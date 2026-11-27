Lula Allies Welcome Banker as Finance Chief
Backers call it a signal of fiscal discipline, and critics call it a bank in the ministry. The data say interest rates will fall only slowly.
Finance Ministry: Brazil
Brazil’s political and business establishment lined up on Thursday 26 November 2026 behind President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s choice of Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, as finance minister. Praise came from the vice-president, the leader of the Senate and the sitting minister, while lawmakers on the left and the right raised pointed doubts.
The split matters to investors abroad because the next steps on interest rates and the budget now depend on one banker’s credibility. The central bank’s rate committee, known as Copom, meets on 8 and 9 December.
Key Facts
- Who. Government allies and congressional leaders back Lula’s finance pick, Bradesco chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco.
- What. Backers see lower rates and a tighter budget; some left-wing lawmakers fear a banker’s influence.
- Where. Brazil, where the benchmark Selic interest rate stands at 13.75% a year.
- When. Announced Thursday 26 November 2026; he starts in 2027, with no date given.
- As of. 27 November 2026, 04:00 GMT
Backers call it a signal of fiscal discipline, and critics call it a bank in the ministry. The data say interest rates will fall only slowly.
The presidential office, known as the Planalto, said in a note that Trabuco accepted Lula’s invitation and will lead the Finance Ministry from 2027. It gave no start date.
Trabuco has worked at Bradesco since he was 17 and is a member of the Conselhão, the president’s advisory council on economic and social development. The stock market welcomed the news, with the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rising more than 6% on Thursday.
Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin called the choice “an excellent piece of news for Brazil” and said Trabuco “has the preparation, experience and public spirit” for the job (translated from Portuguese). Senate president Davi Alcolumbre said he received the choice with great optimism.
Dario Durigan, the sitting finance minister, said a country “moves well when led with seriousness and ethics” (translated). He will hand over the ministry when Trabuco takes office in 2027.
The Doubts on Left and Right
Lindbergh Farias, a deputy from Rio de Janeiro for Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), wrote on social media that the first thing that came to mind was “the Joaquim Levy moment” and that he hoped history would not repeat itself. Levy was the banker who ran the ministry under President Dilma Rousseff in 2015 and left in December of that year as the economy slid into recession.
Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator of the conservative Liberal Party (PL), accused Lula of an electoral swindle. He said Lula had become a “Faria Limer”, a jibe at Avenida Faria Lima, the São Paulo street that houses the financial industry.
What the Numbers Allow
The central bank’s benchmark Selic rate has stood at 13.75% a year since at least 1 October, according to the bank’s own data series. In the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of about 145 market economists, dated 19 November, the median forecast was no change by the end of 2026 and 13.00% for the end of 2027.
That is only 0.75 percentage points of cuts over a year, far less than the hopes in the political statements. The same survey expects a primary deficit of 0.4% of gross domestic product in 2027, meaning the budget before interest payments would still show a gap.
For readers in the United States, the link is the cost of borrowing. A smaller deficit lowers the government’s borrowing need, and the central bank can then cut its rate with less fear of inflation.
The real strengthened on the day, with the central bank’s official rate at R$5.74 to the dollar (about US$0.17 per real) on 26 November, from R$5.88 the day before. Bradesco’s New York-listed shares, which trade as BBD, did not trade that day because US markets were closed for Thanksgiving.
The next dated step is the Copom decision on Wednesday 9 December, due that evening. Trabuco’s plan for the 2027 budget is the larger test, and he has not yet set it out in public.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
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Brazil — Live Market Board
+6.07%
176,799.84
+6.07%
70,563.45
-1.13%
10,541.09
+1.20%
2,848,945
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2,452.46
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|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|176,799.84
|+6.07%
|+11.51%
|166,684.61
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.65
|-2.92%
|+6.01%
|5.82
|5.65
|5.65
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.19
|+4.42%
|+34.01%
|41.36
|44.00
|42.32
|43,533,400
|VALE3
|58.73
|+3.22%
|-11.79%
|56.90
|58.73
|57.54
|18,799,500
|ITUB4
|42.56
|+6.37%
|+7.31%
|40.01
|42.56
|41.05
|27,767,500
|BBDC4
|15.83
|+11.56%
|-18.90%
|14.19
|15.83
|14.63
|99,251,800
|BBAS3
|16.54
|+12.59%
|-25.56%
|14.69
|16.54
|15.04
|54,762,900
|B3SA3
|16.16
|+10.84%
|+9.86%
|14.58
|16.17
|15.06
|40,860,900
|ABEV3
|16.43
|+3.92%
|+20.19%
|15.81
|16.43
|15.88
|31,867,400
|WEGE3
|51.36
|+3.44%
|+15.68%
|49.65
|51.98
|49.15
|9,795,700
|PRIO3
|62.45
|+3.22%
|+64.39%
|60.50
|62.45
|60.90
|5,435,400
|SUZB3
|54.87
|-0.96%
|+14.65%
|55.40
|55.98
|53.04
|8,809,300
|RENT3
|33.77
|+15.18%
|-24.55%
|29.32
|34.36
|30.52
|19,700,000
|AZZA3
|16.94
|+10.50%
|-42.01%
|15.33
|17.19
|15.65
|9,287,000
|CSNA3
|3.74
|+8.41%
|-56.71%
|3.45
|3.74
|3.55
|18,702,800
|GGBR4
|26.50
|+2.47%
|+38.53%
|25.86
|26.50
|25.70
|7,120,700
|ENEV3
|28.72
|+4.32%
|+42.18%
|27.53
|28.72
|28.02
|12,092,000
33.77
+15.18%
16.54
+12.59%
15.83
+11.56%
16.16
+10.84%
16.94
+10.50%
3.74
+8.41%
42.56
+6.37%
176,799.84
+6.07%
Frequently Asked Questions
Who backs Trabuco’s appointment?
The vice-president, the Senate leader and the sitting finance minister welcomed it. Their statements are praise, not policy commitments.
Does his arrival mean lower interest rates soon?
Not by itself, because the central bank sets the Selic rate separately from the ministry. Economists polled by the bank expect only modest cuts through 2027.
Who doubts the choice?
Deputies from Lula’s own party fear a banker’s influence, and Flávio Bolsonaro of the opposition mocked it. All spoke on social media on Thursday.
Sources
Planalto (presidential office) note and statements by Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, Senate president Davi Alcolumbre, Finance Minister Dario Durigan and the lawmakers named, 26 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Selic target (series 432), Focus survey of 19 November 2026 and exchange rate of 26 November 2026 (bcb.gov.br); Copom calendar 2026.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
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