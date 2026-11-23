São Paulo Daily Brief — Monday, November 23, 2026
Monday is a day for parks, markets and one good gallery, because most museums are shut.
The Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open until 6pm, and Parque Ibirapuera runs until midnight.
Markets were sharply risk-off on Friday; section 04 carries the detail.
Today in one line: Pinacoteca by day, Ibirapuera at golden hour, Mercadão, the city’s main food market, before it closes at 6pm.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|USD/BRL
|5.949
|+0.24%
Source: market close, 20 November 2026.
01
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A quiet Monday rewards those who pick the few places that are actually open.
02
What to See & Do
MONDAY IN SÃO PAULO
The Pinacoteca is your Monday museum
The Pinacoteca de São Paulo, in Luz, is open Mon 23 from 10am to 6pm. Entry is R$40 (free on Saturdays).
Most of the city’s big museums close on Mondays, so this is the one to commit to. Arrive by 10am for the quietest rooms.
The single metro journey costs R$5.40.
Parque Ibirapuera, in Ibirapuera, is open 5am to midnight daily and free. It is the obvious Monday outdoor choice.
The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão), in Centro, is open Mon to Sat 6am to 6pm, with free entry. Go before lunch.
Beco do Batman, in Vila Madalena, is an open-air street that is always open and free.
Sala São Paulo, in Luz, offers ticketed concerts and free guided visits. Tonight’s programme was not verified, so check the hall before you go.
03
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro journey costs R$5.40. Today’s rodízio plates and hours, and any disruption, were not verified.
04
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets ended Friday in a risk-off mood, with US stocks sharply lower and volatility jumping. Latin American markets were mixed.
Gold and silver fell and the dollar index was little changed. The dollar-real rate is in the table near the top of this page.
05
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
MON 23 — Pinacoteca, Ibirapuera, Mercadão
TUE 24 — MASP (closed today; open Tue-Sun) is free and open 10am to 8pm
WED 25 — Museu do Ipiranga (closed today; open Tue-Sun) is free; the Pinacoteca is open
THU 26 — Sesc Pompeia (closed today; open Tue-Sun) and Japan House (10am to 6pm, free) are open
FRI 27 — MAC USP (closed today; open Tue-Sun) is open
Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Sunday Jazz Picks.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.
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