Grain trackers edged up on Monday, November 23, 2026, but corn is 14.8% down in 60 sessions and wheat 23.1% as global supplies weigh.

Grains — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Soybeans: the SOYB fund rose 0.66% to US$25.74 (RT, Monday close), 8.5% below its 10 September high.

the SOYB fund rose 0.66% to US$25.74 (RT, Monday close), 8.5% below its 10 September high. Corn: the CORN fund rose 0.53% to US$16.99, 3.2% above its 12-month low of 16.47.

the CORN fund rose 0.53% to US$16.99, 3.2% above its 12-month low of 16.47. Wheat: the WEAT fund rose 0.37% to US$21.52, 23.1% below its 28 August peak.

the WEAT fund rose 0.37% to US$21.52, 23.1% below its 28 August peak. Cause: a record Brazilian crop and cheap Argentine wheat outweigh softer US demand.

a record Brazilian crop and cheap Argentine wheat outweigh softer US demand. Dollar: the dollar index rose 0.49% to 104.32, making US grain dearer abroad.

Today’s Focus Grain markets bounced on Monday, November 23, 2026, but only after months of falling. The soybean tracker finished at US$25.74 (+0.66%), the corn tracker at US$16.99 (+0.53%) and the wheat tracker at US$21.52 (+0.37%). These are exchange-traded funds that follow grain futures, not the grains themselves. Think of them as a thermometer for the market rather than the price a farmer is paid. The reason for the gloom is simple: the world has more grain than it needs. Brazil is heading for a giant soybean harvest, Argentina is pushing cheap wheat onto the market, and US demand forecasts have been trimmed. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A small rebound inside a large downtrend is a pause, not yet a turn, and the Brazilian harvest will set the next move.

01 The session in one read

Grains rose on Monday, November 23, 2026, but nobody would call it a recovery. All three trackers had slipped over the previous five sessions, and the bounce looks like traders tidying up after a long run lower.

Soybeans, which feed pigs, chickens and China’s cooking-oil factories, did best. Corn, used for animal feed and ethanol, and wheat, the bread grain, moved by roughly half as much.

Assessment — Dip-buying bounce in a glut MEDIUM Monday’s gains were modest and followed a week in which all three trackers still fell, so this reads as bargain-hunting rather than a change of mind. Abundant supply from South America is the heavy force, and the variable to watch is whether Chinese buyers keep booking the new Brazilian crop at a pace that absorbs it.

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02 The board

The soybean tracker gained 0.66%, but it is still 2.72% lower than 20 sessions ago. The corn tracker, up +0.53%, is 3.63% lower over the same stretch, while the wheat tracker, up 0.37%, is 4.53% lower.

Only soybeans have a winning streak, and it is two sessions long. Corn and wheat each managed a single up day, which is too little to call a trend.

Asset Level Change Soybeans (SOYB) US$25.74 +0.66% Corn (CORN) US$16.99 +0.53% Wheat (WEAT) US$21.52 +0.37%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-23. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05 -0.95% L 164,129 day range H 166,374 +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD / MXN 19.17 +0.05% USD / CLP 1,017 -0.59% USD / COP 3,505 +0.64% USD / ARS 1,580 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P IPSA Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 166,374 164,129 — IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% — 10,350.41 10,453 10,368 — IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% +10.93% 68,629.46 69,681 68,823 134,200,665 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% +5.79% 6.49 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.17 +0.05% +3.78% 19.16 19.19 19.15 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% +8.33% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% -5.71% 3,483 3,505 3,505 — USD/PEN 3.45 -0.06% +4.42% 3.46 3.45 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,580 -0.02% +10.88% 1,580 1,580 1,580 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.00% +3.55% 40.61 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +0.00% -9.94% 6,212 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +0.00% +72.93% 11.64 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% -4.66% 59.52 59.54 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +0.00% -9.48% 441.73 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +0.00% +2.09% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 23, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, supply. CME Group, the Chicago exchange operator, described grain futures on 18 November as sliding on heavy global supplies, and Brazil’s crop agency Conab sees about 181.6 million tonnes of soybeans on about 49.3 million hectares in 2026/27. The US agriculture department’s Brasília office goes further and forecasts a record 184 million tonnes. Confidence: high.

Second, demand. US government forecasts for use of corn and soybeans were trimmed, and China has so far leaned on South America. Confidence: medium, because we have no verified Chinese buying figures for this week.

Third, wheat’s own story. Argentina’s export push keeps wheat prices low and pulls buyers away from American supplies. The firmer dollar, up 0.49% on the day, added a further drag by making US grain pricier abroad.

The signals do not all agree. The 10-year US Treasury yield was 4.95% and equities jumped, which would normally lift risk appetite, yet grains still sit near their lows. That tells us supply, not the macro mood, is in charge. Confidence: medium-high.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation. Over 60 sessions the soybean tracker is down 5.4%, corn 14.8% and wheat 23.1%.

Soybeans are 18.6% above their 12-month low of 21.71 from 13 January, so they have more cushion than corn, which is only 3.2% above its low. Wheat is 23.1% below its 28 August peak.

Here is the RT base rate. In our own price history since 2011, wheat fell 4.5% in 20 sessions on 102 earlier occasions, and 20 sessions later it was higher in 43 of them, or 42%. The median outcome was a fall of 0.8%, the worst was a fall of 24.6% and the best a gain of 30.7%. History is not a forecast, but it says falls like this often keep going.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the clearest winner on volume and loser on price. It shipped roughly 108 million tonnes of soybeans in 2025, with China taking close to 80% of them, so a bigger crop means more cargo but thinner revenue per tonne.

Argentina’s wheat farmers face lower dollar prices, though exports are gaining momentum. China remains a large buyer of Argentine soybeans, so Buenos Aires still has a strong customer.

For importers, from Mexico’s tortilla makers to Peruvian poultry farms, cheaper feed is welcome news. A stronger dollar partly offsets it, since many of these countries pay for grain in dollars.

06 The names to watch

The three trackers are the cleanest gauges: SOYB for soybeans, CORN for corn and WEAT for wheat. Watch Conab for Brazil’s next crop estimate, and the US agriculture department’s Brasília office for its record 184 million tonne call.

Brazilian farm suppliers and exporters, and any company paid in dollars but paying costs in reais, feel these swings first. The currency link matters because a weaker real can cushion farmers’ incomes when dollar prices fall.

07 What would end it

The levels are clear. For corn, the 12-month low of 16.47 is the floor, and a close under it would confirm the slide, while 20.29 from 1 September is the distant ceiling. For soybeans, support sits near the 21.71 low and resistance at 28.14.

Three things could turn the tide: faster Chinese buying of US beans, weather trouble in Brazil’s growing season, or a weaker dollar. The USDA’s next monthly supply report in December and Conab’s next crop survey are the scheduled tests. Until then, a glut usually beats a bounce.

08 What to watch

Brazilian crop size: Conab’s next estimate against the current 181.6 million tonnes, since a larger number deepens the glut.

Conab’s next estimate against the current 181.6 million tonnes, since a larger number deepens the glut. China buying: Whether Chinese orders for the new Brazilian crop keep pace, and whether US purchases catch up.

Whether Chinese orders for the new Brazilian crop keep pace, and whether US purchases catch up. The dollar: The index at 104.32 matters because a stronger dollar makes US grain dearer abroad.

The index at 104.32 matters because a stronger dollar makes US grain dearer abroad. Corn’s floor: A close below the 12-month low of 16.47 would signal the next leg down.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are grain prices falling?

Supply is heavy, led by a possible record Brazilian soybean crop of 181.6 to 184 million tonnes, while US demand forecasts were trimmed.

Are SOYB, CORN and WEAT the actual grain prices?

No. They are exchange-traded funds that track grain futures, so they approximate the market’s direction rather than the price farmers receive.

Who gains from cheaper grain?

Importers and livestock producers gain from lower feed costs, while exporters in Brazil and Argentina earn less per tonne.

Is this the bottom?

Not clearly. Soybeans have a small buffer, corn is close to its 12-month low, and history shows wheat was higher 20 sessions later only 42% of the time.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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