Police say ground teams with air support drove off the attackers, a resident says local vigilantes did, and nobody can yet say how many people were hurt.

Security: Nigeria

Attackers whom police call suspected bandits, meaning armed criminal gangs, struck Lumma Sanke in Borgu Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, north-central Nigeria, on Friday 27 November 2026 and set houses on fire. Residents fled the community, and the Niger State Police Command said most of the houses burned.

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Wasiu Abiodun, spokesman of the state police command, said in a statement on Saturday 28 November 2026 that the number of people affected and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. No death toll or count of burned houses has been published.

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Key Facts Who. Attackers police call suspected bandits, and residents of Lumma Sanke, a community in Niger State.

What. Houses were set ablaze and residents fled; police have given no casualty figure.

Where. Borgu council area, north-central Nigeria, on the border with Benin.

When. Friday evening; the police statement followed on Saturday 28 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

Police say ground teams with air support drove off the attackers, a resident says local vigilantes did, and nobody can yet say how many people were hurt.

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Borgu is a council area on the border with Benin, and it hosts Kainji Dam, a large hydropower dam on the River Niger near the town of New Bussa. Lumma Sanke, which is also spelled Luma Sanke, lies in the same council area.

The attack took place on Friday evening. Police said the attackers entered through Shagunu district and Gada-Oli.

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Abiodun said the attack caused serious panic and that residents fled their homes. He said the military air component responded and supported ground teams, who engaged the attackers and forced them to flee.

He added that further information would be communicated. No casualty figure had been given when the statement was issued.

A resident gave a different account of who defended the town. The resident said local vigilantes, meaning community self-defence groups, eventually fought the attackers and forced them to flee.

The resident raised concern about the lack of an immediate security response. Military formations stand at New Bussa and Audu Fari, towns in the area.

The River Niger above Kainji Dam in Borgu, Niger State, with the power transmission yard in the distance. (File photo: Okeile, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The two accounts differ on who drove the attackers away. Both say the attackers left.

The attack follows others in Borgu. Police said about five people died when Lumma Ba’are was attacked at dawn on Saturday 21 November 2026, while residents put the toll at 11.

On Thursday 26 November 2026, attackers hit Zonzi village in the same council area. Three people were reported killed and houses burned.

Residents say there were more than three attacks in the past week that killed over 12 people. That is the residents’ account, and the police have not given a total.

Umar Nadada, a Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for operations, was sent to the area to assess the situation and coordinate security. He visited Borgu on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Police describe the attackers only as suspected bandits. They say the number of people affected and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attacked Lumma Sanke?

The police call the attackers suspected bandits and have named no group. Their identity and motive are not established.

Who stopped the attack?

The police say ground teams and military air support engaged the attackers. A resident says local vigilantes fought them off, and the two accounts differ.

When will the toll be known?

Police say further information will follow but gave no date. Until then the damage and the number of people affected stay unconfirmed.

Sources Sources Niger State Police Command statement by spokesman Wasiu Abiodun, 28 November 2026

accounts from residents of Borgu Local Government Area, 27 and 28 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error