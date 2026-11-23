Heavy rain soaked the San Juan area overnight, and forecasters expect more storms through Tuesday before calmer weather arrives for Thanksgiving Day.

Container yards at the Port of San Juan, an undated archive aerial photo by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Weather: Puerto Rico

A flash flood warning, an alert for flooding already under way, covered the San Juan area before dawn on Monday 23 November 2026, as Puerto Rico, a US territory whose people are US citizens, faced more storms in Thanksgiving week. The US National Weather Service (NWS) office in San Juan warned of flooding in Bayamón, Cataño, Guaynabo and San Juan until 4:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time (AST).

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Visitors should expect more rain through Tuesday 24 November. The NWS expects the weather to ease by midweek, with calmer conditions forecast for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday 26 November.

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Key Facts Who. The US National Weather Service (NWS), the federal forecaster, through its San Juan office.

What. A Flash Flood Warning and two Flood Advisories for the north and east of Puerto Rico.

Where. The San Juan metropolitan area, with more storms forecast inland and in the west.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 06:24 GMT.

Heavy rain soaked the San Juan area overnight, and forecasters expect more storms through Tuesday before calmer weather arrives for Thanksgiving Day.

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The Flash Flood Warning was issued at 1:37 a.m. AST, according to the NWS alert feed. Flood Advisories, a less severe alert, followed for Fajardo, Luquillo and Río Grande at 2:06 a.m. and for Carolina and Loíza at 2:55 a.m.

At 2:55 a.m. the NWS said radar showed heavy thunderstorm rain and that up to half an inch had already fallen. It listed minor flooding in low-lying, poorly drained areas, water over roads and dangerous flows over low-water crossings, roads that dip through streams.

File photo. A street in the Santurce district of San Juan, with no link to any incident. Photo: The Eloquent Peasant / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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In its forecast discussion, the office’s detailed outlook issued at 2:24 a.m. AST, the NWS San Juan office said Sunday 22 November brought several rounds of heavy showers, with reports of flooding, landslides and thunderstorm wind damage, including fallen trees and flooded roadways.A trough, a band of lower pressure high in the atmosphere, sits over the northeastern Caribbean with abundant moisture.

Storms continue through Tuesday, mainly inland and in the east, west and northwest, where saturated soils raise the risk of landslides. Beaches face a moderate rip-current risk, meaning strong flows that pull swimmers out to sea, which a weak swell could raise to high as early as late Tuesday.

Higher-than-normal tides from 24 to 27 November could bring minor saltwater flooding in low-lying coastal areas. The advisory text carries the standard NWS advice: “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.” The office has not said whether more warnings will follow today.

No official casualty count, damage total or emergency declaration appears in the sources we read. More from the island is on our Puerto Rico page.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will it rain on Thanksgiving Day in Puerto Rico?

Forecasters expect less active weather on the day itself. Passing showers and localised afternoon rain remain possible.

What should drivers do on a flooded road?

The NWS says to turn around rather than drive through the water. It notes that most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

Sources: NWS San Juan flash flood warning and flood advisories, Area Forecast Discussion of 23 November 2026, 2:24 a.m. AST (NWS San Juan, NWS alert feed).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error