The minister ties lower rates to a stronger budget, not to pressure on the central bank. Later that day the presidential office named banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco to run the ministry from 2027.

File photo. Ministry buildings along the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, undated. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Fiscal Policy: Brazil

Brazil’s Finance Minister, Dario Durigan, said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that new measures to restrain public spending should go to Congress before the end of the year. He added that the government will not force interest rates down: “We will not bring interest rates down with a sledgehammer, we will have a debate” (translated).

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Durigan spoke at an event in São Paulo marking 20 years of XP Asset Management, part of the Brazilian broker group XP. He was due to meet President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva again later that day to discuss the package.

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Key Facts What. Finance Minister Dario Durigan says new spending curbs should reach Congress this year; no figures yet.

Goal. Primary surplus, before debt interest, to rise from 0.5% to 1.5% of GDP, then 2%.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets. Polymarket (real-money bets): 91% chance of no Brazilian rate change in December (26 November, 6:29 p.m. ET).

As of. 26 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

The minister ties lower rates to a stronger budget, not to pressure on the central bank. Later that day the presidential office named banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco to run the ministry from 2027.

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The plan follows a fiscal law that Lula signed this week, which the government says could bring up to R$50 billion (about US$8.7 billion at R$5.74 per US$1) in 2027. The law, Complementary Law 239, was signed on Tuesday 24 November without vetoes.

Durigan said the new measures follow a line of spending restraint, and that more of them are being discussed with Lula. He gave no figures and no date for sending them.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He said the effort should start with the federal government and extend to the other branches of government and to states and municipalities. The goal, he said, is to lift the primary surplus from 0.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) toward 1.5% to 2%, starting in 2027.

A primary surplus means revenue exceeds spending before interest costs. A larger surplus leaves more room to pay down debt, which is what investors want to see.

File photo: the Planalto Palace in Brasília, the president’s office. (Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0)

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The law was published in an extra edition of the official gazette that day, and it lets the government freeze more spending in some years to meet its surplus targets. Durigan said the aim of the new package is to start 2027 with room in the budget for investment.

The primary surplus is the budget balance before interest on public debt. Durigan said the measures could come as a constitutional amendment, known in Brazil as a PEC, and that taxing tax-exempt bonds and big technology companies should return to the agenda.

He said the package would review tax breaks and “supersalários”, public pay above the constitutional ceiling. Durigan said he is in contact with the presidents of both houses of Congress and sees good chances of approval.

On rates, Durigan said the fiscal position carries real weight in the high level of interest rates, and that the government’s job is to improve it. The Selic is the central bank’s benchmark rate, set by its Copom committee, which it held at 13.75% on 4 November; its next meeting is on Wednesday 9 December.

Durigan urged Lula to send the measures and the nominees for the Central Bank, the securities regulator and the Supreme Court soon, so they can take office early next year. He also wants Congress to turn the ban on online betting into law in this term.

Provisional Measure 1,394/2026 on online betting, a decree with the force of law, needs a congressional vote to stay in force. Durigan wants lawmakers to confirm it in this legislative term.

Durigan said the case for taxing tax-exempt bonds rests on an asymmetry, not on revenue. He called the taxation of big technology companies, as in other countries, a natural discussion.

Markets rallied on Thursday on reports that Trabuco may take the Finance Ministry. The dollar closed at R$5.74, and the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 6.07%.

In a note on Thursday evening, the presidential office said that Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of the bank Bradesco, accepted Lula’s offer to run the Finance Ministry from 2027, as our report on the appointment details. The note gives no start date beyond 2027.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, traders put the odds of no change at the Brazilian central bank’s December rate decision at 91.0%, with a 25 basis point (0.25 percentage point) cut at 4.7%. About US$175,025 had been traded as of 6:29 p.m. ET on 26 November. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new fiscal measures reach Congress?

Durigan said they should arrive before the end of the year. He gave no date.

How do spending curbs relate to interest rates?

Durigan said the budget position carries a relevant weight in high interest rates. He said the government’s job is to improve it.

Sources Remarks by Finance Minister Dario Durigan at the XP Asset Management 20th anniversary event, 26 November 2026; Complementary Law 239, 24 November 2026; Provisional Measure 1,394/2026; Central Bank rate decision, 4 November 2026; Polymarket.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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