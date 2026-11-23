Monday is a day for parks, markets and one good gallery, because most museums are shut.

The Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open until 6pm, and Parque Ibirapuera runs until midnight.

Markets were sharply risk-off on Friday; section 04 carries the detail.

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Today in one line: Pinacoteca by day, Ibirapuera at golden hour, Mercadão, the city’s main food market, before it closes at 6pm.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Monday, November 23, 2026. Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo (file photo).

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Instrument Level Session USD/BRL 5.949 +0.24%

Source: market close, 20 November 2026.

01

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Venues: Mon 23 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Parque Ibirapuera, Sala São Paulo, Mercadão and Beco do Batman are open — Closed Mon 23: MASP, Sesc Pompeia, Japan House, Museu do Ipiranga, MAC USP, Farol Santander, Museu da Língua Portuguesa (closed Monday 23 November; open Tue-Sun) — Markets: Fri 20 — a sharp sell-off in US stocks and a spike in volatility; see section 04 — The day for: a gallery visit, a park walk and a market lunch A quiet Monday rewards those who pick the few places that are actually open.

02

What to See & Do

MONDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — PINACOTECA AND LUZ The Pinacoteca is your Monday museum The Pinacoteca de São Paulo, in Luz, is open Mon 23 from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$40 (free on Saturdays). Most of the city’s big museums close on Mondays, so this is the one to commit to. Arrive by 10am for the quietest rooms. The single metro journey costs R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera, in Ibirapuera, is open 5am to midnight daily and free. It is the obvious Monday outdoor choice.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — MERCADÃO AND BECO DO BATMAN The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão), in Centro, is open Mon to Sat 6am to 6pm, with free entry. Go before lunch. Beco do Batman, in Vila Madalena, is an open-air street that is always open and free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM Sala São Paulo, in Luz, offers ticketed concerts and free guided visits. Tonight’s programme was not verified, so check the hall before you go.

03

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$5.40. Today’s rodízio plates and hours, and any disruption, were not verified.

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04

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets ended Friday in a risk-off mood, with US stocks sharply lower and volatility jumping. Latin American markets were mixed.

Gold and silver fell and the dollar index was little changed. The dollar-real rate is in the table near the top of this page.

05

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD MON 23 — Pinacoteca, Ibirapuera, Mercadão TUE 24 — MASP (closed today; open Tue-Sun) is free and open 10am to 8pm WED 25 — Museu do Ipiranga (closed today; open Tue-Sun) is free; the Pinacoteca is open THU 26 — Sesc Pompeia (closed today; open Tue-Sun) and Japan House (10am to 6pm, free) are open FRI 27 — MAC USP (closed today; open Tue-Sun) is open

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Sunday Jazz Picks.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.