A firefight on a rural border track adds to a months-long push against a weakened cartel in the state that exports avocados to the United States.

Photo: Presidencia de la República Mexicana / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Security: Mexico

Mexican soldiers say they killed seven gunmen and detained 10 people on Wednesday 25 November 2026 after an attack on a patrol in western Mexico. Mexico’s Defence Ministry (Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional, known as Defensa) says the attackers belonged to the Reyes Cartel, a criminal group in western Michoacán.

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The clash matters beyond Mexico because Michoacán is one of only two Mexican states cleared to ship avocados to the United States. The ministry’s statement does not mention the avocado trade.

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Key Facts Who. Army Special Forces and troops against the Reyes Cartel, a Michoacán criminal group.

What. Seven attackers killed, 10 detained, weapons and four vehicles seized.

Where and when. Between Peribán de Ramos (Michoacán) and Jilotlán de los Dolores (Jalisco), 25 November.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

A firefight on a rural border track adds to a months-long push against a weakened cartel in the state that exports avocados to the United States.

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The ministry says Army Special Forces and regular troops were on reconnaissance when members of the cell opened fire on Wednesday. It names the cell’s leader as Fernando N, alias “Maniaco”, because Mexican authorities identify suspects only by first name and initial.

Troops seized one Barrett .50-calibre rifle, one Minimi 5.56 mm machine gun, 33 more firearms, magazines and cartridges, one fragmentation grenade and four vehicles. The Barrett is a heavy rifle and the Minimi a light machine gun.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. A view of Uruapan, in Michoacán’s avocado belt, from the Cerro de la Cruz.

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The operation, code-named “Erandi”, belongs to Plan Michoacán por la Paz y la Justicia, a security programme President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on 4 November 2025. She presented it in full on 9 November 2025, days after the killing of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo on 1 November 2025.

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In its 25 November statement Defensa calls the Reyes Cartel the main generator of violence in six Michoacán municipalities, including Tocumbo and Peribán de Ramos. It links the group to extortion of lime and avocado producers, drug trafficking, homicide, kidnapping and vehicle theft.

The ministry also ties the group to homemade bomb attacks on soldiers in the Michoacán towns of Cotija (19 January 2025), Tingüindín (15 June 2026) and Jacona (1 July 2026). Its former leader Alfonso N, alias “Poncho” or “Quiringua”, was detained by the Army and the National Guard on 1 August 2026.

His successor, Luis Enrique N, alias “Güicho” or “R5”, died in Tocumbo on 30 August 2026 after attacking soldiers. Defensa says those two losses left the group “significantly weakened in its command structure”.

The ministry says the action followed “strict adherence to the National Law on the Use of Force and full respect for human rights”. Detainees, bodies and evidence went to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in Zamora, Michoacán, which will investigate and decide their legal status.

The account is the ministry’s own, and it names neither the dead nor the detained. It does not say whether Fernando N was among them, and it does not say whether any soldier was hurt.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) authorises only two Mexican states, Michoacán among them, to export avocados to the United States. On 13 August 2026 US Ambassador to Mexico Ron Johnson announced on X that all US operations in Michoacán, including farm inspections, had resumed.

A security alert had halted official activity there about a week earlier, after threats against US interests. Johnson said the embassy would keep monitoring security conditions and adjusting its operations as needed.

Mexico’s Defence Ministry had deployed 1,557 Army and National Guard (federal paramilitary police) personnel on 6 August to protect packing plants and growing areas. Michoacán state government figures show 1.46 million tonnes of avocado in the 2025-26 season, 27% below the previous season’s roughly 2 million tonnes.

For US importers the link is indirect: the cartel is accused of extorting the lime and avocado growers who supply that trade. Whether that pressure eases after its command losses is not yet known.

Prosecutors in Zamora now decide what happens to the detainees, and the statement gives no date for that decision. Defensa has not said whether more operations against the group are planned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the Reyes Cartel?

Defensa calls it the main generator of violence in six western Michoacán municipalities. It says the group has lost two leaders since the summer and is weakened.

Does this affect US avocado supplies?

The ministry’s statement says nothing about the avocado trade. US inspections in Michoacán resumed in August, and the ambassador said conditions will keep being evaluated.

What happens to the detainees?

They were handed to the Attorney General’s Office in Zamora, which investigates and decides their legal status. The ministry has not named them.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Defensa statement of 25 November 2026; US ambassador’s statement on X, 13 August 2026; Michoacán state government season figures; Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional · USDA APHIS

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error