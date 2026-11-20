Overdue loans are rising across Brazil’s banking system, and a lender with heavy farm exposure has halved its profit outlook.

Markets: Brazil

Brazilians fell further behind on their loans in September, when 4.98% of all credit was more than 90 days overdue, according to central bank statistics. A year earlier the share was 4.09%.

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Company loans were 3.28% overdue against 2.77%, and Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled lender, halved its 2026 profit forecast. The squeeze reaches New York, where Itaú Unibanco and Bradesco, two large private banks, have shares trading.

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Key Facts Who. Brazil’s central bank and four large banks: Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco, Santander Brasil and Banco do Brasil.

What. Overdue loans reached 4.98% of credit in September, up from 4.09%; company loans 3.28%.

Why. State-controlled Banco do Brasil’s overdue loans hit 6.08%, and it halved its 2026 profit forecast.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

Overdue loans are rising across Brazil’s banking system, and a lender with heavy farm exposure has halved its profit outlook.

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The central bank’s monthly credit statistics show total lending of R$7.44 trillion (R$ is the Brazilian real; about US$1.25 trillion at R$5.93 per US$1, Thursday’s close) in September, up 8.6% in 12 months. The overdue share therefore rose faster than lending itself.

For companies the overdue share rose to 3.28% from 2.77% a year earlier. The central bank counts a loan as overdue once a payment is more than 90 days late.

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São Paulo’s financial district, home to the head offices of several of Brazil’s largest banks. File photo. Foto: Zé Carlos Barretta.

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Bradesco, a large private bank, reported on Thursday 22 October 2026 recurring profit of R$7.11 billion (about US$1.2 billion), which strips out one-off items. Loans more than 90 days overdue stood at 4.6% of its loan book, up from 4.1% a year earlier.

Santander Brasil, the local arm of Spain’s Santander, reported in late October recurring profit of R$2.9 billion (about US$490 million), down 28% in a year. Its overdue loans rose to 3.4% of its loan book from 2.8%.

Itaú Unibanco reported recurring profit of R$12.6 billion (about US$2.1 billion) on Tuesday 3 November 2026. Its overdue loans stood at 2.0% of its loan book, after six quarters at 1.9%.

Banco do Brasil’s loans more than 90 days overdue reached 6.08% in September against 4.51% a year earlier, with farm loans at 6.92%. The bank said the damage fell mainly on medium and large soy, corn and cattle producers, mostly in the Centre-West, Brazil’s farming heartland.

It cut its 2026 profit forecast to R$9 billion to R$11 billion (about US$1.5 billion to US$1.9 billion) from R$18 billion to R$22 billion. It also raised its expected cost of credit, the money set aside for bad loans, to R$80 billion to R$83 billion (about US$13.5 billion to US$14 billion) from R$65 billion to R$70 billion (about US$11 billion to US$12 billion).

For US investors, Itaú Unibanco and Bradesco trade on the New York Stock Exchange as American depositary receipts, dollar-traded certificates backed by Brazilian shares, under the tickers ITUB and BBD. Rising defaults weigh on bank earnings, and a weaker real shrinks their dollar value.

The central bank’s PTAX, its daily reference exchange rate, moved from R$5.79 per US$1 on Tuesday 17 November to R$5.89 on Thursday 19 November. The October credit figures, not yet published, will show whether overdue loans keep rising.

What does overdue mean here?

A loan is overdue when a payment is more than 90 days late. The central bank counts these loans as a share of all credit.

Can US investors buy these banks?

Itaú Unibanco and Bradesco trade in New York as depositary receipts. Their prices move with the real as well as with bank earnings.

Which bank has the highest overdue share?

Banco do Brasil, at 6.08% in September, the highest of the four banks covered here. Itaú Unibanco was the lowest at 2.0%.

Sources Central bank, monetary and credit statistics and PTAX exchange rates: Banco Central do Brasil · Third-quarter 2026 results releases: Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco, Santander Brasil and Banco do Brasil

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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