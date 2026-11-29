US jobs on Friday and Brazilian growth on Wednesday anchor a week without market holidays, while Polymarket traders price a December Fed hike at 94.5%.

File photo: the New York Stock Exchange, where the jobs report lands on Friday.

Rio Times Markets · The Week Ahead

The week of 30 November to 4 December 2026 brings the US jobs report for November on Friday and Brazil’s third-quarter growth figures on Wednesday, with no scheduled closures at the New York Stock Exchange or B3, Brazil’s stock exchange. For US investors, the data arrives days before the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, meets on 8 and 9 December.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Polymarket, an online prediction market, prices a 25-basis-point (0.25 percentage point) Fed rate rise at that meeting at 94.5%, as of 3:14 a.m. US Eastern time (ET) on 29 November. A jobs surprise can move that price within minutes.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts —Jobs The US November jobs report lands Friday; Brazil’s October job-creation data comes Monday. —Growth Brazil publishes third-quarter GDP (economic output) on Wednesday and October industrial output on Thursday. —Regional data Chile’s monthly activity index (IMACEC) and Peru’s November inflation arrive Tuesday. —US surveys The ISM factory index comes Tuesday and its services index Thursday. —Holidays The New York Stock Exchange and B3, Brazil’s exchange, have no scheduled closures this week. —Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, prices a December Fed hike at 94.5% (as of 3:14 a.m. US Eastern time, 29 November).

US jobs on Friday and Brazilian growth on Wednesday anchor a week without market holidays, while Polymarket traders price a December Fed hike at 94.5%.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

US Jobs and Brazil Growth Lead the Week

Labour data is the thread: Brazil reports its October job creation on Monday and the US publishes its November jobs report on Friday. Both feed the debate on interest rates in the United States and Brazil.

Growth data follows in the middle of the week, with Brazil’s third-quarter GDP on Wednesday and its October industrial output on Thursday. Chile and Peru add activity and inflation readings on Tuesday.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why Ecuador shut its borders before Sunday's vote” Get the brief

The Week, Day by Day

Monday, November 30, 2026

Brazil’s Labour Ministry publishes CAGED, its monthly count of formal jobs created, for October at 12:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. in Brazil), per the RT calendar, a market-data provider. Colombia’s DANE statistics office releases its October unemployment rate at 10:00 a.m. ET, after 8.0% in September.

Region Time (ET) Country Release Unit Consensus Prior LatAm 12:30 p.m. Brazil Formal jobs created (CAGED), October thousand jobs 77.5 121.3 (September) LatAm 10:00 a.m. Colombia Unemployment rate, October % no consensus published 8.0 (September)

Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Chile’s central bank publishes IMACEC, a monthly estimate of economic activity, for October at 6:30 a.m. ET, with a consensus of a 0.9% fall over 12 months, per the RT calendar. Peru’s INEI statistics office reports November consumer prices for Lima, the capital, with a consensus of 0.24% for the month after 0.57% in October, per the RT calendar.

In the US, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), a purchasing-managers group, publishes its manufacturing index at 10:00 a.m. ET, with a consensus of 55.0 after 55.5 in October. The US Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) follows at the same hour, with a consensus of 7.5 million after 7.52 million.

Region Time (ET) Country Release Unit Consensus Prior LatAm 6:30 a.m. Chile IMACEC economic activity, October % y/y -0.9 0.2 (September) LatAm — Peru Consumer prices, Lima, November % m/m 0.24 0.57 (October) US 10:00 a.m. United States ISM manufacturing index, November index 55.0 55.5 (October) US 10:00 a.m. United States JOLTS job openings, October million 7.5 7.52 (September)

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Brazil’s IBGE statistics office publishes third-quarter GDP at 7:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. in Brazil). The RT calendar lists a consensus of a 0.3% fall on the quarter and growth of 1.2% over 12 months.

In the US, ADP, a payroll processor, publishes its private-sector employment estimate at 8:15 a.m. ET, with a consensus of 80,000 jobs after 86,000. It is a private estimate, not the official jobs report.

Region Time (ET) Country Release Unit Consensus Prior LatAm 7:00 a.m. Brazil GDP, Q3 % q/q -0.3 0.5 (Q2) LatAm 7:00 a.m. Brazil GDP, Q3 % y/y 1.2 2.0 (Q2) US 8:15 a.m. United States ADP private employment change, November thousand jobs 80 86 (October)

Thursday, December 3, 2026

Brazil’s IBGE publishes October industrial production at 7:00 a.m. ET, with a consensus of 0.5% growth on the month after a 0.8% fall, per the RT calendar. The ISM services index follows in the US at 10:00 a.m. ET, with a consensus of 54.6 after 54.5.

Region Time (ET) Country Release Unit Consensus Prior LatAm 7:00 a.m. Brazil Industrial production, October % m/m 0.5 -0.8 (September) LatAm 7:00 a.m. Brazil Industrial production, October % y/y -1.8 -2.5 (September) US 10:00 a.m. United States ISM services index, November index 54.6 54.5 (October)

Friday, December 4, 2026

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publishes the November employment report at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a consensus of 90,000 new jobs after 165,000 and an unemployment rate of 4.1%, unchanged, per the RT calendar. The Fed meets on 8 and 9 December, four days later.

Region Time (ET) Country Release Unit Consensus Prior US 8:30 a.m. United States New jobs (non-farm payrolls), November thousand jobs 90 165 (October) US 8:30 a.m. United States Unemployment rate, November % 4.1 4.1 (October)

All times US Eastern (UTC-5); Brazil and Chile are three hours behind UTC, Peru and Colombia five. Consensus is as listed by RT, a market-data provider; the prior is the previous reading; q/q is against the previous quarter, m/m the previous month, y/y the same period a year earlier; a dash means no time is available.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online prediction market, prices a 25-basis-point Fed rate increase at the December meeting at 94.5% and no change at 3.8%, as of 3:14 a.m. ET on 29 November. The market has traded about US$69.9 million in total.

These prices are real-money bets, not polls. They can move within minutes of a data release.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Two Questions the Data Can Answer

Is US hiring still holding up? The consensus is 90,000 new jobs, and Friday’s figure shows whether hiring came in above or below that.

Is Brazil’s economy shrinking? The consensus is a 0.3% fall on the quarter, and Wednesday’s figure shows whether the economy contracted more or less than that.

The Week in Context

US dates come from the BLS and Fed calendars and the Brazilian GDP date from IBGE press reports. The other dates, all release times for Brazil, Chile and Colombia, and every consensus figure come from the RT calendar, because the official calendars could not be opened today, and they should be checked against the official release.

First readings can be revised later. The official release is the reference.

The Bottom Line

The calendar mixes US jobs and survey data with Brazilian growth and output figures and readings from Chile, Peru and Colombia. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the US jobs report for November released?

Friday 4 December 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET, says the BLS release schedule. The consensus is 90,000 new jobs, per the RT calendar.

When does Brazil publish third-quarter GDP?

Wednesday 2 December 2026 at 7:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. in Brazil), says the IBGE release calendar. The RT consensus is a 0.3% fall on the quarter.

Are any stock markets closed this week?

No scheduled closures at the New York Stock Exchange or B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, says the B3 trading calendar. The next scheduled US closure is 25 December.

When does the Fed meet next?

The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed’s rate-setting body, meets on 8 and 9 December 2026, says the Fed calendar. Polymarket prices a 25-basis-point rise at 94.5%.

Sources BLS (release schedule), IBGE, Brazil’s statistics office (release calendar), ISM (report schedule), Federal Reserve (FOMC calendar), INEI, Peru’s statistics office, Banco Central de Chile (IMACEC calendar), DANE, Colombia’s statistics office, New York Stock Exchange, B3 (trading calendar), Polymarket (Fed December decision, 3:14 a.m. ET, 29 November 2026), RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error