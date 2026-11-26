Bolivia's government says the US$1.25 billion would pay debts, fund works and rebuild reserves, but the Assembly must approve it first.

Economy: Bolivia

Bolivia’s cabinet approved three foreign loans worth US$1.25 billion on Tuesday 24 November 2026, Economy Minister Christian Morales said on Wednesday. Two come from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a regional lender, and one from the World Bank.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The three bills now go to the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, Bolivia’s Congress of deputies and senators, which must authorise them. A government bulletin says disbursement also depends on conditions agreed with the lenders.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Economy Minister Christian Morales and President Rodrigo Paz’s government

What. Three loans worth US$1.25 billion from the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank.

Next. The Legislative Assembly must authorise them; officials hope to disburse in December.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Bolivia’s government says the US$1.25 billion would pay debts, fund works and rebuild reserves, but the Assembly must approve it first.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Inter-American Development Bank (Bolivia) Email address Follow

President Rodrigo Paz’s office said on 26 November that the money would “pay debts and pending obligations” and keep paying for works and investment projects. A government bulletin adds that the state would also have cash available for its expenses.

The loans follow a run of approvals this month. The Inter-American Development Bank’s board approved a US$750 million package on 5 November, made up of a US$500 million budget-support loan and a US$250 million loan tied to fiscal reforms.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The US$500 million loan has a seven-year repayment period and a three-year grace period, according to the 5 November approval. The US$250 million loan is the first of two linked programme operations.

Illimani, the snow-capped peak that rises above La Paz, Bolivia. File photo, Rio Times library.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The reforms it covers include macro-fiscal planning, spending efficiency and simpler taxes, according to the bank’s approval. They also include rationalising energy subsidies and payroll, and stronger tax administration.

The World Bank approved US$500 million in budget support on 12 November, according to its World Bank statement of 12 November. It is the first of two planned operations, resting on protecting poor households while strengthening public finances and on opening the economy to private investment.

The statement lists fintech rules, easier lending and more private participation in electricity as opening measures. Morales said in it that the approval “represents a significant endorsement of the policy measures we are implementing to stabilize the economy and restore confidence in Bolivia”.

Ariel Yepez, the World Bank’s director for Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, said the support “opens a new chapter” in the partnership. The programme is part of a package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the IDB and CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.

IMF staff reached a staff-level agreement with Bolivia on 25 November on the first review of a 36-month Extended Fund Facility, the fund’s medium-term lending programme worth US$1.9 billion. Subject to the IMF Executive Board, Bolivia would access about US$212 million, after a first disbursement of about US$211 million in October 2026.

Paz said on 25 November that the credits are meant for production, not for fuel subsidies, which some people urge him to fund instead. “When someone comes and lends you money, they know you will pay it back,” he said.

Paz said Bolivia keeps its capacity to borrow and to repay, because lenders approve such financing only on that basis. He spoke at an anniversary event of the national association of irrigation farmers, whom he named among the productive sectors to receive the funds.

Morales said on 25 November that the loans would add to about US$1.1 billion in liquid reserves. If the Assembly approves this year, liquid reserves would end 2026 above US$2 billion, against US$52 million when the government took office.

He said the cash gives liquidity to pay invoices on road, infrastructure and production projects. “Having this cushion of resources and dollars lets you control any shock and monitor how prices evolve,” he said.

Oscar Navarro, vice-minister of Treasury and Public Credit, said on 25 November: “We hope to disburse in December and with that already have a much more certain outlook for the economy.” He said the funds would pay suppliers owed money by state bodies, help stabilise the exchange rate and carry projects into next year.

Navarro wants the money before year-end so companies can pay workers year-end bonuses, known as aguinaldos, and wages. He said the lenders are “trusting again” in the country’s economic management.

Transport drivers’ unions have announced an indefinite strike from Monday 30 November 2026 against the diesel price rise that follows the end of fuel subsidies. Cainco, the Santa Cruz chamber of commerce, has questioned the diesel price formula.

On the government’s account, the chain runs from an Assembly vote to disbursement, then to paid suppliers and a steadier exchange rate. Each link still depends on the one before it.

No Assembly vote date appears in the government’s statements, and the IMF statement names no board date. Navarro’s hope of a December disbursement therefore rests first on the lawmakers.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Bolivia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has to approve the loans?

The Plurinational Legislative Assembly must authorise all three bills. Disbursement also depends on conditions agreed with the lenders.

What will the money be used for?

President Paz’s office says it is for debts, pending obligations, public works and state expenses. Paz says it is not for fuel subsidies.

When could the money arrive?

Vice-minister Oscar Navarro hopes for disbursement in December. That depends on the Assembly voting first.

Sources Bolivian Ministry of Economy and Public Finance statements, 25 November 2026; Office of the President of Bolivia and government bulletin, 25 and 26 November 2026; Inter-American Development Bank board approval, 5 November 2026; World Bank press release, 12 November 2026; International Monetary Fund staff statement, 25 November 2026

In depth Bolivia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error