Brazil Moves to Extend Gas Aid to 2031

Brazil: Social Policy

Brazil’s federal government wants to keep its free cooking-gas programme, Gás do Povo (“Gas of the People”), running until November 2031. The change takes effect now but needs Congress to confirm it.

Brazil’s federal government extended the life of Gás do Povo until 19 November 2031 through a provisional measure published on Monday 9 November 2026. A provisional measure (medida provisória) is a presidential decree that takes effect at once but lapses unless Congress converts it into law, normally within 120 days.

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The programme gives low-income families free refills of the cooking-gas cylinder they use for the stove. For US readers, the move shows how the government in Brasília, Brazil’s capital, wants to keep a fuel subsidy for millions of homes beyond the next presidential term.

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What. Provisional Measure 1,400, a presidential decree needing congressional approval, extends the programme to 19 November 2031.

Who. About 15 million Brazilian families receive free cooking-gas refills.

Vouchers. On 10 November, the government releases 3.1 million refill vouchers.

Cost. That batch costs over R$337 million (about US$61 million at R$5.51 per US$).

Next. Congress must convert the measure into law, and budget credits must be opened.

What the Government Decided

Provisional Measure 1,400, dated 6 November 2026 and published in the Diário Oficial da União (DOU, Brazil’s official gazette) on 9 November, changes article 8 of Law 14,237 of 2021, the programme’s legal base, so that it stays in force until 19 November 2031, according to the government. The measure takes effect on publication, but the extension’s effects depend on the government opening the budget credits the programme needs.

The government framed the extension as a way to keep tackling energy poverty, meaning households that struggle to pay for cooking fuel. It also pointed to how heavily liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the bottled fuel used for cooking, weighs on the budgets of vulnerable families.

File photo. Ministry buildings in Brasília, undated. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Gets Free Refills

The programme serves about 15 million families, according to the federal government. Among the conditions, a family qualifies if household income is up to half a minimum wage per person and it is listed in the Cadastro Único, Brazil’s federal welfare registry, with data updated in the past 24 months.

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The registry entry must also be free of problems, such as an open data review or a death recorded for the head of household. The head of household’s CPF, Brazil’s taxpayer number, must be in good standing with the Receita Federal, the federal tax agency.

In Plain English Gás do Povo gives eligible families a voucher. They take it to an accredited shop and swap it for a full cooking-gas cylinder at no charge.

Vouchers Start Tuesday

On Tuesday 10 November the programme releases 3.1 million vouchers for free cylinder refills, of which 380,500 go to families joining the programme and 2.7 million to families already enrolled. The government puts the cost of this batch at more than R$337 million (about US$61 million at R$5.51 per US$).

Families redeem the vouchers at 27,160 accredited resellers, according to the Ministry of Social Development, the federal ministry that runs the programme. Disque Social 121 is the government’s social-services hotline for questions about benefits.

Why It Matters Beyond 2030

The new end date runs past the next presidential term, which begins on 1 January 2027 and ends on 1 January 2031. If Congress confirms the measure, the programme will outlast the government that takes office in January, although its spending still needs yearly budget approval.

The programme’s rules were set by Decree 12,649 of 2 October 2025, which regulates the free-refill modality. Whether those rules change, for example in the voucher value, is not part of what we could confirm from the 9 November announcement.

What Is Not Known

The details we could confirm do not include the value of each voucher or the total annual budget through 2031. It is also open whether Congress will vote the measure into law, change it or let it lapse.

The measure has to be converted within the constitutional window of 120 days, so a vote is expected in the coming months. Until then the extension rests on the provisional measure alone.

What It Means for You

If you have family in Brazil or invest there, the measure signals that the government wants lower-income households’ gas costs to stay covered. For markets, the open question is the bill: the subsidy adds a long-dated spending line, and the first test comes when Congress votes on the measure.

Read more on Brazil and on the earlier cooking gas subsidy. The Latin America Power Map shows where Brazil stands among its neighbours.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Gás do Povo?

It is a federal programme that gives low-income Brazilian families free refills of cooking-gas cylinders through vouchers. It now covers about 15 million families, according to the federal government.

Until when is the programme valid?

Provisional Measure 1,400, published on 9 November 2026, extends it until 19 November 2031. Congress still has to convert the measure into law.

Who can receive the free gas?

Families with income of up to half a minimum wage per person, registered in the Cadastro Único with data updated in the last 24 months. The head of household’s CPF, the taxpayer number, must also be regular.

Sources: Medida Provisória nº 1.400 of 6 November 2026 (Diário Oficial da União, 9 November 2026); Ministry of Social Development, Gás do Povo programme page; Decree 12,649 of 2 October 2025 (Chamber of Deputies legislation database).