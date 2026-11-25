Vale’s shares have lost ground for ten sessions, and investors now look to the miner’s 1 December meeting for clues on payouts.

A Vale iron ore train on the Vitória-Minas railway beside the BR-381 highway near Timóteo, Minas Gerais. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Vale, Brazil’s iron ore giant, closed 5.51% lower in São Paulo on Tuesday 24 November 2026, its tenth straight daily loss. The shares ended at R$55.19 (about US$9.34 at the day’s rate of R$5.91 per US dollar), the lowest close in our price records back to 4 May 2026.

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Vale’s American depositary receipts (ADRs), certificates that let US investors hold the Brazilian shares in dollars, closed 4.39% lower on the New York Stock Exchange. The two moves differ because the shares trade in two markets with their own currencies and hours, and São Paulo had no session on Friday 20 November.

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Key Facts The company Vale is a Brazilian iron ore miner traded in São Paulo and New York.

The fall On Tuesday 24 November 2026 the shares closed 5.51% lower at R$55.19 (about US$9.34).

For US holders The New York shares, called ADRs, fell 4.39% to US$9.37 the same day.

Next date Vale holds its annual investor meeting in New York on 1 December 2026.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Vale’s shares have lost ground for ten sessions, and investors now look to the miner’s 1 December meeting for clues on payouts.

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The pressure builds on the third-quarter results that Vale released, in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday 29 October 2026. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation, fell 24% from a year earlier to US$3.33 billion, and profit attributable to shareholders fell 53% to US$1.255 billion.

The average price Vale received for its iron ore fines, its main product, was US$85.1 a tonne, down 10% from both a year earlier and the previous quarter. Iron ore output fell 6% to 88.4 million tonnes, which the company blamed mainly on less ore available at its Serra Norte mine in the Carajás region.

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Chief Executive Gustavo Pimenta framed the quarter as a build-out: “In iron ore, we are building a more flexible and competitive operating platform.” Lower prices and lower output still cut earnings.

What Vale Has Said About Payouts

Vale paid shareholders US$1.676 billion in dividends and interest on capital, a Brazilian form of payout, in the third quarter, up 13% from a year earlier. Its expanded net debt, which adds provisions for two dam disasters to ordinary debt, was US$16.4 billion against a company target range of US$10 billion to US$20 billion.

On the results call on Friday 30 October, Marcelo Bacci, Vale’s executive vice president for finance and investor relations, said an extra dividend this year is “unlikely”. He cited geopolitical uncertainty for next year and said Vale prefers to retain more cash and carry less debt.

Vale has not published a payout figure for 2027. Its finance chief ruled out only an extra dividend for this year.

File photo, 2013. Trucks and excavators at a Vale iron ore mine in Itabira, Minas Gerais. (Photo: Josue Marinho, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Weak Chinese Steel and a New African Mine

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said the country made 70.83 million tonnes of crude steel in October, 1.6% less than a year before. China is the world’s largest steel producer and a major buyer of Vale’s ore, so weaker mills can mean weaker demand for it.

Costs rose as well: Vale’s C1 cash cost, its main per-tonne production cost excluding bought-in ore, climbed 12% from a year earlier. That squeeze matters because the average price it received fell 10% over the same period.

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Vale Day Is the Next Test

On the day of the fall, Vale gave notice that Vale Day, its annual meeting with investors, will take place in New York on Tuesday 1 December 2026. The webcast starts at 10 am New York time (3 pm London), with the link posted on Vale’s investor site from Monday 30 November.

Vale has not said whether it will publish 2027 production or payout guidance at the event. The meeting is the next scheduled chance for the company to speak to investors about the share price fall.

For US holders of the ADRs, the price now moves with three things at once: the iron ore price, the Brazilian real and the dividend decision. The dollar price in New York and the real price in São Paulo can therefore move differently on the same day.

The cause of the 24 November fall is not known. Vale has not explained the move, and its notice that day dealt only with the Vale Day meeting.

Lower ore prices and falling output are on the record, and the payout decision is still to come. Our iron ore wrap for 24 November and our report on Vale’s decision to rule out an extra dividend cover these points in more detail.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Vale Shares Fall on 24 November?

Vale has not given a reason for the move. Its latest results show lower ore prices and falling output, and the shares had lost ground in every session since 9 November.

Will Vale Pay an Extra Dividend This Year?

Its finance chief called one unlikely on the 30 October call. The company has not set out a payout plan for 2027.

What Is Vale Day?

It is Vale’s yearly meeting with investors, held in New York on Tuesday 1 December 2026. The company streams it live in English with Portuguese translation.

Sources: Vale S.A., 3Q26 quarterly results (Form 6-K, US Securities and Exchange Commission), 29 October 2026; Vale S.A., 3Q26 earnings call, investor relations, 30 October 2026; Vale S.A., notice of Vale Day 2026 (Form 6-K), 24 November 2026; B3, São Paulo stock exchange, VALE3 closing prices and New York Stock Exchange, VALE ADR closing prices, 24 November 2026; National Bureau of Statistics of China, industrial output, October 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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