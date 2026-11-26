Brazil wants to stop borrowers from borrowing their way deeper into trouble. The rules arrive in mid-2027, and the Central Bank must still set the details for debt sales.

Photo: Banco Central do Brasil / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s National Monetary Council, which sets banking rules, and the Central Bank (BCB) approved a debt-curbing package on Wednesday 25 November 2026. Banks must cut card limits for people who keep rolling over balances, and stop lending fresh money to borrowers over 90 days behind.

Most of the rules start on Thursday 1 July 2027. The debt-sale rules start later, on Monday 1 November 2027.

Key Facts Who. Brazil’s National Monetary Council and Central Bank, the country’s top financial rule-makers.

What. Card-limit cuts, no new money for borrowers in deep arrears, and tighter rules on debt sales.

When. Most rules start 1 July 2027; the debt-sale rules start 1 November 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

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Brazil wants to stop borrowers from borrowing their way deeper into trouble. The rules arrive in mid-2027, and the Central Bank must still set the details for debt sales.

The Central Bank’s Financial Stability Report, a twice-yearly review, counted 20.3 million “at-risk” debtors in June 2026. That is 17% of all borrowers in the banking system and 75% more than in June 2021.

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Revolving credit is the loan a cardholder takes by paying only part of a card bill. It is one of the costliest kinds of credit in Brazil.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Card limits shrink after three rolled-over bills

Resolution 610, signed by regulation director Gilneu Vivan, orders card issuers to stop raising and gradually cut the limit of certain holders. It hits those who rolled over three or more bills due in the last six months, counted in different months, and the issuer must warn the customer first.

The cut ends once the holder pays six bills in a row in full, or clears the whole revolving balance. From January 2027 data, issuers must count a client’s cards and debts across the financial system, using the Central Bank’s credit register and the Open Finance data-sharing scheme.

Council Resolution 5.350 covers borrowers with a loan more than 90 days overdue, or with clear signs they will not repay. Their banks may only renegotiate, move the debt to another lender or swap it for a cheaper product, with no fresh money.

Four kinds of credit are exempt: loans under court-approved recovery plans, loans backed by enough real collateral, payroll-deducted loans, and a special low-interest credit line created by a 2025 law. Banks may still pitch loans by phone or messaging app, but a contract can only be closed in the bank’s app, online banking or in person.

Joint Resolution 22 covers debts that banks sell to investment funds and securitisation companies, which package loans into securities, and the bank that made the loan must keep serving the debtor. Article 7 says the sale “may not result in harm, restriction or hindrance to the debtor’s exercise of the rights guaranteed by law” (translated from Portuguese; Joint Resolution 22, 25 November 2026).

Sales to buyers outside the banking system will need a minimum holding period, and the seller must keep part of the credit risk. The Central Bank will still set those periods and percentages, and the rule covers only deals from Monday 1 November 2027.

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A Brazilian 20-real banknote. (File photo)

Banks must size up each borrower’s debt

Council Resolution 5.349 makes each bank define “high” and “excessive” levels of CFI, short for Comprometimento Financeiro Individual. The ratio compares a borrower’s monthly debt payments with their monthly capacity to pay.

Banks must also cap their exposure to high-CFI clients against their capital, and restrict new debt for excessive-CFI clients when it would raise the ratio. Because each bank sets its own “high” and “excessive” levels, limits may differ between lenders.

Resolution 609 targets banks that hold shares in receivables funds, known as FIDCs, which own loans and other credit. Banks must look through to what the fund holds, and where more than 5% of the assets are unknown the capital treatment becomes tougher.

For US investors, the rules reach lenders listed in New York: Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco and Nu Holdings, the parent of the digital bank Nubank. The policy rate, the Selic, stood at 13.75% on 26 November 2026, so card borrowers already face high costs.

The published rules give no estimate of how many cardholders the limit cut would reach. The Central Bank has yet to set the debt-sale details.

Further reading: Brazil Overdue Debt Hits Record, Study Finds and Brazil Bad Loans Climb to 4.98%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is affected by the card-limit cut?

Cardholders who repeatedly pay only part of the bill and borrow the rest. People who pay in full are not covered by the rule.

Can a borrower far behind on payments still get help?

Yes, but only to restructure what is owed, such as renegotiating or moving the debt to a cheaper product. Banks cannot lend new money, except in the exempt cases.

Are the rules final?

The resolutions are approved and published, but the Central Bank must still set the details for debt sales. Most rules take effect from 1 July 2027.

More: Brazil news

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

Sources Central Bank of Brazil and National Monetary Council: Resolution CMN 5.350 (25 November 2026), https://www.bcb.gov.br/api/conteudo/app/normativos/exibenormativo?p1=Resolu%C3%A7%C3%A3o%20CMN&p2=5350; Resolution CMN 5.349 (25 November 2026); Resolution BCB 610, 609 and 608 (25 November 2026); Joint Resolution 22 (25 November 2026), all at https://www.bcb.gov.br/estabilidadefinanceira/buscanormas; Financial Stability Report, October 2026, https://www.bcb.gov.br/content/publicacoes/ref/202610/RELESTAB202610-refPub.pdf; Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decision of 4 November 2026.

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