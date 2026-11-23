Brazil Teen Crime Age Plan Heads to December
The amendment is still in committee. Its rapporteur has already signalled lighter penalties for 16 and 17-year-olds.
Brief: Politics, Brazil
The plan to lower Brazil’s age of criminal responsibility from 18 to 16 is due to reach the leaders of the Chamber’s parties on Tuesday 1 December 2026. Deputy Mendonça Filho of the Liberal Party, the rapporteur writing the report for the Chamber of Deputies, said so on Wednesday 11 November.
The Chamber’s special committee on the amendment may vote on his text in early December, and both houses of Congress must then approve it. Each needs three-fifths of its members in two rounds, which means 308 of 513 deputies and 49 of 81 senators.
Key Facts
- Who. Deputy Mendonça Filho (Liberal Party, Pernambuco) writes the report on the constitutional amendment PEC 32/2015.
- What. The amendment would cut the age of criminal responsibility from 18 to 16.
- Numbers. It needs 308 of 513 Chamber votes and 49 of 81 Senate votes, each in two rounds.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 23 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.
The amendment is still in committee. Its rapporteur has already signalled lighter penalties for 16 and 17-year-olds.
The proposal was filed in 2015 and cleared the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Committee on Wednesday 10 June 2026 by 44 votes to 18. A special committee was installed in August to examine it.
On Wednesday 4 November Mendonça Filho said his report would come at the end of the month. “It will certainly meet the expectation of the Brazilian people, who can no longer bear that 16 and 17-year-olds commit violent crimes and go completely unpunished,” he said.
On Tuesday 10 November the Justice Ministry’s legislative secretary, Paulo Modesto, told the committee: “The adolescent who kills exists, it is serious, it deserves a firm response, but he is not the picture of the system …” The government backs the cut only for heinous crimes, the gravest offences under Brazilian law.
On Tuesday 17 November Mendonça Filho admitted that lighter penalties for 16 and 17-year-olds who commit violent crimes are possible, and said his report will include the provision, with details left to ordinary law. He added that young offenders will not serve time in the same prisons as adults.
Opponents argue the change is the wrong answer. Katy Braun do Prado, president of the Brazilian Association of Juvenile and Youth Magistrates, argued against the cut on 10 November, and Rodrigo Ribeiro de Souza of the University of Campinas warned on 17 November of court challenges.
On 11 November Mendonça Filho said opinion polls show more than 80% support on average for the cut, a figure we could not verify. What is not yet known is the final text; for more on Congress, see our reports on the divided lower house, the Senate’s security amendment and Brazil.
Frequently Asked Questions
When could Brazil’s criminal age fall to 16?
Not before the report reaches party leaders on 1 December, and only if the Chamber and the Senate each pass it twice. Opponents say the Supreme Court could then be asked to review it.
Does the government support the change?
Only in part: the Justice Ministry says it backs a cut to 16 for heinous crimes alone. The Chamber’s reports do not say whether the rapporteur will limit the cut that way.
Sources
Published Monday 23 November 2026 · Source: Chamber of Deputies news service, reports of 4, 10, 11 and 17 November 2026; Chamber tracking record of PEC 32/2015; Constitution of Brazil, Article 60 · Câmara dos Deputados, 11 November · Câmara dos Deputados, 17 November · PEC 32/2015
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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