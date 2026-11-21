The inquiry ends more than six years after the consortium paid up front for ventilators that never arrived. Prosecutors now decide who, if anyone, faces trial.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police, the national police force, formally indicted 17 people on Sunday 15 November 2026 over a Covid-19 ventilator purchase that never produced a single machine. The final report went to Justice Og Fernandes of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Brazil’s high court for federal law.

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Rui Costa, the former Bahia governor who chaired the buying group, was not among those accused. The police said they found his name and that of his wife, Aline Peixoto, in the evidence but not enough proof to accuse them.

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Key Facts Who. Brazil’s Federal Police indicted 17 people; ex-governor Rui Costa and his wife were left out.

What. Final report on 300 Covid-19 ventilators, paid for and never delivered to nine states.

When. Delivered Sunday 15 November 2026; prosecutors decide next, with no date reported.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 09:30 GMT.

The inquiry ends more than six years after the consortium paid up front for ventilators that never arrived. Prosecutors now decide who, if anyone, faces trial.

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The purchase dates from 2020, the first months of the pandemic, when the Consórcio Nordeste, a joint purchasing body of nine north-eastern states, hired Hempcare Pharma Representações Ltda. to supply 300 ventilators. The consortium paid R$48.7 million (about US$8.2 million at 5.95 reais per dollar) in advance, and none of the machines arrived.

Costa chaired the consortium at the time and later became chief of staff to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a post he left in 2026 to run for the Senate. He won a seat for Bahia, a north-eastern state, in the October election, so he is senator-elect.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Brazil the police indict and prosecutors decide. An indictment, or indiciamento, is the police’s formal finding that there is enough evidence to name someone as a suspect, and only a court can convict.

The charges include irregular contracting, forged documents, criminal organisation, money laundering and, for some suspects, passive corruption, meaning a public official taking a bribe. The list also includes businesspeople and intermediaries.

Bruno Dauster, a former secretary of Bahia’s Casa Civil, the governor’s chief administrative office, is indicted over the contract and an attempt to replace the equipment. Carlos Gabas, the consortium’s former executive secretary, is indicted over irregular contracting, contract fraud and passive corruption.

Both are presumed innocent until a court rules. A court has not yet ruled on any of the accused.

The police explained the gap on Costa in their report. They say references to the couple appeared mainly in other people’s phones, in conversations involving a lobbyist whose own phone was never seized.

The police say they found no sufficient proof so far. Costa’s office adds that the report notes no first-person records linking him to the deal.

Costa’s press office says the references to his name come essentially from third parties, without evidence of his involvement. Costa has always said he took no part in any irregularity.

The strongest counter-view comes from the prosecutor-general. In 2025 Paulo Gonet, Brazil’s prosecutor-general and chief federal prosecutor, asked Justice Flávio Dino of the Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s constitutional court, to move the inquiry to the STJ, citing signs of Costa’s involvement.

The prosecutor-general’s 2025 request and the police’s 2026 conclusion point in different directions. The new report does not settle which reading is right.

The Ministério Público, the prosecution service, now weighs the evidence and decides whether to file charges in court. No date for that decision has been reported.

There is no direct US link. The story matters mainly as a test of whether Brazil’s justice system can finish a pandemic-era spending case.

Until it comes, the accused stay suspects. Costa stays senator-elect for Bahia.

Sources

Polícia Federal, press room: gov.br/pf

Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Justice Og Fernandes: stj.jus.br

Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR): mpf.mp.br

Costa’s press office statement, 17 November 2026

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where Rui Costa is to take a Senate seat. (File photo) Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does an indictment mean the 17 are guilty?

No. It is the police’s finding that there is enough evidence to name suspects, and only a court can convict.

Why was Rui Costa not indicted?

The police say the evidence tying him to the deal was thin and mostly second-hand. His office says nothing shows he took part.

What happens next?

Prosecutors review the report and decide whether to file charges. If they do, the court then decides whether to open a trial.