Forecasters still expect small growth, but a rising number now say a downturn is possible, and household debt sits at the centre of the worry.

The Consolação metro station entrance on Avenida Paulista, about 200 metres from Blue Note São Paulo according to the venue. (Photo: Guilherme B Alves, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Brazil

Brazilian economists are openly discussing a recession next year, after the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas (Ibre, a leading economic think tank) said a downturn is “not ruled out”. Itaú, a large Brazilian private bank, cut its growth forecast for 2027 from 1.2% to 0.5% on 30 October.

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Brazil is Latin America’s biggest market, so the debate matters to holders of US-listed shares in Petrobras (oil), Vale (mining) and Itaú, to anyone trading the real, and to US exporters selling there. The real closed at about R$5.93 per US$1 on Thursday 19 November 2026, its weakest close in about 19 months.

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Key Facts Who. Ibre, a Brazilian think tank, says recession is not ruled out; Itaú cut its forecast.

Numbers. Record 84.2 million Brazilians in default, or 51.1% of adults.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (US betting market): 85.5% for no Brazil rate change in December, 21 Nov.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 18:25 GMT.

Forecasters still expect small growth, but a rising number now say a downturn is possible, and household debt sits at the centre of the worry.

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Ibre says projections by its economists, consultancies and banks point to growth of about 1% in 2027. In a preliminary exercise, it found that if financial conditions keep worsening, with higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, the sectors tied to the home economy (commerce, manufacturing and services) would shrink 0.5% next year.

Even with 1% growth in the commodity sectors, meaning farming and mining and oil, GDP would then be stagnant, Ibre said. Its Financial Conditions Indicator describes restrictive conditions, with real interest rates, which means rates above inflation, between 9.5% and 9.7% a year.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The slowdown is already visible in the central bank’s activity index, IBC-Br, which fell 0.9% in the third quarter of 2026 against the second, seasonally adjusted, according to the Banco Central do Brasil’s data of 16 November. Orthodox economists, who favour strict budget discipline, trace the problem to the indecision of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on how to tackle the fiscal crisis, which they see as the root of high interest rates.

After the presidential runoff on Sunday 25 October 2026, those economists say, interest rates rose, the dollar jumped and the stock market fell. Ibre and other forecasters now fear that the same squeeze will reach families and firms through dearer credit.

The central bank’s Selic rate, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, stands at 13.75% a year, according to the Banco Central do Brasil. Its rate-setting committee, Copom, is due to decide at a meeting on 8 and 9 December.

Fecomercio-SP, the São Paulo state commerce federation, speaks openly of a recession in 2027, citing “the exhaustion of the growth model based on indebtedness”. Safra, a Brazilian bank, says the market sees a bigger recession risk next year.

File photo: a residential block on Avenida Paulista, São Paulo, where household debt weighs on budgets.

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Sérgio Vale, chief economist at the consultancy MB Associados, calls a recession “increasingly” possible, “a mini-2015”, a reference to the year when GDP fell 3.8% at the time. He adds that this time there is no corruption probe like Car Wash, the Brazilian investigation that rocked the economy in 2015.

Silvia Matos, who coordinates Ibre’s macro bulletin, sees the economy facing a period of “purgatory” even if the government tackled the fiscal imbalance. Without a credible signal, she warns, the risk of a credit crisis grows because of household debt.

Serasa, Brazil’s biggest credit bureau, counted a record 84.2 million Brazilians in default in September 2026, or 51.1% of the adult population. Each owes on average R$7,094 (about US$1,196, using R$5.93 = US$1 throughout this article).

Not everyone agrees: Daycoval, a Brazilian bank, forecasts 2027 growth of 1.2%, a rise rather than a fall, according to its own projections of early November. José Júlio Senna, a former central bank director, says it may be early to talk of recession, but that it is not ruled out.

For US readers the channel is direct: high Brazilian rates and a weak real squeeze household budgets and company profits, which lowers the dollar value of Brazilian earnings. The official record has not yet said how deep any slowdown would be.

IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics institute, is due to publish official third-quarter GDP on Wednesday 2 December 2026, according to its calendar. The Copom decision follows on Wednesday 9 December, after markets close, according to the central bank’s calendar.

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What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a US prediction market where traders bet real money, gave 85.5% to no change in the Brazilian central bank’s rate at its December meeting, as of 1:27 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday 21 November 2026. About US$145,571 has been traded on that market, with 5.5% on a quarter-point cut and 5.2% on a quarter-point rise.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Background: Brazil Economy Explained, US$2.65 Trillion in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Brazil already in a recession?

No official data say so yet, and some economists argue the figures do not support that label. The official third-quarter GDP release will be the first hard test.

Why does this matter outside Brazil?

Brazil is Latin America’s largest market, so a slowdown can weigh on the real and on US-listed Brazilian shares. It also affects US companies that sell goods there.

What could change the outlook?

A credible plan to fix the government’s finances would ease pressure on interest rates, economists such as Silvia Matos argue. Even then, she expects a difficult adjustment.

Sources Primary sources only: FGV Ibre; Serasa (September 2026 default data); Banco Central do Brasil (IBC-Br, Selic, Copom calendar); IBGE (release calendar).

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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