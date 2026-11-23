The ceiling is the salary of a Supreme Court justice. Extra allowances lift some pay far above it.

Fachada do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), instância superior ou última instância do poder judiciário brasileiro. O STF acumula tanto competências típicas de uma suprema corte, ou seja, um tribunal de última instância (popularmente conhecida como terceira instância), como as de um tribunal constitucional, ou seja, aquele que julga questões de constitucionalidade independentemente de litígios concretos. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Brief: Politics, Brazil

Brazil’s government is weighing its own bill to enforce the legal pay ceiling for public servants and end “supersalaries” above R$100,000 a month (about US$16,800, at 5.95 reais per US dollar). Technical staff in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government judge that neither text passed so far by the Senate or the Chamber of Deputies is suitable.

The Casa Civil, the president’s chief-of-staff office, is due to close a proposal in the coming days, and Lula will decide whether to send it. The plan was reported on 21 November 2026.

Key Facts Who. Lula’s government, the Senate and the Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s top court.

What. The government weighs its own bill to enforce the public-pay ceiling.

Numbers. Ceiling R$46,366.19 a month (about US$7,800); extras can lift pay to US$13,200.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

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The ceiling is the salary of a Supreme Court justice. Extra allowances lift some pay far above it.

The ceiling is R$46,366.19 a month (about US$7,800), and the problem is the extra allowances, known in Brazil as “penduricalhos”, paid on top of it. Since a 2024 change to the Constitution, exceptions to the ceiling must be set by one national law covering every branch of government, but Congress has not passed it.

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In 2026 the Supreme Court allowed judges and prosecutors extras of up to 70% of the ceiling, in practice about R$78,800 a month (about US$13,200). The total includes the revived quinquênio, a bonus for every five years of service.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Senate approved the main text of the government’s fiscal adjustment bill, PLP 299/2026, on Thursday 12 November by 45 votes to 31, according to the Congress voting record. It finished the vote on Wednesday 18 November, by 69 votes to 2 in the last round, after Senator Alessandro Vieira of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) party won a cut from 120 to 60 days in the time Congress has to examine the pay-ceiling law.

A senator speaks in the plenary chamber of Brazil’s Federal Senate in Brasília. (File photo: Waldemir Barreto/Agência Senado)

Chamber president Hugo Motta said on Wednesday 18 November that he would call an extraordinary session to vote the bill, and the Chamber lists it for Monday 23 November. The economy team puts the saving from ending the extras at R$2 billion to R$3 billion a year (about US$340 million to US$500 million).

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The approved text leaves any savings with each branch to “restructure and recompose staff”. Planning Minister Bruno Moretti, who designed the bill, says Senate legal advisers saw a high risk of unconstitutionality in sending the money to security instead.

República.org, a civil-society group on public management, called the result “the adjustment that became a pay rise”. The government has not yet sent its own text to Congress or said when it will.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Brazil’s pay ceiling matter to investors?

It tests whether fiscal repair reaches the best-paid officials as well as ordinary spending. The savings are modest, so the main signal is whether Congress, the courts and the government accept limits on their own pay.

What happens next?

The Chamber of Deputies votes first on the adjustment bill, and Lula decides whether to send a separate pay-ceiling bill. Congress would then have 60 days to examine the pay-ceiling law once the adjustment bill takes effect.

Sources Published Monday 23 November 2026 · Source: Congress voting record and Senate page for PLP 299/2026 (Senate plenary of 12 and 18 November); Supreme Federal Court decision of 25 March 2026; Chamber news service, 18 November; statements by Planning Minister Bruno Moretti · Congresso Nacional, votes on PLP 299/2026 · Supremo Tribunal Federal

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