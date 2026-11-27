Video games and supermarket staples drove the record, the company says. How much was actually sold is still unreported.

Brief | Business: Brazil

Mercado Livre, Brazil’s unit of the Latin American online marketplace Mercado Libre, said on Friday 27 November 2026 that it had its best Black Friday ever by midday. The company said it recorded its largest volume of sales, items sold and unique buyers for any Black Friday between midnight and noon, Brasília time (GMT-3).

Two things drove the record, the company said: video games by revenue and supermarket shopping by units sold. It has not yet said how much money changed hands.

Key Facts Who. Mercado Livre, Latin America’s largest online marketplace, set Black Friday records in Brazil.

What. Its most sales, items and unique buyers ever on a Black Friday, counted midnight to noon.

Not known. The total value of sales and the full-day results have not been released.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “A banker gets Brazil's purse strings. Stocks jump 6%” Get the brief

Video games and supermarket staples drove the record, the company says. How much was actually sold is still unreported.

Mercado Livre is the Brazilian arm of Mercado Libre Inc., which trades on Nasdaq in New York under the ticker MELI. For US readers, the statement is a first read on Brazilian shoppers from a US-listed company.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

By order value, the company named game consoles, smart TVs, washer-dryers and mobile phones as its top sellers. By units sold, the leaders were toilet paper, moisturiser, fabric softener and shampoo.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The company said it put 54 million products on discount this year, 160% more than in 2025 and its biggest offer ever. It credited two features for the pace of sales: fast delivery in greater São Paulo and longer interest-free payment plans.

File photo: the B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo, Brazil’s commercial capital.

The delivery service, called Envios Agora, was launched this year and brings orders to buyers in the greater São Paulo area within one hour. Mercado Pago, the company’s payments arm, lets its card holders pay in up to 27 interest-free instalments.

Until noon, 26% of payments used Mercado Pago tools, such as the card, account balance, the Cofrinho savings feature and the Mercado Parcelado instalment plan. The company said users of these tools were up 29% on the same period last year.

Among credit-card payments only, the Mercado Pago card had a 30% share on the platform, more than ten percentage points above the second most used card. Unique users of that method rose 40% year on year, the company said.

André Chaves, senior vice-president and country head of Mercado Pago in Brazil, said on Friday (translated from Portuguese) that the 27-instalment option “arrived as one more alternative for bigger purchases”, and that uptake shows the offer matches market demand. In an interview he added that the card helps buyers spend more per order: “People can buy more expensive products or fill bigger carts because it fits their pocket.”

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Loyalty is part of the pitch: 97% of shoppers who bought on Black Friday 2025 bought again on the platform in the following 12 months, the company said. In July 2026 it said its “7.7” campaign set a sales record in Brazil and beat the 2025 Black Friday in transactions, items sold and unique buyers.

The figures cover only half a day, and the company has not said what the total value of sales was. It also gave no year-on-year sales growth percentage, so the size of the record against 2025 is unknown.

The company has not said when it will publish full-day figures. Until it does, the noon numbers show where demand is heading, not how big the day was.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mercado Livre actually report?

It reported record Black Friday sales, items sold and unique buyers for the hours from midnight to noon. It gave no sales value.

Why does this matter outside Brazil?

Its parent company is listed on Nasdaq, so the figures hint at how Brazilian consumers are spending. The full-day results will say more.

Is the record confirmed for the whole day?

No. The company has not said when it will publish full-day figures.

More: Brazil news

Sources Mercado Livre company statement, 27 November 2026; Mercado Livre, “7.7” campaign statement, July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →