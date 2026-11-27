Backers call it a signal of fiscal discipline, and critics call it a bank in the ministry. The data say interest rates will fall only slowly.

The Finance Ministry building in Brasília, the post Adolfo Sachsida is reported to be favoured for (Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Finance Ministry: Brazil

Brazil’s political and business establishment lined up on Thursday 26 November 2026 behind President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s choice of Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, as finance minister. Praise came from the vice-president, the leader of the Senate and the sitting minister, while lawmakers on the left and the right raised pointed doubts.

The split matters to investors abroad because the next steps on interest rates and the budget now depend on one banker’s credibility. The central bank’s rate committee, known as Copom, meets on 8 and 9 December.

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Key Facts Who. Government allies and congressional leaders back Lula’s finance pick, Bradesco chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco.

What. Backers see lower rates and a tighter budget; some left-wing lawmakers fear a banker’s influence.

Where. Brazil, where the benchmark Selic interest rate stands at 13.75% a year.

When. Announced Thursday 26 November 2026; he starts in 2027, with no date given.

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:00 GMT

Backers call it a signal of fiscal discipline, and critics call it a bank in the ministry. The data say interest rates will fall only slowly.

The presidential office, known as the Planalto, said in a note that Trabuco accepted Lula’s invitation and will lead the Finance Ministry from 2027. It gave no start date.

Trabuco has worked at Bradesco since he was 17 and is a member of the Conselhão, the president’s advisory council on economic and social development. The stock market welcomed the news, with the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rising more than 6% on Thursday.

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Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin called the choice “an excellent piece of news for Brazil” and said Trabuco “has the preparation, experience and public spirit” for the job (translated from Portuguese). Senate president Davi Alcolumbre said he received the choice with great optimism.

Dario Durigan, the sitting finance minister, said a country “moves well when led with seriousness and ethics” (translated). He will hand over the ministry when Trabuco takes office in 2027.

The Doubts on Left and Right

Lindbergh Farias, a deputy from Rio de Janeiro for Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), wrote on social media that the first thing that came to mind was “the Joaquim Levy moment” and that he hoped history would not repeat itself. Levy was the banker who ran the ministry under President Dilma Rousseff in 2015 and left in December of that year as the economy slid into recession.

Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator of the conservative Liberal Party (PL), accused Lula of an electoral swindle. He said Lula had become a “Faria Limer”, a jibe at Avenida Faria Lima, the São Paulo street that houses the financial industry.

File photo. A ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the government avenue in Brasília, in 2022. Foto: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

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What the Numbers Allow

The central bank’s benchmark Selic rate has stood at 13.75% a year since at least 1 October, according to the bank’s own data series. In the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of about 145 market economists, dated 19 November, the median forecast was no change by the end of 2026 and 13.00% for the end of 2027.

That is only 0.75 percentage points of cuts over a year, far less than the hopes in the political statements. The same survey expects a primary deficit of 0.4% of gross domestic product in 2027, meaning the budget before interest payments would still show a gap.

For readers in the United States, the link is the cost of borrowing. A smaller deficit lowers the government’s borrowing need, and the central bank can then cut its rate with less fear of inflation.

The real strengthened on the day, with the central bank’s official rate at R$5.74 to the dollar (about US$0.17 per real) on 26 November, from R$5.88 the day before. Bradesco’s New York-listed shares, which trade as BBD, did not trade that day because US markets were closed for Thanksgiving.

The next dated step is the Copom decision on Wednesday 9 December, due that evening. Trabuco’s plan for the 2027 budget is the larger test, and he has not yet set it out in public.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,799.84

+6.07% +11.51% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 93% advancing 14 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.65 -2.92% EUR / BRL 6.20 -4.08% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.27 -2.47% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +10.50% AZZA3 Financials +10.34% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +9.31% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +4.70% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +4.32% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +3.92% ABEV3 Energy +3.82% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -0.96% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,799.84

+6.07%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,563.45

-1.13%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,541.09

+1.20%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,799.84 +6.07% +11.51% 166,684.61 — — — USD/BRL 5.65 -2.92% +6.01% 5.82 5.65 5.65 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.19 +4.42% +34.01% 41.36 44.00 42.32 43,533,400 VALE3 58.73 +3.22% -11.79% 56.90 58.73 57.54 18,799,500 ITUB4 42.56 +6.37% +7.31% 40.01 42.56 41.05 27,767,500 BBDC4 15.83 +11.56% -18.90% 14.19 15.83 14.63 99,251,800 BBAS3 16.54 +12.59% -25.56% 14.69 16.54 15.04 54,762,900 B3SA3 16.16 +10.84% +9.86% 14.58 16.17 15.06 40,860,900 ABEV3 16.43 +3.92% +20.19% 15.81 16.43 15.88 31,867,400 WEGE3 51.36 +3.44% +15.68% 49.65 51.98 49.15 9,795,700 PRIO3 62.45 +3.22% +64.39% 60.50 62.45 60.90 5,435,400 SUZB3 54.87 -0.96% +14.65% 55.40 55.98 53.04 8,809,300 RENT3 33.77 +15.18% -24.55% 29.32 34.36 30.52 19,700,000 AZZA3 16.94 +10.50% -42.01% 15.33 17.19 15.65 9,287,000 CSNA3 3.74 +8.41% -56.71% 3.45 3.74 3.55 18,702,800 GGBR4 26.50 +2.47% +38.53% 25.86 26.50 25.70 7,120,700 ENEV3 28.72 +4.32% +42.18% 27.53 28.72 28.02 12,092,000 Largest moves today RENT3

33.77

+15.18% BBAS3

16.54

+12.59% BBDC4

15.83

+11.56% B3SA3

16.16

+10.84% AZZA3

16.94

+10.50% CSNA3

3.74

+8.41% ITUB4

42.56

+6.37% IBOV

176,799.84

+6.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 6.07%, with breadth positive — 14 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Brazil’s Rate Futures Fall as Prices Cool Read →

Frequently Asked Questions

Who backs Trabuco’s appointment?

The vice-president, the Senate leader and the sitting finance minister welcomed it. Their statements are praise, not policy commitments.

Does his arrival mean lower interest rates soon?

Not by itself, because the central bank sets the Selic rate separately from the ministry. Economists polled by the bank expect only modest cuts through 2027.

Who doubts the choice?

Deputies from Lula’s own party fear a banker’s influence, and Flávio Bolsonaro of the opposition mocked it. All spoke on social media on Thursday.

Sources Planalto (presidential office) note and statements by Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, Senate president Davi Alcolumbre, Finance Minister Dario Durigan and the lawmakers named, 26 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Selic target (series 432), Focus survey of 19 November 2026 and exchange rate of 26 November 2026 (bcb.gov.br); Copom calendar 2026.

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