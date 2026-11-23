Prosecutor Opposes Rio Governor Runoff Bid
Prosecutors want Rio's governor result left as it stands, but the electoral court has not said when it will rule.
Brazil · Politics · Brief
Brazil’s Electoral Prosecution Office told the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Sunday 22 November 2026 to reject a bid to force a second round in the Rio de Janeiro governor race. The opinion, signed by deputy prosecutor-general for elections Alexandre Espinosa Bravo Barbosa, backs the result that made Douglas Ruas governor-elect.
The challenge comes from the coalition of Eduardo Paes, a former Rio mayor from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), who finished second in the first round on 4 October 2026. The full TSE bench decides the challenge.
Key Facts
- Who Brazil’s Electoral Prosecution Office opposes the Paes coalition’s bid for a Rio governor runoff.
- Why Ruas, the Liberal Party candidate, won 50.88% after the TSE voided votes for rival Anthony Garotinho.
- Next The TSE full court decides; no judgment date has been reported.
- Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of Monday 23 November 2026.
Prosecutors want Rio’s governor result left as it stands, but the electoral court has not said when it will rule.
In the first round, Douglas Ruas of the Liberal Party (PL) took 49.27% of valid votes, against 42.76% for Paes. Anthony Garotinho, a former Rio governor from the Republicanos party, had run on a contested registration and received 274,411 votes.
On Thursday 8 October 2026 the TSE, the country’s top court for elections, voided Garotinho’s votes by 5 to 2, with justices Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva and Sebastião Reis Júnior dissenting. With those votes removed from the valid total, Ruas had 50.88%, enough to win outright in round one.
On 15 October 2026 the Rio regional electoral court (TRE-RJ) proclaimed Ruas governor-elect. Governors take office on Wednesday 6 January 2027.
Paes’s coalition argues that a vote for a candidate who was on the ballot, but whose registration was later refused, is legally different from a null vote. If those votes counted, no candidate would have passed 50% and a runoff would follow.
The Electoral Prosecution Office answers that the TSE has already decided the question, and that the challenge shows “mere dissatisfaction with the solution adopted” (our translation of its Portuguese). It also opposed the national directorate of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) joining the case.
Separately, on Thursday 12 November 2026 Supreme Court (STF) justice Cristiano Zanin refused the PSD’s request for an emergency order in case ADPF 1362, a constitutional challenge, to restore a runoff. His stated reason was procedural, because at first look the case could not replace appeals still pending at the TSE, and the case continues.
No date for the TSE judgment has been reported. It is not yet clear whether the court can still change the result.
Earlier steps are in our reports on Rio’s runoff bid returning to the Supreme Court and a court’s refusal of the runoff request. More is in our Brazil news section.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Rio de Janeiro’s governor-elect?
Douglas Ruas of the Liberal Party was proclaimed governor-elect by the regional electoral court on 15 October 2026. He takes office on 6 January 2027.
Does the prosecutors’ opinion decide the case?
No. The full TSE court makes the final decision, and no judgment date has been reported.
Sources: Electoral Prosecution Office (MPE) opinion to the TSE, 22 November 2026; Superior Electoral Court (TSE) ruling, 8 October 2026; Rio regional electoral court (TRE-RJ) proclamation, 15 October 2026; Supreme Court (STF) decision in ADPF 1362, 12 November 2026.
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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