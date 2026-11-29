Brazilian banks must start shrinking the card limits of customers who keep financing their bills, but the central bank has not said by how much.

An Itaú Unibanco branch in Brazil; bank shares led the Ibovespa higher on Tuesday. Photo: Marcos Elias de Oliveira Júnior / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s central bank will make banks gradually cut the credit card limits of customers who repeatedly fail to pay their bills in full, under a package approved on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The National Monetary Council (CMN), Brazil’s top financial rule-making body chaired by the finance minister, and the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) set the measures to prevent household over-indebtedness.

The test hits anyone who, in the last six months, failed to pay three or more bills in full in different months and used the rotativo, the revolving credit a card charges when the monthly bill (the fatura) is not paid in full. The test looks at all of a customer’s cards and debts across the financial system, not at one bank only.

Key Facts Who. The Central Bank of Brazil and the National Monetary Council, the country’s top financial rule-maker.

What. Banks must gradually cut card limits of customers who repeatedly finance their bills.

When. Most of the package starts on Thursday 1 July 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 29 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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Brazilian banks must start shrinking the card limits of customers who keep financing their bills, but the central bank has not said by how much.

The card rule is one piece of a wider plan. The CMN said the package aims to prevent the build-up of risks linked to household debt.

The central bank’s financial stability report (a twice-yearly review of risks to the banking system) of October 2026 found that Brazilians in risky indebtedness (endividamento de risco in Portuguese) grew 75% in five years, to more than 20 million by June 2026. That counts people in serious trouble, not the cardholders the new rule will touch.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Central bank president Gabriel Galípolo had said at the end of October that the bank was studying measures to contain household debt. The package approved on 25 November follows that announcement.

Under the card rule, banks must warn the customer beforehand and write the criteria for any cut into the contract. They may not raise the limit of those customers in the meantime.

A cut stops when the customer pays six consecutive bills in full or pays off the whole rotativo debt. Gilneu Vivan, the central bank’s Regulation Director, explained on Thursday 26 November 2026: “When the customer, in the last six months, three times or more, financed the bill, the bank cannot raise that customer’s limit and has to design a policy to reduce that limit gradually.”

Vivan added that “each institution must define what that rule is”. The central bank has set no single percentage for the cut.

The headquarters of the Central Bank of Brazil in Brasília. (Banco Central do Brasil, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The central bank’s time-series database (SGS) shows series 25477, the average monthly rate on revolving card credit for individuals, at 15.19% in October 2026, against 15.29% in September and 15.11% in May. Compounded over 12 months, 15.19% a month comes to about 446% a year, our calculation from the central bank figure.

Paying the bill in instalments, the “parcelado da fatura”, cost 9.42% a month in October, up from 9.37% in September, in series 25478. Since January 2024 the total charged on a revolving card debt is capped at 100% of the original amount, under the CMN rule of December 2023.

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The practical test for a cardholder is the pattern, not one missed payment. Financing the bill in three different months within six months is what puts a customer in the rule’s range.

Another measure bars banks from lending more unsecured money, meaning loans without collateral, to customers 90 days or more behind on such debt or showing clear signs they cannot pay. Renegotiation, portability and swapping for cheaper debt stay allowed, and loan contracts must be closed in the bank’s official channels, as our earlier report on the package explains.

Febraban, the Brazilian Federation of Banks, said in a note on Thursday 26 November 2026 that it supports the measures. It said it will work with the central bank so that implementation is effective and proportionate.

Each bank will write its own policy, so how fast limits fall is unknown until contracts are updated. The central bank did not say how many cardholders the card rule alone would affect.

Some proposals in the package, such as a common way to measure how much of a person’s income goes to debt, are open to public consultation for 90 days. Most of the rules begin on Thursday 1 July 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the rotativo?

It is the credit a card charges when a customer pays less than the full bill. It is among the costliest debts a Brazilian household can hold.

Who faces a card limit cut?

Customers who repeatedly financed their bills in recent months, once the rules start. The bank must warn them first, and each bank decides how deep the cut goes.

How does a cut end?

The customer must keep paying bills in full for a stretch, or clear the whole rotativo debt. How fast and how far limits fall depends on each bank’s policy.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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