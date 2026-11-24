São Paulo Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 24, 2026
The pick for Tuesday 24 November is MASP on Avenida Paulista, free all day until 8pm.
Business mood: Wall Street rallied hard and fear eased, while Argentina’s market slipped (see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
The day in one line: free art on Paulista, a late walk in Ibirapuera, and a Wednesday date with the Pinacoteca.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|164,796
|-0.95%
|USD/BRL
|5.9306
|-0.31%
Source: market close, 23 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Temperatures and rain odds for Tuesday 24 November are not included in this edition. Carry a compact umbrella and a light layer, as São Paulo weather changes fast.
Look at a live forecast before you leave and move the park visit indoors if rain arrives.
Sunset: —
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A free-museum Tuesday: spend the day indoors, and the evening outside if the sky allows.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.95%
164,796.05
-0.95%
69,490.83
+1.26%
10,449.80
+0.96%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|164,796.05
|-0.95%
|+6.13%
|166,376.43
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.93
|-0.33%
|+9.76%
|5.95
|5.93
|5.92
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|41.30
|-3.21%
|+26.92%
|42.67
|42.35
|41.27
|46,638,500
|VALE3
|58.41
|-0.12%
|-10.26%
|58.48
|59.19
|57.67
|15,724,500
|ITUB4
|39.73
|-0.85%
|+2.77%
|40.07
|40.09
|39.47
|28,876,800
|BBDC4
|13.71
|-0.87%
|-27.07%
|13.83
|13.92
|13.63
|55,251,200
|BBAS3
|14.20
|-0.70%
|-34.98%
|14.30
|14.48
|14.12
|35,327,200
|B3SA3
|14.16
|-0.84%
|+1.29%
|14.28
|14.45
|13.90
|59,066,700
|ABEV3
|15.94
|-0.87%
|+15.76%
|16.08
|16.04
|15.85
|29,145,900
|WEGE3
|49.91
|-2.39%
|+15.56%
|51.13
|51.22
|49.55
|11,200,800
|PRIO3
|58.22
|-3.29%
|+51.06%
|60.20
|60.61
|58.22
|10,658,000
|SUZB3
|55.19
|-0.24%
|+15.03%
|55.32
|56.40
|54.41
|9,811,700
|RENT3
|28.74
|-0.42%
|-33.12%
|28.86
|29.23
|28.36
|8,868,900
|AZZA3
|14.58
|-0.34%
|-49.36%
|14.63
|14.89
|14.17
|3,743,100
|CSNA3
|3.48
|+1.46%
|-57.09%
|3.43
|3.48
|3.28
|42,458,800
|GGBR4
|25.34
|-2.01%
|+36.31%
|25.86
|25.84
|25.18
|10,744,600
|ENEV3
|26.07
|-0.57%
|+36.49%
|26.22
|26.20
|25.75
|14,203,600
58.22
-3.29%
41.30
-3.21%
49.91
-2.39%
25.34
-2.01%
3.48
+1.46%
164,796.05
-0.95%
13.71
-0.87%
15.94
-0.87%
03
What to See & Do
TUESDAY IN SÃO PAULO
MASP is free today and open until 8pm
MASP, on Avenida Paulista, is free on Tuesdays and opens 10am–8pm today. On other days entry is R$85, so this is the cheapest day to go.
Arrive mid-morning for the quietest rooms, or after 5pm when the building empties.
The metro single fare is R$5.40; take the Green Line to the Paulista area.
Japan House São Paulo, also on Paulista, is free and open 10am–6pm. It makes an easy second stop.
Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free. It suits a late walk once the museums close.
If rain is forecast, swap it for MAC USP, which is free.
Japan House São Paulo on Paulista is free and open until 6pm today. It is a calm place to read between visits.
Head to Centro for the Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz, open 9am–4:30pm. Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) is open until 6pm, free to enter.
Farol Santander in Centro is open 9am–8pm (last entry 6pm), a good rooftop-view option if the sky is clear.
MASP stays open until 8pm and is free today.
Parque Ibirapuera stays open until midnight.
MASP — Avenida Paulista — Tue 10am–8pm, free today, R$85 other days
Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — Tue–Fri 10am–6pm, free
MAC USP — Tue–Sun, free
Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz, Centro — Tue–Sun 9am–4:30pm
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue–Sun 10am–5pm, free on Wednesday
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro fare is R$5.40. Check the city’s official page for today’s rodízio (driving restriction) plates and hours before driving.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open 6am–6pm today and free to enter. Expect a hearty sit-down lunch at a mid-range price.
Dinner: Eat near MASP on Paulista before the 8pm closing.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card, Pix and a little cash, plus a light umbrella. On Paulista and in Centro, keep your phone out of sight on the street after dark and use ride apps late at night.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Free venues such as MASP are good places to meet people.
08
Game Day
NO CONFIRMED FIXTURE
Check the clubs’ official pages for match times before planning a viewing.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Wall Street had a strong Monday, and the VIX fear gauge dropped sharply. Gold and silver also rose (see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
Latin American stocks were mixed: Brazil and Argentina slipped while Mexico and Chile gained (RT, 23 November close). The S&P 500 rose 4.73% (RT, 23 November close).
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
TUE 24 — MASP free until 8pm, then Ibirapuera after dark
WED 25 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo reopens 10am–6pm, R$40; Museu do Ipiranga free
THU 26 — Japan House São Paulo 10am–6pm, free
FRI 27 — Japan House São Paulo 10am–6pm, free
SAT 28 — Pinacoteca free entry
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: New Order Extra Show.
Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which museum is free today?
MASP is free on Tuesdays and open 10am–8pm.
MAC USP and Japan House are also free.
Is the Pinacoteca open today?
No, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo is closed on Tuesday 24 November.
It reopens Wednesday 25 November, 10am–6pm, at R$40, and is free on Saturday 28 November.
How much is a metro ride?
A single journey costs R$5.40.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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