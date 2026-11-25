The goal is bold for a bank whose dollar holdings are still small, and it rests on a proposal to turn part of its gold into cash.

Photo: Pavel Špindler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Economy: Bolivia

Bolivia’s central bank said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that it wants to double or triple its foreign-currency reserves in 2027. For anyone who travels to or does business in Bolivia, the goal matters because the country has faced a dollar shortage for years and now lets its currency float.

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Bank president David Espinoza made the announcement while presenting the report for his first year in office, covering November 2025 to October 2026. “We want to double, triple the level of foreign-currency reserves so that this gives the financial system complete peace of mind,” he said.

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Key Facts Who. David Espinoza, president of Bolivia’s central bank (Banco Central de Bolivia, BCB).

What. The bank wants to double or triple foreign-currency reserves in 2027, it said on 24 November.

Numbers. Foreign-currency reserves: US$855 million on 30 October, from about US$50 million a year earlier.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 11:15 GMT.

The goal is bold for a bank whose dollar holdings are still small, and it rests on a proposal to turn part of its gold into cash.

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Bolivia’s reserves stood at about US$15,100 million at the end of 2014, according to the central bank’s data, and have fallen sharply since. Espinoza said foreign currency stood at only about US$50 million a year ago, when the current government took office.

The bank said on 24 November that its foreign-currency reserves reached US$855 million on 30 October 2026. Its latest figures put them at US$726 million on 13 November, when total reserves, mostly gold, were US$3,831 million.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A gold mining site on the Mapiri River in Bolivia (file photo) photo. Dump trucks and makeshift camps at a gold-mining site on the Mapiri River, La Paz department, Bolivia. Photo: Puya Raimondi, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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That is a fall of about US$129 million in two weeks. The bank’s data showed in January that foreign-currency reserves rose by US$650 million between November and December 2025 thanks to external loan disbursements.

To lift the total, Espinoza proposed converting part of the country’s gold into dollars. Bolivian law requires at least 22 tonnes of gold in the reserves, and he proposed freeing half of that, worth about US$1.5 billion by his own estimate.

He said the money should strengthen exchange-rate policy and not pay for fuel or current spending. The exact reserve target will come with the bank’s annual monetary programme for 2027, its yearly plan for money and credit, whose date has not been confirmed.

Since late June 2026 the bank has run a flexible exchange rate, after years in which the official rate was fixed at Bs 6.96 per US$ (bolivianos, Bolivia’s currency). The parallel street rate reached about Bs 20 per US$ in May and June, which Espinoza called “the real exchange rate that the population had”.

The dollar traded at Bs 11.78 per US$ on Tuesday 24 November 2026 and has not exceeded Bs 12 since 5 November. Espinoza said the bank will step in if it sees sudden moves.

The central bank said US$1,366 million owed to depositors, frozen under withdrawal limits known as the “corralito”, still has to be returned, down from more than US$2,100 million when the current government took office. Most of that money is owed to private entities and companies, while new dollar deposits and operations are unrestricted.

For Americans who travel to or do business in Bolivia, the result is a floating exchange rate in a country where dollars are still scarce. How easily they can change money will depend on whether the bank can build its reserves.

The open question is how much of the climb will last, since the balance dipped in the first half of November. The next checkpoints are the 2027 monetary programme, date not confirmed, and the bank’s next reserve figures.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does Bolivia’s central bank want to do?

It wants its dollar and other foreign-currency holdings to be far higher next year, so that banks and savers feel secure. The exact target is still to come.

Why does the gold matter?

Gold is the largest part of the reserves, so converting some of it would lift dollar holdings without new loans. The idea touches the legal minimum Bolivia sets for gold holdings.

What does this mean for travellers and business visitors?

They face a floating exchange rate in a country where dollars are still scarce. The bank says it will step in if the rate moves suddenly.

Sources Banco Central de Bolivia, report on the first year of the current administration, presented 24 November 2026 (report not available online at the time of writing) · Banco Central de Bolivia · BCB international reserves data

In depth Bolivia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error