A justice asked for his own file to be made public, and the police found no direct line to the banker. What prosecutors do with it is the open question.

Photo: Jorge Luiz Castro / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Supreme Court president lifted secrecy on Friday 20 November 2026 on a report by the Federal Police, the national detective force, that mentions Justice André Mendonça, at Mendonça’s own request. The report, now public, finds no direct message exchange between the justice and Daniel Vorcaro, the jailed former owner of the private bank Banco Master.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Edson Fachin, head of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), and Justice André Mendonça.

What. Secrecy lifted on a Federal Police report; it finds no direct messages with banker Vorcaro.

Next. Paulo Gonet, Brazil’s top federal prosecutor, decides whether to archive or investigate.

As of. Friday 20 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

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A justice asked for his own file to be made public, and the police found no direct line to the banker. What prosecutors do with it is the open question.

Edson Fachin, president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), has led the Banco Master case since the crisis over justices’ ties to Vorcaro. He asked the Federal Police to list every mention of justices found on the banker’s phone, “with their context, in a strictly descriptive way.”

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Police director-general Andrei Rodrigues handed Fachin the reports on Wednesday 18 November. On Thursday 19 November Fachin sent four of them, on justices Alexandre de Moraes, Mendonça, Kassio Nunes Marques and Dias Toffoli, to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, the country’s top federal prosecutor.

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Fachin’s order cites “the express statement of the minister concerned,” who “waives secrecy of the information in the file and asks for its full publicity.” In Brazil the court’s justices are also called ministers, and the order covers petition PET 17.146/DF, a case file number at the court.

Four justices’ files went to the prosecutor-general, which puts a court in the position of examining its own members. Gonet can ask for archiving for lack of evidence or ask to open an investigation, and the full court would have to approve any investigation first.

The Federal Police headquarters in Brasília. Photo: Marcos Oliveira / Agência Senado (CC BY 2.0), via Wikimedia Commons

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The Federal Police wrote that “no records were identified, in keyword searches, showing direct dialogue between Daniel Bueno Vorcaro and minister André Mendonça, by messaging apps or any other channel.” The police add that the review of the phone was not exhaustive.

The mentions come from third parties writing to Vorcaro. Lawyer Ciro Soares sent him a photo with Mendonça in February 2025, plus an audio saying he had taken the justice to have a suit made.

Federal deputy Cezinha de Madureira, of the Liberal Party (PL), is said in the messages to have arranged a meeting between Mendonça and Vorcaro in São Paulo in March 2025. The police also record that other people mentioned the justice in their own messages to the banker.

Mendonça has publicly admitted receiving Vorcaro in person in São Paulo in 2025. He had led the Master investigation before Fachin took it over.

The report’s limits matter because the police leadership is in a dispute over the case. Rodrigues told the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee on Wednesday 18 November that two delegates removed from leading the Master probe, Daniel Mostardeiro Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes, produced reports that, in his words, were out of context.

He said the two ignored Fachin’s guidelines, which broke trust. The record does not give the two delegates’ side.

The consequence is narrow: a public file now shows third parties using Mendonça’s name with the banker, but no message from the justice himself. Lawyers, lawmakers and the public can now test the police’s words against the documents.

Two features of the file cut in different directions. The police found no direct channel, yet the mentions place the justice’s name close to the banker’s circle in 2025.

Mendonça’s request also puts a question to his colleagues on the court. The record does not show that the files on Moraes, Nunes Marques and Toffoli have been made public.

Fachin sent four reports on and archived the rest. The reasons for archiving the other reports remain unpublished, and the record does not say whether they will ever be released.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Justice Mendonça exchange messages with Vorcaro?

The Federal Police found no direct dialogue in its keyword searches, though it says the review was not exhaustive. The mentions come from other people writing to the banker.

What happens to the report next?

Prosecutor-General Gonet decides whether to ask for archiving or an investigation. Any investigation needs the approval of the full court.

Why did Mendonça want it published?

The record gives no reason beyond his request for full publicity. The public file lets readers judge the police’s words directly.

In depth The Banco Master scandal

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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