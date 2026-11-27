Credit grew more slowly over the year, and borrowers paid more for it. Households borrowed more in October, while companies borrowed less.

Photo: Banco Central do Brasil / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Economy: Brazil

Brazilians kept borrowing in October, but yearly credit growth cooled and loans cost more. Brazil’s central bank, the Banco Central do Brasil (BCB), said on Friday 27 November 2026 that bank credit reached R$7.5 trillion (US$1.35 trillion), up 0.4% on September.

Households drove the monthly gain, with debt up 0.7% to R$4.7 trillion (US$847 billion), while company credit slipped 0.1% to R$2.7 trillion (US$486 billion). We convert reais at about R$5.55 per US$1 (RT market data, afternoon of 27 November 2026).

Key Facts Who. Brazil’s central bank (BCB) published its October bank credit data on Friday 27 November 2026.

What. Total credit rose 0.4% in the month, but 12-month growth slowed to 7.8%.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market, gives 92.5% odds Copom, the rate committee, holds the Selic in December.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 15:00 GMT

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Credit grew more slowly over the year, and borrowers paid more for it. Households borrowed more in October, while companies borrowed less.

The 12-month picture is cooler. Total credit grew 7.8% in the year to October, down from 8.5% in the year to September, the BCB’s 27 November statistics note shows.

The Central Bank of Brazil headquarters in Brasília. Photo: Senado Federal (Brazil’s Senate) / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Household credit slowed to 9.1% from 10.0%, and company credit to 5.8% from 6.2%. New lending still picked up, rising 0.9% in October after seasonal adjustment, with households up 1.3% and companies up 0.1%, the BCB reported.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The average interest rate on new loans reached 32.9% a year in October, up 0.9 points in 12 months, the BCB said on 27 November. The bank spread, the gap between what banks pay for funds and what they charge borrowers, widened to 22.1 points, up 0.4 in the month and 1.2 over the year.

Market-rate loans, which the BCB’s English-language texts call non-earmarked credit, averaged 49.5% a year in October, up 3.0 points in 12 months. Households paid 62.6% a year and companies 25.1%, according to the same BCB note.

The stock of market-rate credit stood at R$4.2 trillion (US$757 billion), up 0.1% in the month and 5.4% in 12 months. Company market-rate credit fell 0.7% to R$1.6 trillion (US$288 billion), while household market-rate credit rose 0.5% to R$2.6 trillion (US$468 billion).

Defaults, meaning loans more than 90 days overdue as a share of the portfolio, stood at 5.1% in October, up 0.1 point in the month and 0.9 point in 12 months, the BCB reported. Household default rose 0.1 point to 6.1%, company default held at 3.3%, and household default on market-rate loans reached 8.2%.

Copom, the BCB committee that sets interest rates, kept the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, at 13.75% a year at its meeting of 3 to 4 November 2026. Its minutes say a restrictive monetary policy “keeps interest rates on non-earmarked credit at very high levels for both household and corporate sectors” (Copom minutes, 282nd meeting, paragraph 5).

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

On Wednesday 25 November 2026, the National Monetary Council (the body that sets Brazil’s financial rules) and the BCB announced a debt-curbing package, covered in Brazil Tightens Credit Rules to Curb Debt, that curbs card limits for habitual revolving-credit users and new unsecured loans to borrowers more than 90 days overdue. Most of its rules start on 1 July 2027.

Companies saw the sharper monthly move in October: their market-rate credit shrank 0.7% while the rate on it rose 0.7 points in the month, to 25.1% a year, the BCB reported on 27 November 2026. Copom’s minutes tie such high rates to the cooling demand the committee wants, because slower demand helps pull inflation back to target.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gave a 92.5% chance on 27 November 2026 (9:33 a.m. Eastern Time) that Copom leaves the Selic unchanged in December, and US$183,252 has been traded across all December Selic outcomes. A cut of 25 basis points (0.25 percentage point) is priced at 3.8% and a rise of the same size at 3.0%, and these prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Copom is due to meet again in December. Its next decision on the Selic, now at 13.75%, is the next scheduled step for borrowing costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is market-rate credit?

Loans whose rates banks set freely, which the BCB reports separately from other lending. Their cost moves with the Selic and with bank margins.

Why does the bank spread matter?

A wider spread means borrowers pay a bigger markup over what banks pay for their funds. It can keep loans costly even when the benchmark rate holds steady.

When does Copom meet next?

It meets again in December. The Selic is its main tool for steering borrowing costs.

More: Brazil news

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026