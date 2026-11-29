Quito Storm Floods Roads, Topples Walls
Heavy afternoon rain turned Quito’s roads into streams a day before voters head to the polls.
Ecuador: Weather
A thunderstorm flooded streets across Quito on Saturday 28 November 2026 and brought down at least two walls in Cumbayá, a valley district north-east of the city centre. One person was hurt when a wall fell on a car on Avenida Interoceánica, and ECU 911, Ecuador’s national emergency call and video-surveillance service, said the person was treated and discharged at the scene.
The storm came a day before Ecuador’s local elections on Sunday 29 November 2026. The National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs the vote, has not said whether any Quito polling site was affected.
Key Facts
- Who. ECU 911 and Quito’s fire brigade responded, and one person was hurt.
- What. Floods on roads in several areas and two collapsed walls in Cumbayá.
- Where. Quito and the Cumbayá valley, the afternoon of Saturday 28 November 2026.
- Next. Local elections on Sunday 29 November; the CNE has not said if any Quito site moved.
- As of. 29 November 2026, 04:15 GMT.
Heavy afternoon rain turned Quito’s roads into streams a day before voters head to the polls.
INAMHI, Ecuador’s national weather and hydrology institute, had issued short-term warning number 67 about rising rain in the Andean highlands between 15:00 and 19:00 that day. It also warned of possible hail in some places.
ECU 911, using its video cameras, reported water on roads in several parts of the city, including Cumbayá, La Forestal, La Alameda, González Suárez, La Mariscal, Queseras del Medio, the Los Chillos valley and the interchange of Simón Bolívar avenue and the General Rumiñahui highway. Traffic jammed on the Ruta Viva, the road between Puembo and Quito, and firefighters pumped out water at the Paseo San Francisco shopping centre in Cumbayá.
The most serious incident was on Avenida Interoceánica, also called Oswaldo Guayasamín, near the El Nacional sports complex, where a wall collapsed on a car and crushed its passenger side. Debris and running water covered part of the road, and Guayasamín avenue was only partly open.
Early posts on social media said two women were trapped inside the car, and images showed bystanders helping the occupants out. At 17:48 ECU 911 said one person was injured, received medical care and was discharged at the scene.
A second wall fell between Eloy Alfaro and Cristo Rey streets, near the Paseo San Francisco centre. Residents reported power cuts in Tumbaco and in housing estates in Sangolquí, and the extent of the outage is not known.
Damage costs and the number of homes without power are not known. It is also not known whether any polling site in Quito was affected.
El Niño, a warming of the Pacific Ocean that brings heavy rain, has flooded parts of Ecuador this month, and the electoral council has been tracking flooded polling sites. The CNE has about 2,500 alternative sites it can use if a site is lost.
CNE president José Cabrera said on 18 November that seven sites were flooded, down from 21 the weekend before. He added that “from night to morning the polling sites that wake up in trouble keep changing”.
For travellers in Quito, the afternoon showed that a storm warning in the highlands can mean flooded roads across several districts the same day. The forecast for Sunday was not available, and it is not known whether power has been fully restored.
Frequently Asked Questions
Was anyone hurt in the Quito storm?
ECU 911 reported one injured person after a wall fell on a car. The person was treated and discharged at the scene.
Could the storm affect Sunday’s vote in Quito?
The electoral council says it has alternative sites ready and can move a polling site at short notice. It has not said that any Quito site has been moved.
Sources
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