falling because more barrels are arriving, not because the world economy is wobbling, and that decides who wins and loses in Latin America.

01 The session in one read

Assessment — Supply glut fear, not recession fear MEDIUM The evidence points to returning supply and the fading of a Gulf risk premium, the extra price traders add when shipping routes look threatened. Equities rallied sharply and the fear gauge collapsed, so investors are not pricing a downturn; they are pricing plenty of oil. The variable to watch is whether the fund holds the 130 area, a round number just below Monday’s close, or slides toward the mid-120s.

Oil — the daily wrap.

02 The board

The split on the board tells the story. Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled producer, closed at US$15.81 in New York, down 1.25%, while Ecopetrol, Colombia’s, slipped 0.07% to US$13.35.

YPF, Argentina’s flagship, rose 2.66% to US$33.18. Investors are treating its shale-focused model as more resilient than the older, state-heavy producers.

03 Why it moved

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the government’s statistics agency, reported for the week to 13 November that commercial crude stocks rose 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million, gasoline stocks 5.2 million to 215.9 million and distillate stocks 1.6 million to 104.9 million. That points to ample supply, published on 18 November, which helps explain the weakness in crude this week (RT economic calendar).

Cause one, with medium-to-high confidence, is returning supply. Extra barrels coming back have outweighed concern over the Gulf, and the weekly US inventory data point the same way.

Cause two, with medium confidence, is the unwinding of a risk premium. The fund peaked on 23 October and has since lost 21.3%, the pattern of a spike fading once feared shortages fail to appear.

Cause three, with low confidence, is the firmer dollar. The dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32 (RT close), which makes oil dearer for buyers outside the United States.

The usual drivers do not explain the fall. The dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32, which does weigh on oil, but the US 10-year yield was almost flat at 4.95% and the S&P 500 jumped 4.73% to 7,237.

The VIX fear gauge dropped 25.83% to 26.62, and the gold fund rose 3.14% to US$333.02, a mixed picture. A growth scare would have hit stocks too, so supply is the best-supported reading.

04 The trend behind it

Over 60 sessions the fund is still up 2.8%, so the autumn spike has been erased only in part. Its 12-month range runs from 66.17 on 16 December 2025 to 169.53 on 23 October 2026, and Monday’s close is in the upper half of that range.

This looks like a continuation of the post-peak correction rather than a new phase. Petrobras tells a harsher story: down 29.73% over 20 sessions and 4 down sessions in a row, it sits 37.0% above its January low of 11.54.

Our own history adds a sober note. After 17 earlier falls of at least this size since 2007, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 6 cases, or 35%, with a median change of -5.7% and a worst case of -24.7%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil and Colombia feel it first. Petrobras fell 8.61% over five sessions, and Ecopetrol fell 10.46% over the same stretch with 6 down sessions in a row; both closed at their lowest in at least six months. Lower oil trims the dividends and tax take that fund their governments’ budgets.

Guyana is a different case: ExxonMobil’s consortium is its only producer, so any price slump hits one country’s revenue directly. Mexico’s Pemex, already in long decline and heavily indebted, has less cushion than its peers, while Venezuela’s modest recovery, tied to licences for companies such as Chevron, loses some of its payoff.

Importers gain. Chile, Peru and Central American economies pay less for fuel, and consumers in São Paulo or Mexico City should eventually see easier pump prices.

06 The names to watch

YPF is the one to follow. Its chief executive Horacio Marín has said Argentina needs more partners to build the pipelines and plants Vaca Muerta requires, and a partner-hungry shale story can still draw investors when crude is soft.

Petrobras and Ecopetrol are at multi-month lows, so the question is whether they stabilise. Petrobras has a 12-month low of 11.54 on 7 January and Ecopetrol of 9.21 on 19 December 2025; both are well below Monday’s closes.

The base rates are not kind to a quick rebound. After earlier 20-session falls like Petrobras’s, it was higher 5 times in 12 (42%), with a median of -8.2%; Ecopetrol was higher 3 times in 9 (33%), with a median of -7.2%.

07 What would end it

Support sits at the round 130 level, then well below at the 66.17 low, while resistance is 169.53, the October high. A close back above 150 would signal that the Gulf premium is returning.

The catalysts are the weekly US inventory report, the next meeting of OPEC+, the group of producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, and any new disruption at Russian or Gulf export terminals. Until supply tightens, the safer reading is that rallies in crude will meet sellers.

The honest answer is that the slide stops when supply news stops improving. Without a fresh shock, further drift lower is likelier than a snap-back.

08 What to watch

US inventories: The weekly American crude stock report shows whether returning supply is building into surplus.

The weekly American crude stock report shows whether returning supply is building into surplus. OPEC+ decisions: Any output cut would be the clearest signal the cartel wants to defend prices.

Any output cut would be the clearest signal the cartel wants to defend prices. Gulf and Russian exports: Renewed shipping threats or terminal outages would restore the risk premium.

Renewed shipping threats or terminal outages would restore the risk premium. YPF versus Petrobras: The gap between shale-driven and state-driven producers shows what investors are rewarding.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil fall on Monday, 23 November 2026?

Returning supply outweighed Gulf worries, even as US stocks rallied, which points to a supply story rather than a growth scare. The oil fund USO closed down 4.49%.

Is the price on the board the price of oil?

No. It is the US oil fund USO, which tracks WTI crude, so it is a proxy rather than the commodity’s own price.

Who gains from cheaper oil?

Fuel importers, airlines and drivers gain, while exporters such as Brazil, Colombia and Guyana lose revenue.

Does the fall mean a recession is coming?

Not on this evidence: the S&P 500 rose 4.73% on the day while oil fell, so investors are reading it as ample supply, not weak demand.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times

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Source: RT close, 2026-11-23. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$133.36 -4.49% Petrobras US$15.81 -1.25% Ecopetrol US$13.35 -0.07% YPF US$33.18 +2.66%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05 -0.95% L 164,129 day range H 166,374 +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD / MXN 19.17 +0.05% USD / CLP 1,017 -0.59% USD / COP 3,505 +0.64% USD / ARS 1,580 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P IPSA Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 166,374 164,129 — IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% — 10,350.41 10,453 10,368 — IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% +10.93% 68,629.46 69,681 68,823 134,200,665 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% +5.79% 6.49 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.17 +0.05% +3.78% 19.16 19.19 19.15 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% +8.33% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% -5.71% 3,483 3,505 3,505 — USD/PEN 3.45 -0.06% +4.42% 3.46 3.45 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,580 -0.02% +10.88% 1,580 1,580 1,580 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.00% +3.55% 40.61 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +0.00% -9.94% 6,212 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +0.00% +72.93% 11.64 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% -4.66% 59.52 59.54 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +0.00% -9.48% 441.73 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +0.00% +2.09% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 23, 2026 Read →

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