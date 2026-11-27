Brazil Credit Slows as Loan Costs Rise
Credit grew more slowly over the year, and borrowers paid more for it. Households borrowed more in October, while companies borrowed less.
Economy: Brazil
Brazilians kept borrowing in October, but yearly credit growth cooled and loans cost more. Brazil’s central bank, the Banco Central do Brasil (BCB), said on Friday 27 November 2026 that bank credit reached R$7.5 trillion (US$1.35 trillion), up 0.4% on September.
Households drove the monthly gain, with debt up 0.7% to R$4.7 trillion (US$847 billion), while company credit slipped 0.1% to R$2.7 trillion (US$486 billion). We convert reais at about R$5.55 per US$1 (RT market data, afternoon of 27 November 2026).
Key Facts
- Who. Brazil’s central bank (BCB) published its October bank credit data on Friday 27 November 2026.
- What. Total credit rose 0.4% in the month, but 12-month growth slowed to 7.8%.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market, gives 92.5% odds Copom, the rate committee, holds the Selic in December.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 27 November 2026, 15:00 GMT
Credit grew more slowly over the year, and borrowers paid more for it. Households borrowed more in October, while companies borrowed less.
The 12-month picture is cooler. Total credit grew 7.8% in the year to October, down from 8.5% in the year to September, the BCB’s 27 November statistics note shows.
Household credit slowed to 9.1% from 10.0%, and company credit to 5.8% from 6.2%. New lending still picked up, rising 0.9% in October after seasonal adjustment, with households up 1.3% and companies up 0.1%, the BCB reported.
The average interest rate on new loans reached 32.9% a year in October, up 0.9 points in 12 months, the BCB said on 27 November. The bank spread, the gap between what banks pay for funds and what they charge borrowers, widened to 22.1 points, up 0.4 in the month and 1.2 over the year.
Market-rate loans, which the BCB’s English-language texts call non-earmarked credit, averaged 49.5% a year in October, up 3.0 points in 12 months. Households paid 62.6% a year and companies 25.1%, according to the same BCB note.
The stock of market-rate credit stood at R$4.2 trillion (US$757 billion), up 0.1% in the month and 5.4% in 12 months. Company market-rate credit fell 0.7% to R$1.6 trillion (US$288 billion), while household market-rate credit rose 0.5% to R$2.6 trillion (US$468 billion).
Defaults, meaning loans more than 90 days overdue as a share of the portfolio, stood at 5.1% in October, up 0.1 point in the month and 0.9 point in 12 months, the BCB reported. Household default rose 0.1 point to 6.1%, company default held at 3.3%, and household default on market-rate loans reached 8.2%.
Copom, the BCB committee that sets interest rates, kept the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, at 13.75% a year at its meeting of 3 to 4 November 2026. Its minutes say a restrictive monetary policy “keeps interest rates on non-earmarked credit at very high levels for both household and corporate sectors” (Copom minutes, 282nd meeting, paragraph 5).
On Wednesday 25 November 2026, the National Monetary Council (the body that sets Brazil’s financial rules) and the BCB announced a debt-curbing package, covered in Brazil Tightens Credit Rules to Curb Debt, that curbs card limits for habitual revolving-credit users and new unsecured loans to borrowers more than 90 days overdue. Most of its rules start on 1 July 2027.
Companies saw the sharper monthly move in October: their market-rate credit shrank 0.7% while the rate on it rose 0.7 points in the month, to 25.1% a year, the BCB reported on 27 November 2026. Copom’s minutes tie such high rates to the cooling demand the committee wants, because slower demand helps pull inflation back to target.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gave a 92.5% chance on 27 November 2026 (9:33 a.m. Eastern Time) that Copom leaves the Selic unchanged in December, and US$183,252 has been traded across all December Selic outcomes. A cut of 25 basis points (0.25 percentage point) is priced at 3.8% and a rise of the same size at 3.0%, and these prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Copom is due to meet again in December. Its next decision on the Selic, now at 13.75%, is the next scheduled step for borrowing costs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is market-rate credit?
Loans whose rates banks set freely, which the BCB reports separately from other lending. Their cost moves with the Selic and with bank margins.
Why does the bank spread matter?
A wider spread means borrowers pay a bigger markup over what banks pay for their funds. It can keep loans costly even when the benchmark rate holds steady.
When does Copom meet next?
It meets again in December. The Selic is its main tool for steering borrowing costs.
More: Brazil news
Sources
Central Bank of Brazil: Monetary and credit statistics press note, 27 November 2026; Copom minutes, 282nd meeting, 3 to 4 November 2026; Polymarket market “Bank of Brazil decision in December?”.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.