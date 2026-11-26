Brazil: Courts

Brazil’s Supreme Court will decide in December whether the state of Rio de Janeiro must hold a second round for governor. On Wednesday 25 November 2026 Justice Cristiano Zanin scheduled the judgment for Friday 4 December, and the justices can vote online until Tuesday 15 December.

The case decides whether Douglas Ruas of the Liberal Party (PL), declared elected in the first round, keeps his win or must face Eduardo Paes of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in a runoff. Whoever wins takes charge of the state government on 1 January 2027.

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Key Facts Who. Justice Cristiano Zanin of the Supreme Federal Court scheduled the Rio governor case.

What. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) seeks a runoff after votes for Anthony Garotinho were annulled.

When. Judgment opens Friday 4 December 2026; online voting closes Tuesday 15 December.

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The court must say whether votes for a candidate whose registration was denied can decide a first round. The justices have not yet voted.

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The dispute began with the first round on Sunday 4 October 2026. Brazil’s top electoral court, the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), annulled the votes cast for Anthony Garotinho, a former governor of Rio from the Republicanos party, and ordered a recount of the votes for governor of Rio.

Ruas’s own 4,271,199 votes did not change, but the total of valid votes fell by the 274,411 Garotinho ballots that were voided. That lifted his share from 49.27% to 50.88% of valid votes, enough to be declared elected without a runoff.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Paes, the former mayor of Rio and the PSD’s candidate, had been expected to face him in a second round. The recount took that second round away.

On 8 October 2026 Zanin, the case’s rapporteur (the justice who steers it), rejected the PSD’s first request to suspend the TSE decision. The party then filed a new action, which Zanin has now put on the agenda.

The PSD argues that a runoff should depend “exclusivamente dos votos dos eleitores” (exclusively on voters’ votes), not on “eventos processuais” (procedural events). “Quem sabe que terá o registro negado pode manter-se na urna, captar votos e aguardar que a anulação definitiva retire esses votos da base” (someone who knows his registration will be denied can stay on the ballot, collect votes and wait for a final annulment to remove those votes from the base), the party writes in its filing.

File photo: the Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília at night.

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The case will be heard in the court’s virtual plenary, where justices post their votes online instead of meeting in person. The full court will judge it definitively, so the PSD’s request will get a final answer at the Supreme Court.

As of 12 November 2026, two motions for clarification (embargos de declaração) were still pending at the TSE. That means the Supreme Court’s judgment may not be the last word in the dispute.

If the court grants the PSD’s request, Rio would hold a second round between Paes and Ruas. If it refuses, the TSE’s result stands and Ruas keeps his first-round win.

The TSE’s own ruling is the opposing position, because it treated the Garotinho votes as void. Earlier Rio Times reports followed this dispute: Rio’s Runoff Bid Returns to Supreme Court and Prosecutor Opposes Rio Governor Runoff Bid.

The state of Rio de Janeiro counted about 16 million people in the 2022 census of the statistics institute IBGE, which makes it Brazil’s third most populous state. That is why a change in who governs it for four years matters well beyond the courtroom.

The justices’ votes are not yet known. The court has announced no later date than 15 December.

The next dated step is the opening of the virtual session on Friday 4 December 2026, with voting open until Tuesday 15 December. No later date has been announced.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there a dispute over Rio’s governor?

Electoral judges annulled the votes of one candidate, which gave the first-round win to Douglas Ruas. The PSD wants a runoff instead.

When will the Supreme Court decide?

The virtual session opens on Friday 4 December 2026 and voting can run until Tuesday 15 December. A justice could still delay it.

What happens if the PSD wins?

Rio would hold a second round between Eduardo Paes and Douglas Ruas. If the PSD loses, Ruas keeps his first-round win.