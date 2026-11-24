Steel shares jumped on Monday, November 23, 2026 as Wall Street rallied, with Gerdau, Ternium and CSN all higher, but CSN is still 74.7% below its January peak.

Steel had a good Monday, November 23, 2026, after a bad month. Gerdau closed at US$4.27, up +2.64%, and Ternium at US$47.92, up +4.51%.

The cheapest-looking name moved most. CSN’s New York shares rose +5.08% to US$0.5359, a bounce from a very low base.

Key Facts Steel fund: SLX rose 4.18% to US$90.80 (RT, Monday close), 20.0% below its 2 June high.

SLX rose 4.18% to US$90.80 (RT, Monday close), 20.0% below its 2 June high. Mills: Ternium, a flat-steel maker, gained 4.51% to US$47.92; Gerdau, Brazil’s steelmaker, rose 2.64% to US$4.27.

Ternium, a flat-steel maker, gained 4.51% to US$47.92; Gerdau, Brazil’s steelmaker, rose 2.64% to US$4.27. CSN: Brazil’s steelmaker jumped 5.08% to US$0.5359 but is 74.7% below its 28 January peak.

Brazil’s steelmaker jumped 5.08% to US$0.5359 but is 74.7% below its 28 January peak. Trigger: the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%.

the S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the VIX fear gauge fell 25.83%. Duties: Brazil approved five-year antidumping duties on Chinese coated and cold-rolled steel in February.

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Steel — the daily wrap.

Today’s Focus Latin American steel shares rebounded sharply on Monday, November 23, 2026, but the bounce follows a bruising month. The steel-producers fund SLX closed up +4.18% at US$90.80, after falling 8.76% over the previous 20 sessions. The main cause was a broad rush back into risk. The S&P 500 jumped 4.73% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 25.83%, and steel, which swings with the economy, rose with it. The deeper story is protection. Brazil has imposed five-year antidumping duties on Chinese coated and cold-rolled steel, and Ternium expects strong domestic sales and pricing into 2027. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A one-day relief rally in steel shares does not settle whether import curbs can repair margins at Brazil’s mills.

01 The session in one read

02 The board

All four instruments rose together, which points to a market-wide force rather than company news. Steel producers are cyclical, meaning their profits rise and fall with the wider economy, so they gain most when investors stop being afraid.

The spread of gains was telling. Ternium and CSN beat Gerdau, a sign that buyers reached for the most beaten-down and most leveraged names first.

03 Why it moved

First cause, and heaviest: a risk-on day. The S&P 500 gained 4.73%, the VIX fell 25.83%, and gold funds rose 3.14% after a rough week, which suggests a broad rebound after heavy selling; market coverage tied it to technology news.

Second cause: the cross-asset signals were mixed. The dollar index rose 0.49% and the US 10-year Treasury yield stood near 4.95%, both usually bad for emerging-market assets, while oil fell 4.49% in the USO fund. Equity buying overpowered them.

Third cause, slower-moving: trade protection. Brazil’s trade board, Gecex, approved five-year antidumping duties on Chinese cold-rolled and coated steel in February 2026. We rate the market-rally explanation as medium-to-high confidence and the tariff story as a supporting backdrop, not the trigger.

04 The trend behind it

The fund SLX is 16.5% lower than 60 sessions ago and sits 17.4% above its 12-month low of 77.36 from 21 November 2025. One up day ends a losing run but does not yet make a new trend.

Gerdau is 10.11% lower than 20 sessions ago, while CSN is down 41.11% over the same stretch and 5.1% above its 12-month low of 0.51 set on 20 November. This is a continuation of a downtrend with a sharp bounce inside it.

Our own history since 2007 adds perspective. After 74 earlier falls as large as SLX’s, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 39 cases, or 53%, with a median gain of 0.5% and a worst case of minus 37.5%. After 8 comparable falls in CSN, it was higher in only 3, with a worst case of minus 45.5%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the weak link. Aço Brasil, the steel industry body, expects imports to fall about 14% to roughly 4.9 million tonnes in 2026, but it still wants more government measures. We have no verified breakdown by supplier country, so we cannot say who is filling the gap.

Mexico looks stronger. Ternium shipped 2.18 million tons at home in the third quarter, up 18% year on year, and Mexican prices stay well below US levels while the 50% US tariff on steel stands. Its adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit, rose 10% from the previous quarter to US$785 million.

For a Sao Paulo investor, protection is a floor under prices, not a growth engine. For Mexico City, the risk is that Vietnam, South Korea and Egypt, plus indirect imports, find a way around the new defences.

06 The names to watch

Ternium says it expects fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA broadly in line with the third quarter, with strong domestic sales and pricing through the first half of 2027. It also temporarily halted part of its MUSA (Mineração Usiminas) iron-ore mining operation in Brazil, a small operational blemish.

Gerdau is the best read on Brazilian demand from construction and autos, though we have no confirmed figures for either. Usiminas, a Brazilian flat-steel maker, stands to gain from the duties, while CSN carries the heaviest debt of the trio and the biggest swings.

07 What would end it

The bounce fails if SLX cannot hold above its 20 November area and slips back toward the 77.36 low, or if the Wall Street rally fades. Resistance sits far above, at the 113.57 June high.

The real test is a signed US-Mexico agreement on steel, for which no date has been set, and visible falls in Brazilian import volumes in coming monthly data. Until then, expect sharp rallies and sharp reversals.

08 What to watch

Brazil imports: Monthly import data from Aço Brasil will show whether antidumping duties are cutting volumes or simply redirecting them to Vietnam.

Monthly import data from Aço Brasil will show whether antidumping duties are cutting volumes or simply redirecting them to Vietnam. US-Mexico talks: No date is set for a deal on the 50% US steel tariff; any agreement could cut Ternium’s price advantage at home.

No date is set for a deal on the 50% US steel tariff; any agreement could cut Ternium’s price advantage at home. CSN’s low: A close below the 0.51 low of 20 November would confirm that the Monday bounce was a trap.

A close below the 0.51 low of 20 November would confirm that the Monday bounce was a trap. Risk appetite: The VIX and the S&P 500 drove Monday’s rally; a renewed spike in fear would hit cyclical steel first.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latin American steel rise on Monday?

Mainly because Wall Street rallied and fear eased, which lifted cyclical shares. Import curbs in Brazil and Mexico supported the mood.

Is cheap Chinese steel still a problem?

Brazil approved five-year antidumping duties on Chinese coated and cold-rolled steel in February 2026, but we have no verified data on how far imports have fallen since.

Which company is strongest?

Ternium, which expects strong domestic sales and pricing into 2027, though the whole sector remains well below its highs.

Is this a buying signal?

Not by itself. Our history shows that after falls this size SLX was higher 20 sessions later 53% of the time, essentially a coin toss.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times

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Source: RT close, 2026-11-23. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Assessment — Relief rally inside a downtrend MEDIUM Monday looks like a market-wide bounce, not a change in steel’s fundamentals. Ternium has the strongest footing, Gerdau is repairing, and CSN is still a distressed trade, so the variable to watch is whether Brazilian import volumes actually fall as the duties bite.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$90.80 +4.18% Gerdau US$4.27 +2.64% CSN (ADR) US$0.5359 +5.08% Ternium US$47.92 +4.51%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05 -0.95% L 164,129 day range H 166,374 +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD / MXN 19.17 +0.05% USD / CLP 1,017 -0.59% USD / COP 3,505 +0.64% USD / ARS 1,580 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P IPSA Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 166,374 164,129 — IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% — 10,350.41 10,453 10,368 — IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% +10.93% 68,629.46 69,681 68,823 134,200,665 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% +5.79% 6.49 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.17 +0.05% +3.78% 19.16 19.19 19.15 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% +8.33% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% -5.71% 3,483 3,505 3,505 — USD/PEN 3.45 -0.06% +4.42% 3.46 3.45 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,580 -0.02% +10.88% 1,580 1,580 1,580 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.00% +3.55% 40.61 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +0.00% -9.94% 6,212 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +0.00% +72.93% 11.64 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% -4.66% 59.52 59.54 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +0.00% -9.48% 441.73 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +0.00% +2.09% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% USD/COP 3,505 +0.64% USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.35% USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD/DOP 59.47 -0.08% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 23, 2026 Read →