Brazil’s top court must decide whether Rio’s governor race needed a second round after votes for a barred candidate were annulled. It may also rule that the party went to the wrong court first.

Palácio Guanabara in Rio de Janeiro, seat of the state government that Douglas Ruas is set to lead from January (Photo: Ivokory, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics · Brazil

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s highest court on constitutional questions, has scheduled a vote on a party’s action asking for a second round in Rio de Janeiro’s governor race. Justice Cristiano Zanin, the judge in charge of the case, put it on the court’s online plenary on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

The justices will vote online from Friday 4 December to Tuesday 15 December 2026. The action comes from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), whose candidate Eduardo Paes, a former Rio mayor, finished second.

Key Facts Who. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) challenges Rio’s declared governor-elect, Douglas Ruas of the Liberal Party.

What. PSD wants a runoff for governor, or at least a halt to the winner’s certification.

Result. After a rival’s votes were annulled, Ruas has a valid-vote majority; Paes came second.

When. The online vote runs 4 to 15 December; those elected are certified on 18 December.

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

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Brazil’s top court must decide whether Rio’s governor race needed a second round after votes for a barred candidate were annulled. It may also rule that the party went to the wrong court first.

The dispute began on Sunday 4 October 2026, when Rio voted in the first round. On Thursday 8 October the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which runs Brazil’s elections, confirmed that Anthony Garotinho of the Republicanos party, a former Rio governor, could not run and annulled his 274,411 votes.

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Without those votes, Douglas Ruas of the Liberal Party (PL), the conservative party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, rose from 49.27% to 50.88% of valid votes. He was declared elected in the first round, with Eduardo Paes of PSD on 44.16%.

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The rule sits in Brazil’s constitution: under article 77, applied to governors through article 28, a candidate wins outright with an absolute majority of valid votes, and blank and null ballots are not counted. That is why the annulment mattered, since it shrank the pool of valid votes and lifted Ruas over the line.

PSD says this treatment is unfair to voters. In its October action, the party wrote that the annulment, “which should be a sanction on the candidate, becomes a sanction on the voter and an advantage for a third party”.

The party also says that votes for a candidate whose registration was rejected cannot be treated like blank or null ballots cast on purpose. It asks the court to hold a second round before Friday 18 December 2026, the date when those elected are formally certified (diplomação), or at least to suspend the winner’s certification.

Palácio Guanabara, seat of the Rio de Janeiro state government. File photo, 2017. Photo: Paulo Vitor, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Zanin has so far turned the party down. On Thursday 12 November 2026 he denied an urgent order, saying PSD used a direct constitutional action where appeals in the Electoral Justice were still open.

PSD filed an appeal on Thursday 19 November 2026, asking Zanin to reconsider or send the matter to the full court. The justices now decide whether to confirm his position, and if it prevails, the case ends without the STF ruling on whether a runoff should take place.

The case is therefore a test of the legal route as much as of the runoff itself. A ruling on the route alone would leave the question of a second round untouched.

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Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, head of Brazil’s federal prosecution service, issued an opinion on Monday 23 November 2026 against letting the action go ahead, because appeals are still pending at the TSE. The Attorney-General’s Office (AGU), the government’s legal arm, holds the same view that the case should go through the Electoral Justice first.

Appeals are also pending at the TSE. Until a new ruling, the result that declared Ruas elected stands.

How each justice will vote is not known, and no vote count has been published. Nor is it known whether the TSE will rule on the coalition’s separate appeal before the certification date.

If the court refuses the action, the declared result stands and no second round is held. If it agrees with PSD, a runoff would be needed, and the party wants it held before certification, which falls three days after the online vote closes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Supreme Court being asked to decide?

Whether Rio de Janeiro must hold a governor’s runoff, or at least pause the winner’s certification. Because of Zanin’s earlier refusal, the court may first rule only on whether the party chose the right route.

Why does the annulment of votes matter?

Brazilian law counts only valid votes for an outright win, so removing a barred candidate’s votes can lift the leader over the majority line. PSD says that makes the result depend on court procedure rather than on voters.

What happens if the court rejects the action?

The declared result stands and Ruas remains the winner without a second round. Appeals at the TSE are still pending, so that route stays open.

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Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Supreme Federal Court scheduling of 25 November 2026; Superior Electoral Court decisions; Prosecutor-General’s opinion of 23 November 2026; Supremo Tribunal Federal · Tribunal Superior Eleitoral · Procuradoria-Geral da República

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