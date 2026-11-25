Brazil’s top foreign-policy adviser expects ties with Washington to normalise, but sets no deadline while the ambassador dispute stays open. No date has been announced for a decision on the US nominee.

Politics: Brazil

Celso Amorim, special adviser to the Brazilian president on international affairs, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that he expects relations with the United States to return to “total normalisation” now that Brazil’s elections are over. He also said there is no rush, and the standoff over the two countries’ ambassadors is still open.

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Amorim advises President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on foreign policy. A US State Department official said in a briefing on Tuesday 4 August 2026 that the visa of Brazil’s ambassador in Washington, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, had been temporarily revoked.

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Key Facts Who. Celso Amorim, special adviser to Brazil’s president on international affairs.

What. Expects “total normalisation” of US ties after the elections; interview of 25 November 2026.

Open issue. Brazil has not granted agrément, the formal approval of a US ambassador nominee.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 18:20 GMT

Brazil’s top foreign-policy adviser expects ties with Washington to normalise, but sets no deadline while the ambassador dispute stays open. No date has been announced for a decision on the US nominee.

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In an interview with a Brazilian web TV channel, Amorim said: “This post-election situation can lead, and should lead, I hope, to a total normalisation of relations.” He said that includes the diplomatic relationship itself, within a wider context.

He described that context as “not sending people under false pretexts to try to interfere in Brazilian internal, judicial or political matters”. “I think that will happen,” Amorim said.

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Celso Amorim, left, with President Lula at the Planalto Palace, the presidential office in Brasília, on 5 January 2023. (File photo: Palácio do Planalto, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The dispute began in June 2026, when President Donald Trump nominated Daniel Perez, known as Danny, as ambassador to Brazil. Perez, a Republican who then sat in the Florida legislature, is an ally of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and was confirmed by the US Senate on 7 August 2026.

Brazil has not granted its agrément, the formal approval a host country gives another state’s ambassador nominee, and Amorim spoke on 25 November of the step as still pending. Without it, Perez cannot take up the post in Brasília.

Amorim told the Chamber of Deputies foreign affairs and defence committee, a panel of Brazil’s lower house, on Wednesday 12 August 2026: “The most recent episode in the escalation of hostilities against the Brazilian government was the attempt to constrain the country to accept the name of an American ambassador without respecting the rites established in the Vienna Convention.” That treaty sets the rules of diplomacy, and he added that the United States made the name public before agrément was granted and proceeded in the US Senate without it.

On Tuesday 4 August 2026 the State Department official told reporters that Viotti was not being expelled. “That is not the same thing as kicking the person out of the country,” the official said.

The official added that her visa would be restored if Brazil grants agrément to the US nominee. Brazil’s government said the same day that it “repudiates” the decision and that both justifications offered were false.

Amorim said the order of steps matters in an ambassador’s appointment: “Diplomatic practice around the world is that you first ask for the agrément, wait for the agrément to be granted, and only then do the internal procedures.” He described the handling of the nomination as a sequence of irregularities.

On the ambassador, Amorim said: “The expectation is that, once the agrément is granted, if it is in fact granted, that also normalises the situation of our ambassador.” He added that her visa “was not totally withdrawn, it was modified”, but “obviously it is a big restriction”.

On timing, Amorim said: “I don’t want to rule out possibilities, but I also think there is no rush.” He added that “things have to happen in their own time”, and that “we always have the willingness to talk”.

Amorim did not rule out a diplomatic gesture before or during international meetings. He set no deadline.

The Superior Electoral Court, Brazil’s election authority, announced on Sunday 25 October 2026 that Lula won the presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro, the conservative candidate and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, with about 51.8% of the vote to about 48.2%. Amorim spoke exactly one month after that vote.

The State Department official said on 4 August that Viotti’s visa returns if Brazil grants agrément. Amorim said on 25 November that her situation normalises once agrément is granted, so the ambassador question is the test of any thaw.

No date for an agrément decision has been announced. No US reaction to Amorim’s remarks was found.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Amorim expect US relations to improve?

Yes, he said he expects a total normalisation after the elections. He set no deadline.

What is agrément?

It is the formal approval a host country gives another state’s ambassador nominee. Brazil has not granted it for the US nominee.

Is Brazil’s ambassador in Washington being expelled?

No, the US State Department official said she was not being expelled. Her visa was temporarily revoked and would be restored if Brazil grants agrément.

More: Brazil news

Sources Interview of Celso Amorim, 25 November 2026; Chamber of Deputies committee hearing of 12 August 2026; US State Department briefing of 4 August 2026; Brazilian government statement of 4 August 2026; Superior Electoral Court announcement of 25 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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