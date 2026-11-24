The pick for Tuesday 24 November is MASP on Avenida Paulista, free all day until 8pm.

Business mood: Wall Street rallied hard and fear eased, while Argentina’s market slipped (see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

The day in one line: free art on Paulista, a late walk in Ibirapuera, and a Wednesday date with the Pinacoteca.

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São Paulo Daily Brief for Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 164,796 -0.95% USD/BRL 5.9306 -0.31%

Source: market close, 23 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

TUE 24 — — WED 25 — — THU 26 — — FRI 27 — —

Temperatures and rain odds for Tuesday 24 November are not included in this edition. Carry a compact umbrella and a light layer, as São Paulo weather changes fast.

Look at a live forecast before you leave and move the park visit indoors if rain arrives.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Chile and Argentina pesos hit one-year lows” Get the brief

Sunset: —

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Free entry: MASP, Avenida Paulista, Tuesday 24 November, 10am–8pm, free on Tuesdays (R$85 other days) — Venue/time: Japan House São Paulo, Avenida Paulista, Tue–Fri 10am–6pm, free — Markets: Wall Street surged and the VIX fell sharply on Monday; see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca de São Paulo (closed Tuesday 24 November) reopens Wednesday 25 November, 10am–6pm, R$40, free on Saturday 28 November — The day for: art on Paulista, then a late walk in Parque Ibirapuera A free-museum Tuesday: spend the day indoors, and the evening outside if the sky allows.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05

-0.95% +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 7% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% EUR / BRL 6.47 -0.33% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 86.43 -3.29% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Mining -0.22% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -0.24% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. -0.34% AZZA3 Utilities -0.57% ENEV3 Financials -0.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples -0.87% ABEV3 Industrials -1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -3.25% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,796.05

-0.95%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,490.83

+1.26%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,449.80

+0.96%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.30 -3.21% +26.92% 42.67 42.35 41.27 46,638,500 VALE3 58.41 -0.12% -10.26% 58.48 59.19 57.67 15,724,500 ITUB4 39.73 -0.85% +2.77% 40.07 40.09 39.47 28,876,800 BBDC4 13.71 -0.87% -27.07% 13.83 13.92 13.63 55,251,200 BBAS3 14.20 -0.70% -34.98% 14.30 14.48 14.12 35,327,200 B3SA3 14.16 -0.84% +1.29% 14.28 14.45 13.90 59,066,700 ABEV3 15.94 -0.87% +15.76% 16.08 16.04 15.85 29,145,900 WEGE3 49.91 -2.39% +15.56% 51.13 51.22 49.55 11,200,800 PRIO3 58.22 -3.29% +51.06% 60.20 60.61 58.22 10,658,000 SUZB3 55.19 -0.24% +15.03% 55.32 56.40 54.41 9,811,700 RENT3 28.74 -0.42% -33.12% 28.86 29.23 28.36 8,868,900 AZZA3 14.58 -0.34% -49.36% 14.63 14.89 14.17 3,743,100 CSNA3 3.48 +1.46% -57.09% 3.43 3.48 3.28 42,458,800 GGBR4 25.34 -2.01% +36.31% 25.86 25.84 25.18 10,744,600 ENEV3 26.07 -0.57% +36.49% 26.22 26.20 25.75 14,203,600 Largest moves today PRIO3

58.22

-3.29% PETR4

41.30

-3.21% WEGE3

49.91

-2.39% GGBR4

25.34

-2.01% CSNA3

3.48

+1.46% IBOV

164,796.05

-0.95% BBDC4

13.71

-0.87% ABEV3

15.94

-0.87% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth negative — 1 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Brazil’s Lower House Backs Spending Curbs Read →

03

What to See & Do

TUESDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — FREE ART ON PAULISTA MASP is free today and open until 8pm MASP, on Avenida Paulista, is free on Tuesdays and opens 10am–8pm today. On other days entry is R$85, so this is the cheapest day to go. Arrive mid-morning for the quietest rooms, or after 5pm when the building empties. The metro single fare is R$5.40; take the Green Line to the Paulista area. Japan House São Paulo, also on Paulista, is free and open 10am–6pm. It makes an easy second stop.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA AFTER WORK Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free. It suits a late walk once the museums close. If rain is forecast, swap it for MAC USP, which is free.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA Japan House São Paulo on Paulista is free and open until 6pm today. It is a calm place to read between visits.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO ON FOOT Head to Centro for the Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz, open 9am–4:30pm. Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) is open until 6pm, free to enter. Farol Santander in Centro is open 9am–8pm (last entry 6pm), a good rooftop-view option if the sky is clear.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM MASP stays open until 8pm and is free today. Parque Ibirapuera stays open until midnight.

ALSO ON TODAY MASP — Avenida Paulista — Tue 10am–8pm, free today, R$85 other days Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — Tue–Fri 10am–6pm, free MAC USP — Tue–Sun, free Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz, Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, free on Wednesday

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$5.40. Check the city’s official page for today’s rodízio (driving restriction) plates and hours before driving.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open 6am–6pm today and free to enter. Expect a hearty sit-down lunch at a mid-range price.

Dinner: Eat near MASP on Paulista before the 8pm closing.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, Pix and a little cash, plus a light umbrella. On Paulista and in Centro, keep your phone out of sight on the street after dark and use ride apps late at night.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Free venues such as MASP are good places to meet people.

08

Game Day

NO CONFIRMED FIXTURE

Check the clubs’ official pages for match times before planning a viewing.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street had a strong Monday, and the VIX fear gauge dropped sharply. Gold and silver also rose (see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

Latin American stocks were mixed: Brazil and Argentina slipped while Mexico and Chile gained (RT, 23 November close). The S&P 500 rose 4.73% (RT, 23 November close).

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD TUE 24 — MASP free until 8pm, then Ibirapuera after dark WED 25 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo reopens 10am–6pm, R$40; Museu do Ipiranga free THU 26 — Japan House São Paulo 10am–6pm, free FRI 27 — Japan House São Paulo 10am–6pm, free SAT 28 — Pinacoteca free entry

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: New Order Extra Show.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museum is free today?

MASP is free on Tuesdays and open 10am–8pm. MAC USP and Japan House are also free.

Is the Pinacoteca open today?

No, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo is closed on Tuesday 24 November. It reopens Wednesday 25 November, 10am–6pm, at R$40, and is free on Saturday 28 November.

How much is a metro ride?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.