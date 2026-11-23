Brazil's biggest listed companies are changing their bosses faster than at any point in five years. The reasons, Flow says, run from new owners to restructurings.

Brief: Brazil Business

Seventeen of the 78 companies in the survey from Brazil’s Ibovespa stock index changed chief executive in 2026, or 22%, according to Flow Executive Finders, a Brazilian executive recruitment firm. Flow calls it the highest turnover in five years.

The Ibovespa is the main benchmark of the B3 exchange in São Paulo, and the list includes Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company that trades in New York as an American depositary receipt (ADR, a US-listed share certificate) under PBR. Every figure here comes from Flow’s survey, reported on Sunday 22 November 2026, and has not been checked against Flow’s own release.

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Key Facts Who. Flow Executive Finders, a Brazilian executive recruitment firm, surveyed 78 Ibovespa companies.

What. 17 changed chief executive in 2026, or 22%, the highest rate in five years.

Numbers. The previous record was 14 changes in 2022; 2023 to 2025 saw 13, 11 and 13.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Brazil’s biggest listed companies are changing their bosses faster than at any point in five years. The reasons, Flow says, run from new owners to restructurings.

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The previous record was 14 changes in 2022, Flow says. From 2022 to 2026 there were 68 changes, an average of 13.6 a year, with 13 in 2023, 11 in 2024 and 13 in 2025.

State-controlled companies show the most churn, Flow says. Of the six in the survey, there were 13 changes since 2022, and none still has its 2021 chief executive.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Petrobras, Caixa Seguridade, the insurance arm of state bank Caixa, and Vivara, a jewellery retailer, lead with three changes each since 2022. Cosan, a Brazilian energy and logistics holding company, will lose chief executive Marcelo Martins on 4 January 2027.

Pedestrians at a crossing on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo, in the evening. (File photo)

Cemig, the Minas Gerais state power utility, named Alexandre Ramos Peixoto chief executive in May 2026. In September its board elected Marco Aurélio Vasconcelos chief executive, and Peixoto moved to chair the board.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43

-0.69% +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 1 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 0.00% EUR / BRL 6.53 +0.43% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 89.92 -2.86% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Energy 0.00% PETR4, PRIO3 Financials 0.00% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples 0.00% ABEV3 Industrials 0.00% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials 0.00% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. 0.00% AZZA3 Utilities 0.00% ENEV3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,629.46

-0.12%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,350.41

+0.16%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 — — — USD/BRL 5.95 0.00% +10.12% 5.95 5.95 5.91 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.67 +0.00% +30.01% 42.67 42.67 — — VALE3 58.48 +0.00% -9.96% 58.48 58.48 — — ITUB4 40.07 +0.00% +3.57% 40.07 40.07 — — BBDC4 13.83 +0.00% -26.83% 13.83 13.83 — — BBAS3 14.30 +0.00% -33.73% 14.30 14.30 — — B3SA3 14.28 +0.00% +3.10% 14.28 14.28 — — ABEV3 16.08 +0.00% +19.91% 16.08 16.08 — — WEGE3 51.13 +0.00% +17.14% 51.13 51.13 — — PRIO3 60.20 +0.00% +52.75% 60.20 60.20 — — SUZB3 55.32 +0.00% +14.46% 55.32 55.32 — — RENT3 28.86 +0.00% -32.49% 28.86 28.86 — — AZZA3 14.63 +0.00% -50.79% 14.63 14.63 — — CSNA3 3.43 -6.03% -57.71% 3.65 3.70 3.43 27,646,500 GGBR4 25.86 +0.00% +39.86% 25.86 25.86 — — ENEV3 26.22 +0.00% +37.93% 26.22 26.22 — — Largest moves today CSNA3

3.43

-6.03% IBOV

166,376.43

-0.69% USD/BRL

5.95

0.00% SELIC

13.75%

PETR4

42.67

+0.00% VALE3

58.48

+0.00% ITUB4

40.07

+0.00% BBDC4

13.83

+0.00% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 0 of 1 names higher. Energy led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 São Paulo Daily Brief Read →

Luiz Gustavo Mariano, a Flow partner, said seasonality alone does not explain the result. “There is a larger concentration of changes tied to changes of control, strategic reviews, operational restructurings and governance adjustments,” he said, in a translation from Portuguese by The Rio Times.

Bernardo Cavour, another Flow partner, said the recurrence makes it hard “to set a long-term strategy”. He added that factors outside the operation often weigh more than the business in choosing a leader.

Flow has not said how it dates a change, or whether every one was a planned succession. We have no comment from the companies, and no dated next step has been confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does this matter to investors in the United States?

Many Ibovespa companies are the ones US investors hold through ADRs, US-listed share certificates, and through Brazil ETFs, funds that track Brazilian shares. The survey does not measure how any company performed after a change.

Is every change of chief executive a sign of trouble?

Not necessarily, because Flow has not said whether each change was a planned succession. Its partners link the pattern to changes of control and restructurings.

Sources Flow Executive Finders, CEO turnover survey of Ibovespa companies, 22 November 2026. Cemig board decisions, May and September 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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